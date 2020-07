मलाइका अरोड़ा ने शेयर की फैन्स के साथ ये 'Secret Health Tip', Video में कहा- ''आपकी रसोई में मौजूद ये जादूई बीज...''

These are the magic seeds sitting right in your kitchen. You just need to unlock their magic and see the difference yourself. Fenugreek seeds (methi daana) and cumin seeds (jeera) have amazing health benefits and gut healing properties. Soaked in water overnight and drinking it in the morning helps in flushing out the harmful toxins from your body and it helps in improving your bowel movement. It also helps you fight against digestive problems. Methi seeds are a great remedy for diabetics as well. #HomeRemedies #MalaikasTrickOrTip #LoveYourGut #MalaikasNuskha #HomeMadeWithLove

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 11, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT