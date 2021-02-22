Puducherry Floor Test Live Updates: पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री वी. नारायणसामी के विधानसभा में विश्वास मत खोने के बाद सरकार गिरी

Puducherry Floor Test Live Updates:पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री वी. नारायणसामी के विधानसभा में विश्वास मत खोने के बाद सरकार गिर गई. इसके बाद वी नायारणसामी ने मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया. इससे पहले आज सुबह विधानसभा पहुंचने से पहले वी नारायणसामी ने दावा किया था कि उनके पास बहुमत है लेकिन स्पीकर के सामने वह इसे साबित करने में नाकाम रहे. बताते चलें कि पुडुचेरी की नवनियुक्त उप राज्यपाल तमिलिसाई सौंदरराजन (Tamilisai Soundararajan) ने मुख्यमंत्री वी. नारायणसामी को विधानसभा में बहुमत साबित करने का निर्देश दिया था. वहीं इससे पहले कांग्रेस के विधायक के. लक्ष्मीनारायणन और द्रमुक के विधायक वेंकटेशन के रविवार को इस्तीफा देने के बाद 33 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में कांग्रेस-द्रमुक गठबंधन के विधायकों की संख्या घटकर 11 हो गई है, जबकि विपक्षी दलों के 14 विधायक हैं. जिसके बाद आसार जताया जा रहा था कि नारायणसामी विधानसभा में बहुमत साबित नहीं कर पाएंगे.
MLAs should stay loyal to the party. MLAs who have resigned will not be able to face the people as people will call them opportunists: Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy in the assembly pic.twitter.com/VtsnBt199M- ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021
We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us: Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy in assembly pic.twitter.com/mrnsN2xxFh- ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021