West Bengal Doctors Strike Live Update: पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के बाद देशभर में विरोध-प्रदर्शन तेज

Doctors' Strike Live Update: पश्चिम बंगाल में डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ हिंसा के बाद अब दिल्ली, मुंबई, छत्तीसगढ़, केरल, महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान समेत पूरे देशभर में विरोध-प्रदर्शन तेज हो गया है. दिल्ली के एम्स व सफदरजंग सरकारी अस्पतालों में भी डॉक्टरों ने प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया है. पश्चिम बंगाल में हड़ताल कर रहे जूनियर डॉक्टरों ने गुरुवार दोपहर दो बजे तक काम पर लौटने के मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के निर्देश को नहीं माना और कहा कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में सुरक्षा संबंधी मांग पूरी होने तक हड़ताल जारी रहेगी. वहीं मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदर्शनकारियों पर बरसते हुए विपक्षी भाजपा और माकपा पर उन्हें भड़काने तथा मामले को सांप्रदायिक रंग देने का आरोप लगाया. भारतीय चिकित्सा संघ (आईएमए) ने घटना के खिलाफ तथा हड़ताली डॉक्टरों के साथ एकजुटता दिखाने के लिए शुक्रवार को ‘अखिल भारतीय विरोध दिवस' घोषित किया है.
Delhi: Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital holds protest over violence against doctors in #WestBengal. pic.twitter.com/qFELP2hXuX- ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
Delhi: Patients and their relatives outside the OPD at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS is on strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/rRCeZqDfxr- ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
Union Health Minister,Dr Harsh Vardhan on doctors' nationwide strike over violence against doctors in West Bengal: I'd like to assure all doctors that Govt is committed towards their safety. I appeal to doctors to hold symbolic protests only & continue to carry out their duties. pic.twitter.com/9f3iCkkzhB- ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
#WATCH Resident Doctors at Raipur's Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital raise slogans of 'We Want Justice' as they protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/70BsCTmGLN- ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
Jaipur: Doctors at Jaipuria hospital carry out their duties wearing black bands as a mark of protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/1fDLPco7po- ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
Kerala: Members of Indian Medical Association, Trivandrum hold protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/aOWGbqXxlx- ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement