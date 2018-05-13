शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने किया पीएम मोदी पर अब तक का सबसे बड़ा हमला, राहुल गांधी की जमकर तारीफ

खास बातें बीजेपी में छाई चुप्पी शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने की राहुल की तारीफ पीएम मोदी पर उठाये सवाल

Sir. He is popular with the general public & very much liked by them. Anybody can dream & dreams would only come true if you dream. As said earlier, to become the PM one needs no qualification or special wisdom....@BJP4India — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 12, 2018

Anybody can become PM in our democracy. Naamdar, Kaamdar, Daamdar or for that matter any average Samajhdar, if he has the numbers & support. Why are we making such a hue and cry about it? After all isn’t it their internal matter & any PMship has to be through verdict of majority. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 12, 2018

By the way, the president of the oldest party has really matured in last few years & has been raising some pertinent question which we are refusing to answer or even entertain. The Neerav/the Lalit/ the Mallyas/the Bank/the Raffael deal & so on..@narendramodi@BJP4India — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 12, 2018

Instead of answering we go for “Attention Diversion Politics” – an art which we have mastered, far from development & other issues.

However Sir, it's a matter of our people, our politics & our latest policies“so less said the better”.With regards to you!Jai Karnataka, Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 12, 2018

ने एक बार फिर पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा है. शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने पीएम दावेदारी को लेकर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के बयान को लेकर आलोचना के लिए पीएम मोदी पर सवाल उठाए हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के सवालों का जवाब देने के बजाए पीएम मोदी ध्यान हटाने की राजनीति कर रहे हैं. साथ ही शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी की तारीफ़ करते हुए कहा कि वे पिछले सालों में परिपक्व हुए है और उन्होंने देश के हित में कई प्रासंगिक सवाल उठाए हैं. दरअसल बीते दो-तीन सालों से पार्टी में अनदेखी की वजह से शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा पार्टी आलाकमान से नाराज़ हैं और उन्होंने पहले भी यशवंत सिन्हा के सुर में सुर मिलाते हुए पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह पर सवाल उठाए हैं.कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पिछले कुछ वर्षों में परिपक्व हुए हैं और वह आम जनता के बीच लोकप्रिय हैं. अगर देश की सबसे बड़ी और पुरानी पार्टी के नेता के अंदर देश का अगला प्रधानमंत्री बनने की संभावना दिखती है तो इसमें ग़लत क्या है? कोई भी पीएम बनने का सपना देख सकता है और सपने तभी सच होते हैं, जब आप सपने देखते हैं.हमारे प्रजातंत्र में कोई भी देश का प्रधानमंत्री बन सकता है. नामदार, कामदार, दामदार या फिर कोई औसत समझदार पीएम बन सकता है, अगर उसके पास संख्याबल और समर्थन है. हम इस पर इतना हो-हल्ला क्यों मचा रहे हैं. वैसे भी यह उनका अंदरूनी मामला है और कोई भी बहुमत हासिल करने के बाद ही पीएम बन सकता है.पिछले कुछ सालों में हमारे देश की सबसे पुरानी पार्टी के नेता परिपक्व हुए हैं. उनके कुछ प्रासंगिक सवालों का उत्तर देने के बजाय मज़ाक बनाया जा रहा है. नीरव, ललित, माल्या, बैंक, रफ़ाल डील और भी बहुत सी.जवाब देने के बजाए हम 'भटकाव की राजनीति' में चले जाते हैं. विकास और दूसरे मुद्दों से उतर इस कला में हम पारंगत हो चुके हैं. हालांकि सर, यह हमारी जनता, राजनीति और नीतियों से जुड़ा हुआ मामला है. आपको शुभकामनाओं के साथ! जय कर्नाटक, जय हिंद!