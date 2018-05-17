NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
लाइफस्टाइल

चेन-स्‍मोकर अनुराग कश्‍यप ने छोड़ी सिगरेट की लत, इंस्‍टाग्राम पर शेयर किया एक्‍सपीरियंस

अनुराग कश्‍यप ने बताया है कि जब से उन्‍होंने सिगरेट छोड़ी है तब से उनकी भूख वापस आ गई है.

अनुराग कश्‍यप ने 40 दिनों से सिगरेट को हाथ भी नहीं लगाया है

खास बातें

  1. अनुराग कश्‍यप पिछले 25 सालों से चेन स्‍मोकर थे
  2. अब उन्‍होंने सिगरेट छोड़ दी है
  3. अनुराग ने 40 दिनों से सिगरेट को हाथ तक नहीं लगाया है
नई द‍िल्‍ली : लत हमारी हेल्‍थ पर काफी बुरा असर डालती हैं. खासतौर पर अगर किसी को शराब, सिगरेट या ड्रग्‍स की लत है तो फिर शरीर को इसकी कीमत चुकानी पड़ती है. और हम में से ज्‍यादातर लोग इन तीनों में से किसी एक लत के शिकार जरूर होते हैं. हैरानी की बात यह है कि हम लोग जानते हैं कि इनका हमारे शरीर पर बुरा असर पड़ता इसके बावजूद हम इन्‍हें अपनी जिंदगी से नहीं निकाल पाते.

इस वीडियो को देख सिगरेट पीने वाले भी डर जाएं, देखें क्या होता है LUNGS का

फिल्‍मकार अनुराग कश्‍यप को काफी लंबे समय से सिगरेट की लत थी. यहां तक कि उन्‍होंने चेन स्‍मोकर पर 'नो स्‍मोकिंग' नाम से एक फिल्‍म भी बनाई थी. 

सिगरेट छोड़ने के बाद आपके शरीर के अंदर क्‍या होता है? जानिए पल-पल का हाल
 

लेकिन अब 25 साल बाद अनुराग कश्‍यप ने इस बुरी लत से पीछा छुड़ाने की ठान ली है. उन्‍होंने न सिर्फ फैसला किया बल्‍कि पिछले 40 दिनों से उन्‍होंने सिगरेट को हाथ तक नहीं लगाया है. उन्‍होंने अपने इस अनुभव को इंस्‍टग्राम पर साझा किया है.

अपने खाने की प्‍लेट की तस्‍वीर शेयर करते हुए 45 साल के अनुराग कश्‍यप ने बताया है कि जब से उन्‍होंने सिगरेट छोड़ी है तब से उनकी भूख वापस आ गई है. उनके पोस्‍ट के मुताबिक, 'सिगरेट छोड़े हुए 40 दिन हो गए हैं. मैं किसी सुअर की तरह खाना खा रहा हूं और इसके बदले 30 मीटर के स्विमिंग पूल में 93 मिनट तक तीन किलोमीटर की तैराकी कर रहा हूं. और जब मैं सिगरेट पीता था तब बहुत कम खाना खाता था और मोटा भी ज्‍यादा था. इतनी ही दूरी तक एक किलोमीटर तैरने में 40 मिनट लग जाते थे. अब रोज़ाना 90 मीटर तैरना आसान हो गया है.'

अनुराग आगे लिखते हैं, 'मुझे अपनी सांसें महसूस होती हैं. मेरा गला नहीं फंसता, मैं हर समय खांसता नहीं हूं. उठने पर मेरे सिर में दर्द नहीं होता है और ये सब सिर्फ 40 दिनों में हुआ है. लेकिन हां, कभी-कभी फिर से सिगरेट उठाने का मन करता है. खासकर तब जब आपके इर्द-गिर्द लोग सिगरेट पी रहे हों. मैं पिछले 25 सालों से चेन-स्‍मोकर रहा हूं और जिसने 'नो स्‍मोकिंग' बनाई हो वो यह मानने पर मजबूर है कि सिगरेट उठाए बिना भी जिंदगी बहुत ज्‍यादा अच्‍छी है.

बहरहाल, हम अनुराग कश्‍यप के इस कदम की तारीफ करते हैं. उम्‍मीद है कि उनसे प्रेरणा लेकर बाकि लोग भी सिगरेट को अपनी जिंदगी से हमेशा हमेशा के लिए बाहर निकाल देंगे.


