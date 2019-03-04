पीएम मोदी ने छात्रा को बीच में रोका, फिर मारा ऐसा जोक, हंस-हंसकर लोट पोट हो गए हजारों छात्र- देखें Video

खास बातें पीएम मोदी ने डिस्लेक्सिया पीड़ितों पर मारा जोक सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही है आलोचना पीएम मोदी के जोक पर हंसने को मजबूर हो गए छात्र

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वो डिस्लेक्सिया पीड़ितों को लेकर (Dyslexia Allegedly) एक मजाक करते दिख रहे हैं. माना जा रहा है कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने यह मजाक राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) और उनकी मां सोनिया गांधी (Sonia Gandhi) को लेकर किया है. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) के इस वीडियो को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी खूब आलोचना हो रही है. पीएम मोदी ने यह मजाक हजारों की संख्या में टेक्नोलॉजी ड्रिवन सॉल्यूशन प्रोग्राम में हिस्सा लेने आए छात्रों के सामने की.

PM #Modi cracks a crude joke about dyslexia & then vulgarly laughs at it.



In the past, he has mocked the pain of parents losing a child by saying that they forget the child in a year.



Is there no limit to this man's insensitivity?#BiharRejectsModi#ModInAmethipic.twitter.com/hWcXYt8dHV — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) March 3, 2019

बीते शनिवार 'स्मार्ट इंडिया हैकाथॉन 2019' (Smart India Hackathon 2019) के लिए आयोजित वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस में देहरादून की एक छात्रा ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) को बताया कि यह प्रोग्राम डिस्लेक्सिया पीड़ितों बच्चे (Dyslexia Children) जो पढ़ने-लिखने में परेशानी महसूस करते हैं उनके लिए भी फायदेमंद हो सकता है. छात्रा ने पीएम मोदी से कहा, "हमारे पास डिस्लेक्सिया पीड़ितों बच्चों के लिए एक आइडिया है, जो पढ़ने-लिखने में बेहद धीमे होते हैं, लेकिन उनका क्रिएटिविटी लेवल काफी अच्छा होता है. हम यह फिल्म 'तारे जमीन पर' में देख चुके हैं."

Shameful and distressing. Some of us have dyslexic or disabled relatives, friends, children and parents. Sattar saal mein pehli baar, a person with this crassness occupies the chair of the PM. Enough, Mr Modi. Yeh hain sanskar aapke? https://t.co/8wBvtjPy7q — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 3, 2019

Dyslexia is one of the most common learning disorders that affects 3-7% people, (traits in upto 17-20%). It is genetic (heritable) that affects reading, writing & hence learning skills but not a marker for intelligence. Poor judgement by the PM to mock a neurological condition pic.twitter.com/lJczhocUYV — Dr. Sumaiya Shaikh (@Neurophysik) March 3, 2019

Cant believe. PRIME MINISTER making fun of Dyslexia !!https://t.co/uj8OmUi3eO — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 2, 2019

A member of a lynch mob will be the most likely candidate to mock at dyslexia or any other mental challenge



I would really recommend they consult a psychiatrist- especially if they have access to powerful weapons — Sid (@sidmtweets) March 3, 2019

The Prime Minister of India keeping it classy as ever. Cracking a joke about dyslexia to target a political opponent. pic.twitter.com/qLoQMwKxVH — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) March 3, 2019

छात्रा द्वारा इस बात को बताने के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) उसे बीच में रोकते हुए पूछते हैं कि क्या यह प्रोग्राम 40-50 साल के बच्चे के लिए भी फायदेमंद होगा. पीएम मोदी के इतना कहते ही वहां मौजूद सभी छात्र जोर से हंसने लग जाते हैं. बाद में वह छात्रा हंसते हुए हां में जवाब देती है. लेकिन पीएम मोदी यही नहीं रुके. उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे बच्चों की मां बहुत खुश होगी. पीएम मोदी की इस बात पर फिर से सभी छात्र हंसने लगते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर विपक्षी नेता पीएम मोदी का काफी आलोचना कर रहे हैं. नेताओं के अलावा लोगों ने भी ट्वीट कर पीएम मोदी की आलोचना की.

God! When we thought @narendramodi cd not go any lower, he still manages to stoop.



As a parent I do not want my kid to listen to a speaker who'd use dyslexia as a slur and here our Prime Minister uses dyslexia to insult @RahulGandhi

This is wrong on so many levels!!! https://t.co/gQ2IZVvY0m — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) March 3, 2019

Leonardo Da Vinci,Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso,Lee Kuan Yew, Alexander Graham Bell,Tom Cruise and many great men & women were all believed to be dyslexic & look what they made of their lives. Mocking differently abled people marks a new low in our political discourse.#Dyslexiahttps://t.co/H2Y747zGid — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) March 3, 2019

Making fun of Dyslexia to target political opponent. There is no low which is too Low for Narendra Modi. Worse are the students who were clapping but cant blame them. When the PM of the Nation is such a Cheap Man, they had to entertain him pic.twitter.com/bJ7apIlpup — Joy (@Joydas) March 3, 2019

बीजेपी नेताओं को अक्सर राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) के बयानों को लेकर निशाना साधते हुए देखा गया है. बीजेपी के कई नेता उन्हें अपरिपक्व भी बता चुके हैं. यही नहीं इससे पहले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) भी बीते साल संसद में राहुल गांधी के गले मिलने वाली घटना को बचकानी हरकत बता चुके हैं.

