पति से लगी थी शर्त तो महिला ने बनकर दिखाया टैक्सी ड्राइवर, पढ़ें इनकी Inspiring Story

सोशल मीडिया पर एक महिला ड्राइवर की कहानी काफी वायरल हो रही है, जिसे लोग काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं और इससे प्रेरित हो रहे हैं. ह्यूमन्स ऑफ बॉम्बे के इंस्टाग्राम पेज ने मुंबई की इस महिला ड्राइवर की कहानी को शेयर किया है. अपनी कहानी की शुरुआत में महिला कहती है, ''मैं और मेरे पति एक दिन महिला और पुरुष की जिम्मेदारियों और उनके कामों की बात कर रहे थे, जब मैंने अपने पति को बताया कि एक महिला वो सब कर सकती है जो एक पुरुष कर सकता है''. यह महिला एक टैक्सी ड्राइवर है.
इस पोस्ट में महिला ने बताया कि उसकी मां ने उसे हमेशा प्रेरित किया. महिला ने बताया कि बचपन से ही उसका सपना था कि वह अपने सभी काम खुद करे. महिला ने इस पोस्ट में बताया, ''मैं शादी से पहले भी काम करती थी और अब भी करती हूं लेकिन कई बार बच्चों को संभालने के साथ फुल टाइम जॉब करना संभव नहीं हो पाता, इसलिए मैं हमेशा ही अलग किस्म के काम करती हूं''.
उन्होंने आगे कहा, ''एक दिन मैंने पढ़ा कि महिलाएं टैक्सी पर्मिट भी ले सकती हैं और इसे काम का अवसर बना सकती हैं, इसलिए मैंने अपने लिए टैक्सी खरीदी और ड्राइविंग टेस्ट भी पास कर लिया.'' महिला के पति ने भी उसको काफी प्रेरित किया और जल्द ही उसने टैक्सी ड्राइविंग का काम शुरू कर दिया. महिला की पहली ट्रिप लोअर परेल से वर्ली की थी. महिला ने कहा, ''मैं घबराई हुई थी क्योंकि मुझे लगा कि वो मेरी ड्राइविंग स्किल्स को जज करेंगे लेकिन वो महिला टैक्सी ड्राइवर को देखकर काफी हैरान थे. राइड खत्म होने के बाद उनमें से एक ने मुझे चॉकलेट भी दी थी.''
हालांकि, टैक्सी चलाने के कारण महिला को कई बार लोगों की आलोचनाओं का भी सामना करना पड़ा. महिला ने कहा, ''परिस्थितियां चाहे कितनी ही बुरी क्यों न हो गई हों लेकिन अक्सर ही मेरे साथ ऐसे लोग थे जिन्होंने मुझे सपोर्ट किया, फिर चाहे वो मेरा परिवार हो, दूसरे ड्राइवर हों या फिर कोई अनजान व्यक्ति''. महिला को अब टैक्सी चलाते हुए 3 साल हो गए हैं. यहां पढ़ें महिला की पूरी कहानी.
“I grew up watching my mom work & take care of the house after my dad passed away. Seeing her, I resolved to be independent too. I worked before getting married & continued after. But it was difficult to manage full-time work with my kids & home, so I took up odd jobs. Then, I read in the paper that women could have taxi permits too. The opportunity was too good! So I passed the driving test & bought a taxi with my own money. My husband was very supportive & said, ‘This taxi is under your name, you need to learn how to drive it!' Within a few months, I joined the fleet. I remember my first trip from Lower Parel to Worli, with 2 ladies. I was nervous they'd judge my driving; instead they were shocked! They'd never seen a female taxi driver–one of them got me chocolate after the ride! Soon things got harder. Some men in the union tried to ensure I got no passengers. They'd stop their taxis in front of mine & question my skills. 15 days in, I was struggling to make a U-turn around a pothole; so one of them loudly asked, ‘If you can't get the basics right, how will you ever drive?' It shattered my confidence & I cried for hours! But another driver encouraged me to prove them wrong & not let their words stop me! That's what kept me going–no matter how bad things got, there were always those who supported me; whether it was family, other drivers or even a stranger! Once, an elderly man got into my taxi & said, ‘In my village I'd heard that women are making progress in cities; but this is the first time I've witnessed it. Seeing you drive makes me proud!' At the end of the trip, he gave me Rs. 20! Another time, a passenger was so impressed that she interviewed me, which led to newspaper articles & an appearance on a show. Once, a policewoman wanted to take a selfie with me! Her daughter had told her about me. I was so happy! It's been 3 years now & driving this taxi has put me in the driver's seat of my life–allowing me to be strong & self-sufficient. It's funny how this started over a debate. My husband & I were discussing the roles of men & women, when I told him, ‘A woman can do everything that a man can.' We placed a bet to see who'd win–looks like I did!”
इस पोस्ट को इंस्टाग्राम पर अब तक 26,000 से अधिक लोगों ने लाइक किया है. वहीं कई लोगों ने इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट भी किया है. एक यूजर ने लिखा, ''महिलाएं अपनी जिंदगी में कुछ भी कर सकती हैं.. हमें बस हिम्मत की जरूरत है ताकि हम जो हासिल करना चाहते हैं वो हासिल कर सकें''. वहीं एक अन्य ने लिखा, ''आप जीत गईं... मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि किसी दिन मैं आपकी टैक्सी में यात्रा करूं.'' वहीं एक अन्य ने लिखा, ''आपकी कहानी सही में प्रेरणादायक है''.
