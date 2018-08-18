NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
यूएई ने कहा- केरल हमारी सफलता का सहभागी, बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए बढ़ाया हाथ
बाढ़ की तबाही से जूझ रहे केरल की मदद के लिए यूएई (यूनाइटेड अरब एमिरेट्स) यानी आगे आया है.

यूएई ने बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए कमेटी गठित की है.

नई दिल्ली :
बाढ़ की तबाही से जूझ रहे केरल की मदद के लिए यूएई (यूनाइटेड अरब एमिरेट्स) यानी आगे आया है. यूएई ने केरल  में बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए एक कमेटी का गठन किया है. यूएई के प्रेसिडेंट शेख खलीफा ने एक नेशनल इमरजेंसी कमेटी का गठन करने का निर्देश दिया है, ताकि बाढ़ पीड़ितों को सहायता मुहैया कराई जा सके. वहीं यूएई के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद अल मकतूम ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि केरल के लोग हमारी सफलता में सहभागी रहे हैं और हैं. ऐसे में उनके प्रति हमारी विशेष जिम्मेदारी बनती है. इस समय बाढ़ प्रभावित लोगों कि मदद करना हमारा फर्ज है.
 


वाइस प्रेसिडेंट शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद अल मकतूम ने कहा है कि हमें भारत में अपने भाईयों की मदद से पीछे नहीं हटना चाहिए. हमने एक कमेटी का गठन कर दिया है. उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की है कि इस समय बढ़-चढ़कर केरल के लोगों की मदद करें. आपको बता दें कि केरल में बाढ़ ने भारी तबाही मचाई है. बाढ़ से केरल के कई इलाकों में हाहाकार है. कई दशकों बाद आई इस बाढ़ की विभीषिका ने अपना विकराल रूप दिखाया है, जिसमें अब तक 324 लोगों की मौत हो गई है. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने बाढ़ से तबाह केरल के लिए 500 करोड़ रुपये की आर्थिक मदद की घोषणा की है.
इससे पहले आज सुबह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोच्चि में अधिकारियोें के साथ बैठक कर स्थिति का जायजा लिाय और फिर केरल के बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों का हवाई दौरा किया. पीएम मोदी ने प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय राहत कोष से बाढ़ से मरने वालों के परिजनों को दो लाख के मुआवजे का ऐलान किया. वहीं, गंभीर रूप से घायलों को 50 हजार रुपये के मुआवजे की घोषणा की गई. केरल के मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने प्रधानमंत्री के इस ऐलान के बाद शुक्रिया अदा किया है. हालांकि, सीएमओ ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री ने दो हजार करोड़ रुपये की सहायता की मांग की थी.  

केरल में 'मौत' की बाढ़ : बाढ़ से तबाह केरल के लिए पीएम मोदी ने 500 करोड़ रुपये की आर्थिक मदद की घोषणा की


केरल के बाद अब कर्नाटक में बाढ़ का कहर

 



