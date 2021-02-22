Puducherry Floor Test Live Updates: पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री वी. नारायणसामी के विधानसभा में विश्वास मत खोने के बाद सरकार गिरी

Puducherry Floor Test Live Updates:पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री वी. नारायणसामी के विधानसभा में विश्वास मत खोने के बाद सरकार गिर गई. इसके बाद वी नायारणसामी ने मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया. इससे पहले आज सुबह विधानसभा पहुंचने से पहले वी नारायणसामी ने दावा किया था कि उनके पास बहुमत है लेकिन स्पीकर के सामने वह इसे साबित करने में नाकाम रहे. बताते चलें कि पुडुचेरी की नवनियुक्त उप राज्यपाल तमिलिसाई सौंदरराजन (Tamilisai Soundararajan) ने मुख्यमंत्री वी. नारायणसामी को विधानसभा में बहुमत साबित करने का निर्देश दिया था. वहीं इससे पहले कांग्रेस के विधायक के. लक्ष्मीनारायणन और द्रमुक के विधायक वेंकटेशन के रविवार को इस्तीफा देने के बाद 33 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में कांग्रेस-द्रमुक गठबंधन के विधायकों की संख्या घटकर 11 हो गई है, जबकि विपक्षी दलों के 14 विधायक हैं. जिसके बाद आसार जताया जा रहा था कि नारायणसामी विधानसभा में बहुमत साबित नहीं कर पाएंगे. 

Feb 22, 2021 12:20 (IST)
नारायणसामी ने उप राज्यपाल तमिलिसाई से मुलाकात के बाद कहा

मैंने, मंत्रियों ने , कांग्रेस और द्रमुक विधायकों और निर्दलीय विधायकों ने अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया है और इन्हें स्वीकार किया जाना चाहिए. 

Feb 22, 2021 11:42 (IST)
वी. नारायणसामी ने मुख्यमंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा

पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री वी. नारायणसामी के विधानसभा में विश्वास मत खोने के बाद सरकार गिरी, मुख्यमंत्री ने पद से इस्तीफा दिया. 

Feb 22, 2021 11:27 (IST)
पुदुच्चेरी विधानसभा स्पीकर ने किया ऐलान, नारायणसामी सरकार ने खो दिया बहुमत 
Feb 22, 2021 11:16 (IST)
विधानसभा में पुडुचेरी के सीएम वी नारायणसामी


विधानसभा में सीएम नारायणसामी ने कहा कि तमिलनाडु और पुदुचेरी में, हम दो भाषा प्रणाली का पालन करते हैं लेकिन भारतीय जनता पार्टी यहां हिंदी को लागू करने की जबरन कोशिश कर रही है. उन्होंने कहा कि विधायकों को पार्टी के प्रति वफादार रहना चाहिए. इस्तीफा देने वाले विधायक लोगों का सामना नहीं कर पाएंगे क्योंकि लोग उन्हें अवसरवादी कहेंगे.
Feb 22, 2021 11:08 (IST)
यह स्पष्ट है कि पुदुच्चेरी की जनता हम पर विश्वास करती है: वी नारायणसामी
