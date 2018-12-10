NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
RBI के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल ने निजी कारणों का हवाला देते हुए दिया इस्तीफा
आरबीआई के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल (Urjit Patel ) ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है. पटेल ने अपने इस्तीफे के पीछे निजी वजह बताई है.

नई दिल्ली : आरबीआई के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल (Urjit Patel) ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है. पटेल ने अपने इस्तीफे के पीछे निजी वजह बताई है. हालांकि कहा जा रहा है कि गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल (Urjit Patel ) और केंद्र सरकार के बीच कई मुद्दों पर मतभेद और तनातनी की स्थिति थी. हालांकि पिछले दिनों आरबीआई की बोर्ड बैठक के बाद खबर आई थी कि सरकार और उर्जित पटेल (Urjit Patel ) के बीच चीजें ठीक हो गई हैं, लेकिन सोमवार को अचानक उन्होंने इस्तीफा दे दिया. उर्जित पटेल ने अपने बयान में कहा, 'मैं व्यक्तिगत कारणों की वजह से तत्काल प्रभाव से अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं. बीते वर्षों में आरबीआई में काम करना मेरे लिए गर्व की बात रही. इस दौरान आरबीआई के अधिकारियों, प्रबंधन और स्टाफ का भरपूर सहयोग मिला. मैं आरबीआई बोर्ड के सभी निदेशकों और सहकर्मियों का शुक्रिया अदा करता हूं''. 
 


आपको बता दें कि उर्जित पटेल (Urjit Patel ) और केंद्र सरकार के बीच पिछले दिनों केंद्रीय बैंक की स्वायत्तता के मसले पर टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हो गई. खबर आई कि वित्त मंत्रालय ने रिजर्व बैंक कानून की धारा सात को लागू करने पर विचार विमर्श शुरू कर दिया है. यह धारा सरकार को जनहित के मुद्दों पर रिजर्व बैंक गवर्नर को निर्देश देने का अधिकार देती है. दूसरी तरफ, यह भी कहा गया कि सरकार रिजर्व बैंक से 3.60 लाख करोड़ रुपये की मांग कर रही है, जिसका आरबीआई ने विरोध किया है. इन सब मुद्दों पर सरकार और उर्जित पटेल के बीच लगातार खटास की खबरें आती रहीं. इस खींचतान के बीच गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल ( Urjit Patel) ने 9 नवंबर को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) से मुलाकात की. इसके कुछ दिनों बाद ही आरबीआई की बोर्ड बैठक हुई और कहा गया कि उर्जित पटेल और सरकार के बीच जारी तनातनी खत्म हो गई है.

Urjit Patel resigns: जानिए RBI गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल के बारें में 10 खास बातें  

टिप्पणियां
पटेल (Urjit Patel) लंदन स्कूल इकोनॉमिक्स से स्नातक हैं और फिर उन्होंने प्रितिष्ठित येल यूनिवर्सिटी से पीएचडी की. पूर्व गवर्नर रघुराम राजन के करीबी सहयोगी माने जाने वाले पटेल को महंगाई के खिलाफ मोर्चा संभालने वाले राजन के मजबूत सिपाही के तौर पर जाना जाता है. वह समिति के अध्यक्ष भी रहे जिसने थोक मूल्यों की जगह खुदरा मूल्यों को महंगाई का नया मानक बनाए जाने सहित कई अहम बदलाव लाए. उर्जित पटेल  (Urjit Patel)के इस्तीफे के बाद पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'डॉ. उर्जित पटेल मैक्रो-इकोनॉमिक मुद्दों की गहरी और अंतर्दृष्टि समझ रखने के साथ ही एक बहुत ही उच्च क्षमता वाले अर्थशास्त्री हैं. उन्‍होंने बैंकिंग प्रणाली को अराजकता से बाहर निकाला. वह अपने पीछे महान विरासत छोड़ रहे हैं. वह बहुत याद आएंगे.' दूसरी तरफ, वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि सरकार उर्जित पटेल की सेवाओं की पूरी गंभीरता के साथ सराहना करती है.
 
आरबीआई के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल के इस्तीफे पर कांग्रेस ने कहा, 'मोदी राज में एक और संस्थान की सुचिता नष्ट हुयी. आरबीआई गवर्नर को जिस तरीके से हटने के लिए बाध्य किया गया है वह भारत की मौद्रिक और बैंकिंग प्रणाली पर एक धब्बा है.'  तृणमूल कांग्रेस की प्रमुख ममता बनर्जी ने भी रिजर्व बैंक के गवर्नर पद से उर्जित पटेल के इस्तीफे की पृष्ठभूमि में नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा और आरोप लगाया कि इस सरकार में सीबीआई से लेकर आरबीआई तक सभी संस्थाएं संकट में हैं. ममता ने पटेल के इस्तीफे का हवाला दिया और कहा, ‘‘ देश में राजनीतिक आपात की स्थिति तो थी ही अब आर्थिक आपात भी उत्पन्न हो गया है. CBI से लेकर RBI तक सभी संस्थाएं संकट में है. ऐसे हालत पहले कभी नहीं रहे'. वहीं, राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के विचारक और रिजर्व बैंक के स्वतंत्र निदेशक एस गुरुमूर्ति ने उर्जित पटेल के इस्तीफे पर आश्चर्य जताते हुए कहा कि यह एक झटका है. 

VIDEO:  प्राइम टाइम : भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक की स्वायत्तता में दखल क्यों?

 


