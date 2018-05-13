NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने किया पीएम मोदी पर अब तक का सबसे बड़ा हमला, राहुल गांधी की जमकर तारीफ

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी की तारीफ़ करते हुए कहा कि वे पिछले सालों में परिपक्व हुए है और उन्होंने देश के हित में कई प्रासंगिक सवाल उठाए हैं.

खास बातें

  1. बीजेपी में छाई चुप्पी
  2. शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने की राहुल की तारीफ
  3. पीएम मोदी पर उठाये सवाल
नई दिल्ली:
बीजेपी नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा  ने एक बार फिर पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा है. शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने पीएम दावेदारी को लेकर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के बयान को लेकर आलोचना के लिए पीएम मोदी पर सवाल उठाए हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के सवालों का जवाब देने के बजाए पीएम मोदी ध्यान हटाने की राजनीति कर रहे हैं. साथ ही शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी की तारीफ़ करते हुए कहा कि वे पिछले सालों में परिपक्व हुए है और उन्होंने देश के हित में कई प्रासंगिक सवाल उठाए हैं. दरअसल बीते दो-तीन सालों से पार्टी में अनदेखी की वजह से शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा पार्टी आलाकमान से नाराज़ हैं और उन्होंने पहले भी यशवंत सिन्हा के सुर में सुर मिलाते हुए पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह पर सवाल उठाए हैं.
   
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पिछले कुछ वर्षों में परिपक्व हुए हैं और वह आम जनता के बीच लोकप्रिय हैं. अगर देश की सबसे बड़ी और पुरानी पार्टी के नेता के अंदर देश का अगला प्रधानमंत्री बनने की संभावना दिखती है तो इसमें ग़लत क्या है? कोई भी पीएम बनने का सपना देख सकता है और सपने तभी सच होते हैं, जब आप सपने देखते हैं. 

हमारे प्रजातंत्र में कोई भी देश का प्रधानमंत्री बन सकता है. नामदार, कामदार, दामदार या फिर कोई औसत समझदार पीएम बन सकता है, अगर उसके पास संख्याबल और समर्थन है. हम इस पर इतना हो-हल्ला क्यों मचा रहे हैं. वैसे भी यह उनका अंदरूनी मामला है और कोई भी बहुमत हासिल करने के बाद ही पीएम बन सकता है.
 
पिछले कुछ सालों में हमारे देश की सबसे पुरानी पार्टी के नेता परिपक्व हुए हैं. उनके कुछ प्रासंगिक सवालों का उत्तर देने के बजाय मज़ाक बनाया जा रहा है. नीरव, ललित, माल्या, बैंक, रफ़ाल डील और भी बहुत सी. 
 
जवाब देने के बजाए हम 'भटकाव की राजनीति' में चले जाते हैं. विकास और दूसरे मुद्दों से उतर इस कला में हम पारंगत हो चुके हैं. हालांकि सर, यह हमारी जनता, राजनीति और नीतियों से जुड़ा हुआ मामला है. आपको शुभकामनाओं के साथ! जय कर्नाटक, जय हिंद!
 
 


