इसी शख्स ने बनाई थी नाले से गैस जिसका जिक्र किया था पीएम मोदी ने, जानें कैसे काम करती है यह तकनीक

Nallah emitting foul gases & polluting environment is now being used for something like this & creating fuel. It's in national interest. I didn't like what Rahul Gandhi ji said, never thought he's immature: Shyam Rao Shirke who patented production of bio-CNG from sewage sludge pic.twitter.com/TfMtpYRVsF— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2018
I've no financial assistance.People from Municipality threw away the equipment,saying it's a wastage.People from Science&Technology asked me to lodge FIR.I was disappointed so didn't do anything:SR Shirke,mechanical contractor who patented production of bio-CNG from sewage sludge pic.twitter.com/M0ZcJrmb22— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2018
Scientists told me my paper has been sent to higher authorities. It had already been 2 yrs hence, I had forgotten about it. Y'day I came to know Modi ji has mentioned my invention in his speech: SR Shirke,mechanical contractor who patented production of bio-CNG from sewage sludge pic.twitter.com/aQcVAxiWzx— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement