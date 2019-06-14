NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबड़ी ख़बरवर्ल्ड कपचुनाववीडियोताज़ातरीनदेशविदेशबॉलीवुडज़रा हटकेजॉब्सब्लॉगअन्य
होम | देश |

West Bengal Doctors Strike Live Update: पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के बाद देशभर में विरोध-प्रदर्शन तेज

Doctors Strike Updates: पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के बाद अब दिल्ली, मुंबई, छत्तीसगढ़, केरल, महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान समेत पूरे देशभर में विरोध-प्रदर्शन तेज हो गया है.

 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
West Bengal Doctors Strike Live Update: पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के बाद देशभर में विरोध-प्रदर्शन तेज

West Bengal Doctors Strike Update: डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल

Doctors' Strike Live Update: पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के बाद अब दिल्ली, मुंबई, छत्तीसगढ़, केरल, महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान समेत पूरे देशभर में विरोध-प्रदर्शन तेज हो गया है. दिल्ली के एम्स व सफदरजंग सरकारी अस्पतालों में भी डॉक्टरों ने प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया है. पश्चिम बंगाल में हड़ताल कर रहे जूनियर डॉक्टरों ने गुरुवार दोपहर दो बजे तक काम पर लौटने के मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के निर्देश को नहीं माना और कहा कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में सुरक्षा संबंधी मांग पूरी होने तक हड़ताल जारी रहेगी. वहीं मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदर्शनकारियों पर बरसते हुए विपक्षी भाजपा और माकपा पर उन्हें भड़काने तथा मामले को सांप्रदायिक रंग देने का आरोप लगाया. भारतीय चिकित्सा संघ (आईएमए) ने घटना के खिलाफ तथा हड़ताली डॉक्टरों के साथ एकजुटता दिखाने के लिए शुक्रवार को ‘अखिल भारतीय विरोध दिवस' घोषित किया है. 

Here are the Latest Updates On Doctors' Strike:


Jun 14, 2019
12:11 (IST)
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन ने ममता बनर्जी पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने कहा कि डॉक्टरों को वो धमका रही हैं. उन्हें हड़ताल खत्म करने के लिए कदम उठाना चाहिए.
Jun 14, 2019
12:10 (IST)
एम्स के रेजिडेन्ट्स डॉक्टर्स एसोशिएशन (RDA) के 7 डॉक्टर का डेलीगेशन स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन सिंह से मिले.
Jun 14, 2019
11:54 (IST)
राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में कई निजी एवं सरकारी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों ने शुक्रवार को काम का बहिष्कार करने का फैसला किया है जिससे सेवाओं के प्रभावित होने का अंदेशा है. राष्ट्रीय राजधानी स्थित एम्स के रेजीडेंट डॉक्टरों ने बृहस्पतिवार को सांकेतिक प्रदर्शन करते हुए अपने सिर पर पट्टियां बांधकर काम किया.
Jun 14, 2019
11:52 (IST)
दिल्ली : सफदरजंग अस्पताल की रेज़िडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन (RDA) ने पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के विरुद्ध शुक्रवार को प्रदर्शन किया.
Jun 14, 2019
11:51 (IST)
दिल्ली : अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में OPD के बाहर लगी मरीजों की भीड़. रेज़िडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन (RDA) पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के विरोध में शुक्रवार को हड़ताल पर है.
Jun 14, 2019
11:51 (IST)
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन सिंह ने कहा, आज मैं ममता बनर्जी को पत्र लिखूंगा. डॉक्टरों से निवेदन करूंगा कि आप अपना सांकेतिक चीजों का इस्तेमाल करें. हमारी जिम्मेदारी मरीजों की सेवा करना भी है. मैं देश के सभी राज्यों के हेल्थ इंस्टीट्यूशन और डॉक्टरों से निवेदन करना चाहता हूं अस्पतालों में सौहार्द बनाए रखे. डॉक्टरों के साथ जो व्यवहार हुआ, वह बड़ा कष्टदायक है.
Jun 14, 2019
11:46 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में डॉ भीमराव अम्बेडकर मेमोरियल अस्पताल के रेज़िडेंट डॉक्टरों ने पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते हुए 'हमें इंसाफ चाहिए' के नारे लगाए.
Jun 14, 2019
11:46 (IST)
जयपुर : पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शित करने के लिए जयपुरिया अस्पताल में डॉक्टर काली पट्टी बांधकर काम कर रहे हैं.
Jun 14, 2019
11:45 (IST)
केरल : पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के खिलाफ त्रिवेंद्रम में प्रदर्शन करते इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के सदस्य.
Jun 14, 2019
11:44 (IST)
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल की वजह से कई सरकारी अस्पतालों एवं मेडिकल कॉलेजों अस्पतालों में तीसरे दिन भी आपातकालीन वार्ड, ओपीडी सेवाएं, पैथोलॉजिकल इकाइयां बंद रही. वहीं निजी अस्पतालों में भी चिकित्सकीय सेवाएं बंद रहीं. डॉक्टर कोलकाता में एनआरएस मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल में एक मरीज की मौत के बाद भीड़ द्वारा अपने दो सहकर्मियों पर हमले के मद्देनजर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं.
No more content
टिप्पणिया

ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... अपने ही 5 बच्चों की हत्या करने वाले पिता को मौत की सजा, पत्नी बोली- 'बच्चे इसे प्यार करते थे, इसे जीने दो...'

Advertisement

 
 
 