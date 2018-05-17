40 days since I quit smoking .. have started to eat like a pig and to counter that I swam a 100 lengths in 93 minutes in a 30 metre pool.. And when i smoked , I ate less , was much fatter, and could swim equivalent of a km in 40 minute and only sometime push it to more than that. Now its easier to swim 90 mts everyday. I can feel my breath, I dont choke, I dont cough all the time , I don’t wake up with a heavy head and its only forty days. But yes sometime the temptation to pick it back up does surface especially when everyone around us is smoking .Me , the chainsmoker for 25 years , the one who made “no smoking”.. is forced to admit that life is so much better without picking a cigarette.

