मोदी सरकार कर रही बदले की राजनीति - योगेंद्र यादव के समर्थन में सामने आए अरविंद केजरीवाल

We strongly condemn victimisation of Yog Yadav’s family by Modi govt thro the use of agencies like IT. Modi govt shud stop such vendetta politics.

Info from Rewari:

About 100+ force from Delhi raided hospitals at 11 am today

All doctors (my sisters, brother in law, nephew) detained in their chambers

Hospital sealed, including ICU for newly born babies

A clear attempt to intimidate.

Modiji you can't silence me.