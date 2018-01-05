Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा शिंदे पर चिल्लाते हुए हिना खान ने कहा- 'मैं यहां किचन में काम करने नहीं आईं...'

The #BB11 housemates take a dig at each other during the debate session. Witness the drama tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/B9tkq43JId— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 5, 2018
बता दें कि आज के आने वाले एपिसोड में यह भी दिखाया जाएगा कि नॉमिनेटेड सदस्य घर के बाहर नवी मुंबई के एक मॉल में जाएंगे और वहीं पर मौजूद ऑडियंस लाइव वोटिंग करेंगे. मॉल के भीतर एक जेलनुमा स्टेज बना होगा, जहां नॉमिनेटेड सदस्य शिल्पा शिंदे, हिना खान, विकास गुप्ता और लव त्यागी कैद रहेंगे. जहां मॉल में मौजूद हजारों संख्या की भीड़ उन्हें बैलेट बॉक्स जरिए वोट करेंगे.
Gharwalon ko lena hoga debate mein hissa. Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/FhGGbCwKwB— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018
वोटिंग का नतीजा शनिवार को सलमान खान 'वीकेंड का वार' एपिसोड में रिजल्ट अनाउंस करेंगे. सबसे कम वोट पाने वाला कंटेस्टेंट फिनाले वीक से बाहर हो जाएंगे और आखिरी हफ्ते में टॉप-5 कंटेंस्टेंट बचेंगे.
The nominated contestants are all geared up to step out to meet their fans. Catch all the excitement tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/eu0LxLfom5— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement