NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

इसी शख्स ने बनाई थी नाले से गैस जिसका जिक्र किया था पीएम मोदी ने, जानें कैसे काम करती है यह तकनीक

छत्तीसगढ़ के रहने वाले इस शख्स का नाम श्याम राव शिर्के है जो कि मैकेनिक कांट्रैक्टर हैं. वह कोई कोई इंजीनियर नही हैं और सिर्फ 11वीं तक पढ़े हैं

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
इसी शख्स ने बनाई थी नाले से गैस जिसका जिक्र किया था पीएम मोदी ने, जानें कैसे काम करती है यह तकनीक

श्याम राव शिर्के का ही जिक्र पीएम मोदी ने किया था

खास बातें

  1. छत्तीसगढ़ के रहने वाले हैं श्याम राव शिर्के
  2. 11वीं पास हैं राव
  3. राहुल गांधी से नाराज
नई दिल्ली: हाल ही मेंप्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी  ने एक कार्यक्रम में एक शख्स को नाले से निकली गैस का इस्तेमाल कर चाय बनाने की तकनीक का जिक्र किया था. उनके इस बयान का सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर मजाक उड़ाया गया. यहां तक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी उन पर तंज कसते हुये कहा कि पीएम मोदी का कार्यक्रम है 'नाले से गैस निकालो और पकौड़े बनाओ'. अब पीएम मोदी ने जिस शख्स का जिक्र किया था अब वह खुद सामने आये हैं. छत्तीसगढ़ के रहने वाले इस शख्स का नाम श्याम राव शिर्के है जो कि मैकेनिक कांट्रैक्टर हैं. वह कोई कोई इंजीनियर नही हैं और सिर्फ 11वीं तक पढ़े हैं. लेकिन उन्होंने अपने जीवन में ऐसे कई प्रयोग किये हैं.

लाल क़िला से PM मोदी कल करेंगे 'मोदी केयर' का एलान, जानें क्‍या है योजना और कैसे मिलेगा लाभ

कैसे काम करती है उनका यह तकनीक
श्याम राव शिर्के ने बताया कि मैंने नाले से पानी इकट्ठा कर उसके लिये एक मिनी कलेक्टर बनाया ताकि पानी से निकलने वाले गुबारों को इकट्ठा किया जा सके. इसके बाद गैस को इकट्ठा करने के लिये एक ड्रम का इस्तेमाल किया. यह प्रयोग सफल रहा. मैंने यहां निकली गैस को स्टोव से कनेक्ट कर दिया और फिर चाय बनाई. शिर्के कहना है कि नाले से निकलने वाली खराब गैस पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचाती है. लेकिन अब इसका इस्तेमाल ऐसी चीजों के लिये किया जा सकता है. श्याम राव शिर्के ने अब नाले और कीचड़ से निकलने वाली गैस का पेटेंड भी करा लिया है.

 
केंद्र सरकार ने 2014 से अब तक सोशल मीडिया के जरिये सात बार लोगों की जासूसी करने की कोशिश की

पहले नहीं समझी गई अहमियत
श्याम राव शिर्के ने बताया कि नगर निगम के लोगों ने पहले हमारी तकनीक की अहमियत नहीं समझी और हमारे सामान को उठाकर फेंक दिया. कुछ लोगों ने मुझे एफआईआर दर्ज कराने की सलाह दी. लेकिन मेरे पास पैसे नहीं थे इसलिये मैंने कुछ नहीं किया.
 
राहुल का पीएम मोदी पर तंज, 'नाले में पाइप लगाओ और पकौड़े बनाओ'​

'मोदी जी ने किया जिक्र'
शिर्के को वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि उसके पेपर उच्चाधिकारियों के भेज दिये गये हैं. लेकिन दो साल हो गये आज तक किसी ने भी कुछ नहीं किया. लेकिन कल ही पता चला कि मेरा जिक्र मोदी जी ने किया है. उन्होंने बताया कि छत्तीसगढ़ के साइंस और टेक्नॉलजी विभाग की ओर मुझे पैसे दिये गये हैं. मैंने फिर से उपकरणों को नाले में लगाकर अच्छी खासी गैस इकट्ठा कर ली है. इसे एक घर में लगाकर खाना बनाया जाता है. इसे अभी 4-5 महीने तक इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है.
    

टिप्पणियां
PM मोदी को राहुल गांधी ने राफेल मुद्दे पर दी बहस की चुनौती, BJP ने दिया यह जवाब...

राहुल गांधी से नाराज
श्याम राव शिर्के राहुल गांधी से नाराज दिखे और उनके बयान को पसंद नहीं किया. उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कभी नहीं सोचा था कि राहुल गांधी अपरिपक्व हैं.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... सपना चौधरी ने लहंगा-चोली में किया खुलेआम ऐलान, 'मेरी कमर हिले तो डोले सारा हरियाणा'- देखें Video
bio CNG from sewage sludge mentioned by PM ModiShyam Rao Shirke

Advertisement

 
 
 