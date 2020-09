International Coffee Day 2020: इन Quotes, मैसेजेस से करीबियों और दोस्तों को दें अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कॉफी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कॉफी दिवस( International Coffee Day) के मैसेजेस

Coffee is a beverage

that puts one to sleep

when not drank.

International Coffee Day 2020

Everyone should believe in something

I believe I will have another coffee

I never drink coffee at lunch

I find it keeps me awake for the afternoon

Coffee first

Schemes later

Good communication is just

as stimulating as black coffee

and just as hard to sleep after

What goes best

with a cup of coffee

Another cup

The most dangerous drinking game

is seeing how long

I can go without coffee

