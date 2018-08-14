इसी शख्स ने बनाई थी नाले से गैस जिसका जिक्र किया था पीएम मोदी ने, जानें कैसे काम करती है यह तकनीक

खास बातें छत्तीसगढ़ के रहने वाले हैं श्याम राव शिर्के 11वीं पास हैं राव राहुल गांधी से नाराज

हाल ही में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक कार्यक्रम में एक शख्स को नाले से निकली गैस का इस्तेमाल कर चाय बनाने की तकनीक का जिक्र किया था. उनके इस बयान का सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर मजाक उड़ाया गया. यहां तक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी उन पर तंज कसते हुये कहा कि पीएम मोदी का कार्यक्रम है 'नाले से गैस निकालो और पकौड़े बनाओ'. अब पीएम मोदी ने जिस शख्स का जिक्र किया था अब वह खुद सामने आये हैं. छत्तीसगढ़ के रहने वाले इस शख्स का नाम श्याम राव शिर्के है जो कि मैकेनिक कांट्रैक्टर हैं. वह कोई कोई इंजीनियर नही हैं और सिर्फ 11वीं तक पढ़े हैं. लेकिन उन्होंने अपने जीवन में ऐसे कई प्रयोग किये हैं.

Nallah emitting foul gases & polluting environment is now being used for something like this & creating fuel. It's in national interest. I didn't like what Rahul Gandhi ji said, never thought he's immature: Shyam Rao Shirke who patented production of bio-CNG from sewage sludge pic.twitter.com/TfMtpYRVsF — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2018

I've no financial assistance.People from Municipality threw away the equipment,saying it's a wastage.People from Science&Technology asked me to lodge FIR.I was disappointed so didn't do anything:SR Shirke,mechanical contractor who patented production of bio-CNG from sewage sludge pic.twitter.com/M0ZcJrmb22 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2018

Scientists told me my paper has been sent to higher authorities. It had already been 2 yrs hence, I had forgotten about it. Y'day I came to know Modi ji has mentioned my invention in his speech: SR Shirke,mechanical contractor who patented production of bio-CNG from sewage sludge pic.twitter.com/aQcVAxiWzx — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2018

श्याम राव शिर्के ने बताया कि मैंने नाले से पानी इकट्ठा कर उसके लिये एक मिनी कलेक्टर बनाया ताकि पानी से निकलने वाले गुबारों को इकट्ठा किया जा सके. इसके बाद गैस को इकट्ठा करने के लिये एक ड्रम का इस्तेमाल किया. यह प्रयोग सफल रहा. मैंने यहां निकली गैस को स्टोव से कनेक्ट कर दिया और फिर चाय बनाई. शिर्के कहना है कि नाले से निकलने वाली खराब गैस पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचाती है. लेकिन अब इसका इस्तेमाल ऐसी चीजों के लिये किया जा सकता है. श्याम राव शिर्के ने अब नाले और कीचड़ से निकलने वाली गैस का पेटेंड भी करा लिया है.श्याम राव शिर्के ने बताया कि नगर निगम के लोगों ने पहले हमारी तकनीक की अहमियत नहीं समझी और हमारे सामान को उठाकर फेंक दिया. कुछ लोगों ने मुझे एफआईआर दर्ज कराने की सलाह दी. लेकिन मेरे पास पैसे नहीं थे इसलिये मैंने कुछ नहीं किया.शिर्के को वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि उसके पेपर उच्चाधिकारियों के भेज दिये गये हैं. लेकिन दो साल हो गये आज तक किसी ने भी कुछ नहीं किया. लेकिन कल ही पता चला कि मेरा जिक्र मोदी जी ने किया है. उन्होंने बताया कि छत्तीसगढ़ के साइंस और टेक्नॉलजी विभाग की ओर मुझे पैसे दिये गये हैं. मैंने फिर से उपकरणों को नाले में लगाकर अच्छी खासी गैस इकट्ठा कर ली है. इसे एक घर में लगाकर खाना बनाया जाता है. इसे अभी 4-5 महीने तक इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है.श्याम राव शिर्के राहुल गांधी से नाराज दिखे और उनके बयान को पसंद नहीं किया. उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कभी नहीं सोचा था कि राहुल गांधी अपरिपक्व हैं.