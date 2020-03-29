Coronavirus से पीड़ित मरीजों की मदद के लिए यह एक्ट्रेस बनीं नर्स, Photo शेयर कर कही ये बात

She is an actress who was seen in the lead in the critically aclaimed film #Kannchli with actor #SanjayMishra . Shikha Malhotra joined the BMC-run trauma hospital in Jogeshwari as a volunteer nurse on Friday. She has also urged all retired doctors and nurses to join the fight against Coronavirus at this crucual time. Shikha completed her nursing course from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi in 2014. As she moved towards acting, she never worked as one. BMC gave Shikha its approval letter and asked her to join the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East. She has been deputed in the isolation ward. "After passing the course in college, we had taken the oath to serve society. I think this is the time to do so," she says. #viralbhayani #CoronaVirus #covid2019 @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:34pm PDT