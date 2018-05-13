शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने किया पीएम मोदी पर अब तक का सबसे बड़ा हमला, राहुल गांधी की जमकर तारीफ

Sir. He is popular with the general public & very much liked by them. Anybody can dream & dreams would only come true if you dream. As said earlier, to become the PM one needs no qualification or special wisdom....@BJP4India— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 12, 2018
Anybody can become PM in our democracy. Naamdar, Kaamdar, Daamdar or for that matter any average Samajhdar, if he has the numbers & support. Why are we making such a hue and cry about it? After all isn’t it their internal matter & any PMship has to be through verdict of majority.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 12, 2018
By the way, the president of the oldest party has really matured in last few years & has been raising some pertinent question which we are refusing to answer or even entertain. The Neerav/the Lalit/ the Mallyas/the Bank/the Raffael deal & so on..@narendramodi@BJP4India— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 12, 2018
Instead of answering we go for “Attention Diversion Politics” – an art which we have mastered, far from development & other issues.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 12, 2018
However Sir, it's a matter of our people, our politics & our latest policies“so less said the better”.With regards to you!Jai Karnataka, Jai Hind!
