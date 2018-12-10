RBI के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल ने निजी कारणों का हवाला देते हुए दिया इस्तीफा

Urjit R. Patel: On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position (RBI Governor) effective immediately. It has been my privilege and honour to serve in the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities over the years (File pic) pic.twitter.com/PAxQIiQ3hV— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2018
Dr. Urjit Patel is a thorough professional with impeccable integrity. He has been in the Reserve Bank of India for about 6 years as Deputy Governor and Governor. He leaves behind a great legacy. We will miss him immensely.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018
