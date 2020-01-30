पति से लगी थी शर्त तो महिला ने बनकर दिखाया टैक्सी ड्राइवर, पढ़ें इनकी Inspiring Story

“I grew up watching my mom work & take care of the house after my dad passed away. Seeing her, I resolved to be independent too. I worked before getting married & continued after. But it was difficult to manage full-time work with my kids & home, so I took up odd jobs. Then, I read in the paper that women could have taxi permits too. The opportunity was too good! So I passed the driving test & bought a taxi with my own money. My husband was very supportive & said, ‘This taxi is under your name, you need to learn how to drive it!' Within a few months, I joined the fleet. I remember my first trip from Lower Parel to Worli, with 2 ladies. I was nervous they'd judge my driving; instead they were shocked! They'd never seen a female taxi driver–one of them got me chocolate after the ride! Soon things got harder. Some men in the union tried to ensure I got no passengers. They'd stop their taxis in front of mine & question my skills. 15 days in, I was struggling to make a U-turn around a pothole; so one of them loudly asked, ‘If you can't get the basics right, how will you ever drive?' It shattered my confidence & I cried for hours! But another driver encouraged me to prove them wrong & not let their words stop me! That's what kept me going–no matter how bad things got, there were always those who supported me; whether it was family, other drivers or even a stranger! Once, an elderly man got into my taxi & said, ‘In my village I'd heard that women are making progress in cities; but this is the first time I've witnessed it. Seeing you drive makes me proud!' At the end of the trip, he gave me Rs. 20! Another time, a passenger was so impressed that she interviewed me, which led to newspaper articles & an appearance on a show. Once, a policewoman wanted to take a selfie with me! Her daughter had told her about me. I was so happy! It's been 3 years now & driving this taxi has put me in the driver's seat of my life–allowing me to be strong & self-sufficient. It's funny how this started over a debate. My husband & I were discussing the roles of men & women, when I told him, ‘A woman can do everything that a man can.' We placed a bet to see who'd win–looks like I did!”

