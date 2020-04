सनी लियोन ने बेटी के साथ शेयर किया यह Cute Video, कहा...

The new reality of life !!! Thank god my kids somehow understand that things have changed and this is required !!!! Going out for a simple walk requires more thought and preparation then ever before. It kills me to see that this is the world we are leaving them. We have caused this and we must fix this !!!! The next generation does not deserve this !!! A child's innocence and ability to adapt is remarkable in every sense. We should all learn !!!

A post shared by Daniel "Dirrty" Weber (@dirrty99) on Mar 16, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT