Coronavirus से पीड़ित मरीजों की मदद के लिए यह एक्ट्रेस बनीं नर्स, Photo शेयर कर कही ये बात

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) के मरीजों का इलाज करने के लिए डॉक्टर्स और नर्स काफी मेहनत कर रहे हैं. इतना ही नहीं वो अपनी जिंदगी को जोखिम में डालते हुए अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे हैं. डॉक्टर्स और नर्स अपनी डिग्री लेने के बाद शपथ लेते हैं कि वो हमेशा लोगों की जिंदगी बचाएंगे और शायद यही कारण है कि कई डॉक्टर्स अपने रिटायरमेंट के बाद भी मरीजों की जान बचाने के लिए आगे आए हैं.
इसी बीच बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिखा मल्होत्रा (Shikha Malhotra) भी नर्स के तौर पर लोगों की मदद करने के लिए आगे आई हैं. बता दें, शिखा, संजय मिश्रा के साथ फिल्म कांचली में नजर आईं थी और उन्होंने 2014 में अपना नर्सिंग कोर्स खत्म किया था. हालांकि, बाद में शिखा इसके बाद एक्टिंग करने लगी और कभी अपने नर्सिंग करियर को पर्स्यू नहीं कर पाईं. इसके बाद उन्होंने हाल ही में हिंदू हृद्य सम्राट बाला साहेब ठाकरे अस्पताल में नर्स के रूप में ज्वाइन किया है.
वायरल भयानी द्वारा शेयर की गई एक तस्वीर के मुताबिक शिखा ने कहा, ''कॉलेज में कोर्स खत्म करने के बाद हमने सोसाइटी की सेवा करने की शपथ ली थी''.
She is an actress who was seen in the lead in the critically aclaimed film #Kannchli with actor #SanjayMishra . Shikha Malhotra joined the BMC-run trauma hospital in Jogeshwari as a volunteer nurse on Friday. She has also urged all retired doctors and nurses to join the fight against Coronavirus at this crucual time. Shikha completed her nursing course from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi in 2014. As she moved towards acting, she never worked as one. BMC gave Shikha its approval letter and asked her to join the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East. She has been deputed in the isolation ward. "After passing the course in college, we had taken the oath to serve society. I think this is the time to do so," she says. #viralbhayani #CoronaVirus #covid2019 @viralbhayani
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
शिखा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर भी एक तस्वीर शेयर की है और बताया है कि वह आइसोलेशन सेंटर में नर्स के तौर पर काम कर रही हैं.
For those who don't know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospitalSo as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once againand this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessingplease be at home be safeand support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am todayJai Hin @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @who @aajtak @zeenews @ddnews_official
A post shared by Shikha Malhotra (@shikhamalhotra_official) on
शिखा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने लोगों से घरों में रहने की अपील की है. साथ ही मेडिकल क्षेत्र के लोगों, सिक्योरिटी पर्सनल और घरों से निकल कर काम कर लोगों का शुक्रियाअदा भी किया है.
Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital #isolationward from tomorrow onwards 27/03/20 On the behalf of my Bsc(hons) #nursing degree So Please Feel free to connect with me anytime at the time of any emergency occurs near you. Please Follow the Home quarantine keep you and your loved once safe and follow all the preventive measures according to the #who Please don't take any chance Lot of people working day and night to keep the nation safe #fightbacktogether #homequarentined @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @zeenews @aajtak @abpnewstv @ddnews_official
A post shared by Shikha Malhotra (@shikhamalhotra_official) on
Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें.
Advertisement
Advertisement