पीएम मोदी ने छात्रा को बीच में रोका, फिर मारा ऐसा जोक, हंस-हंसकर लोट पोट हो गए हजारों छात्र- देखें Video

PM Narendra Modi Video: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वो डिस्लेक्सिया पीड़ितों को लेकर  (Dyslexia Allegedly) एक मजाक करते दिख रहे हैं.

,
पीएम मोदी ने छात्रा को बीच में रोका, फिर मारा ऐसा जोक, हंस-हंसकर लोट पोट हो गए हजारों छात्र- देखें Video

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) की सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही है आलोचना

खास बातें

  1. पीएम मोदी ने डिस्लेक्सिया पीड़ितों पर मारा जोक
  2. सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही है आलोचना
  3. पीएम मोदी के जोक पर हंसने को मजबूर हो गए छात्र
नई दिल्ली:

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वो डिस्लेक्सिया पीड़ितों को लेकर  (Dyslexia Allegedly) एक मजाक करते दिख रहे हैं. माना जा रहा है कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने यह मजाक राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) और उनकी मां सोनिया गांधी (Sonia Gandhi) को लेकर किया है. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) के इस वीडियो को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी खूब आलोचना हो रही है. पीएम मोदी ने यह मजाक हजारों की संख्या में टेक्नोलॉजी ड्रिवन सॉल्यूशन प्रोग्राम में हिस्सा लेने आए छात्रों के सामने की.

बीते शनिवार 'स्मार्ट इंडिया हैकाथॉन 2019' (Smart India Hackathon 2019) के लिए आयोजित वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस में देहरादून की एक छात्रा ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) को बताया कि यह प्रोग्राम डिस्लेक्सिया पीड़ितों बच्चे (Dyslexia Children) जो पढ़ने-लिखने में परेशानी महसूस करते हैं उनके लिए भी फायदेमंद हो सकता है. छात्रा ने पीएम मोदी से कहा, "हमारे पास डिस्लेक्सिया पीड़ितों बच्चों के लिए एक आइडिया है, जो पढ़ने-लिखने में बेहद धीमे होते हैं, लेकिन उनका क्रिएटिविटी लेवल काफी अच्छा होता है. हम यह फिल्म 'तारे जमीन पर' में देख चुके हैं."

छात्रा द्वारा इस बात को बताने के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) उसे बीच में रोकते हुए पूछते हैं कि क्या यह प्रोग्राम 40-50 साल के बच्चे के लिए भी फायदेमंद होगा. पीएम मोदी के इतना कहते ही वहां मौजूद सभी छात्र जोर से हंसने लग जाते हैं. बाद में वह छात्रा हंसते हुए हां में जवाब देती है. लेकिन पीएम मोदी यही नहीं रुके. उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे बच्चों की मां बहुत खुश होगी. पीएम मोदी की इस बात पर फिर से सभी छात्र हंसने लगते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर विपक्षी नेता पीएम मोदी का काफी आलोचना कर रहे हैं. नेताओं के अलावा लोगों ने भी ट्वीट कर पीएम मोदी की आलोचना की.

बीजेपी नेताओं को अक्सर राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) के बयानों को लेकर निशाना साधते हुए देखा गया है. बीजेपी के कई नेता उन्हें अपरिपक्व भी बता चुके हैं. यही नहीं इससे पहले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) भी बीते साल संसद में राहुल गांधी के गले मिलने वाली घटना को बचकानी हरकत बता चुके हैं.

