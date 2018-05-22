NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ चर्च की चिट्ठी, BJP ने कहा- देश में मजहब के आधार पर कोई भेदभाव नहीं

वर्ष 2019 में नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार नहीं बने, इसके लिए दिल्ली के एक आर्कबिशप ने लोगों से दुआ करने की अपील की है.

,
219 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ चर्च की चिट्ठी, BJP ने कहा- देश में मजहब के आधार पर कोई भेदभाव नहीं

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. आर्कबिशप ने लिखी पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ चिट्ठी
  2. बीजेपी ने कहा-मजहब के आधार पर कोई भेदभाव नहीं
  3. पत्र पर भाजपा के कई नेताओं और मंत्रियों ने आपत्ति जताई
नई दिल्ली: एक बार फिर चुनाव से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ चर्च की चिट्ठी आई है. दिल्ली में चर्च के आर्कबिशप ने चिट्ठी लिखकर इशारों में कहा है कि देश में लोकतंत्र खतरे में है और 2019 के लिए ईसाइयों को नई सरकार के लिए वोट करना चाहिए. सवाल उठने के बाद चर्च सफाई दे रहा है कि उन्होंने किसी एक सरकार के खिलाफ चिट्ठी नहीं लिखी. वर्ष 2019 में नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार नहीं बने, इसके लिए दिल्ली के एक आर्कबिशप ने लोगों से दुआ करने की अपील की है.
 
यह भी पढ़ें : आर्कबिशप के खत पर बोले गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, देश में किसी भी तरह के भेदभाव की इजाजत नहीं

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने दिल्ली के आर्कबिशप के पत्र पर पलटवार किया है. उन्‍होंने कहा कि देश में मजहब के आधार पर कोई भेदभाव नहीं किया जाता है, देश में सभी अल्पसंख्यक सुरक्षित है. बता दें कि जिस पत्र को लेकर विवाद खड़ा हुआ है उसमें लिखा है- ''हमलोग अशांत राजनीतिक माहौल का गवाह बन रहे हैं. इसके कारण संविधान के लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों और देश के धर्मनिरपेक्षता को खतरा है.

यह भी पढ़ें : ममता बनर्जी ने दिल्ली के आर्कबिशप के खत का किया समर्थन, दिया यह बयान...


देश और नेताओं के लिए प्रार्थना करना हमारी पवित्र परंपरा है. आम चुनाव नजदीक होने के कारण और भी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है.'' पत्र में लिखा है, ''हमलोग साल 2019 की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं. इसी साल हमें नई सरकार मिलेगी. ऐसे में हमें 13 मई से अपने देश के लिए प्रार्थना अभियान शुरू करना चाहिए.''
   
आर्कबिशप ने अपील की है कि 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में एक नई सरकार के लिए चर्चों में प्रार्थना सभाओं का आयोजन करें. साथ ही इस बात को लेकर एक अभियान चलाएं ताकि देश के मतदाता वर्तमान सरकार के खिलाफ मतदान करने के लिए प्रेरित हों.

VIDEO : आर्कबिशप की चिट्ठी पर मचा बवाल



टिप्पणियां
पत्र को लेकर भाजपा ने भी आपत्ति जताई है. केंद्रीय मंत्री एमए नकवी ने कहा है कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी बिना किसी भेदभाव के सभी धर्म और जाति के लिए काम कर रहे हैं. हमें खुले मन से इस पर विचार करना चाहिए.
 
ये पहली बार नहीं कि ऐसी अपील चर्च की तरफ़ से आई हो. इसी साल नगालैंड चुनाव में चर्च ने कहा था कि सांप्रदायिक पार्टी को वोट न दें. पिछले साल गुजरात चुनाव से पहले भी चर्च ने लोकतंत्र को खतरा बताया था. पिछले साल गोवा चुनाव से पहले भी चर्च ने लोगों को सलाह दी थी.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

219 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... 'सूरमा' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, कुछ ऐसे लुक में दिखे दिलजीत दोसांझ
Rajnath SinghArchbishop of Delhi

Advertisement

 
 
 