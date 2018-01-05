Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा शिंदे पर चिल्लाते हुए हिना खान ने कहा- 'मैं यहां किचन में काम करने नहीं आईं...'

खास बातें शिल्पा शिंदे पर भड़केंगी हिना खान बिग बॉस के घर के बाहर जाएंगी नॉमिनेटेड सदस्य हिना खान पर भी लगेंगे कई आरोप

बिग बॉस सीजन 11 अपने आखिरी पड़ाव पर चल रहा है. ऐसे में घरवाले आपसी संबंध खत्म करके व्यक्तिगत गेम खेलना शुरू कर दिया है. आज के आने वाले एपिसोड में बिग बॉस द्वारा एक ऐसा टास्क होने जा रहा है, जिसमें सभी घरवाले एक-एक करके सामने आएंगे और बाकी घरवाले उनपर आरोप लगाते हुए बताएंगे कि आखिर उन्हें बिग बॉस के घर में क्यों नहीं होना चाहिए. इस पर सबसे पहले हिना खान सामने आती हैं और बाकी घरवाले उनपर आरोपों के कई झड़ियां लगा देंगे. हिना और विकास में तीखी बहस भी देखी जाएगी तो वहीं जब शिल्पा शिंदे सामने आती हैं तो हिना खान उनपर काफी टूट पड़ती हैं और यह भी कहेंगी कि मैं यहां किचन में काम करने नहीं आई, बल्कि टास्क और गेम खेलने आईं हूं.आज के एपिसोड में शिल्पा शिंदे को सामने बुलाकर जहां पहले आकाश डाडलानी अपने सवाल करेंगे तो वहीं हिना खान भी शिल्पा से भिड़ती हुईं दिखाई देंगी. शिल्पा जब अपनी बात कहते हुए यह कहेंगी कि यहां पर मेरा हमेशा लोगों ने इस्तेमाल किया है मुझ पर झूठा आरोप लगाया गया.आगे शिल्पा ने यह भी कहा कि दो दिन किचन में खड़े रहिए हिना खान तो पता चलेगा. इस पर हिना खान ने तपाक से जवाब देते हुए कहा कि मुझे नहीं खड़े रहना, मैं यहां किचन में रहने नहीं आईं हूं, मैं यहां टास्क करने, इनवॉल्वमेंट दिखाने और हर जगह परफॉर्म करने आईं हूं.बता दें कि आज के आने वाले एपिसोड में यह भी दिखाया जाएगा कि नॉमिनेटेड सदस्य घर के बाहर नवी मुंबई के एक मॉल में जाएंगे और वहीं पर मौजूद ऑडियंस लाइव वोटिंग करेंगे. मॉल के भीतर एक जेलनुमा स्टेज बना होगा, जहां नॉमिनेटेड सदस्य शिल्पा शिंदे, हिना खान, विकास गुप्ता और लव त्यागी कैद रहेंगे. जहां मॉल में मौजूद हजारों संख्या की भीड़ उन्हें बैलेट बॉक्स जरिए वोट करेंगे.वोटिंग का नतीजा शनिवार को सलमान खान 'वीकेंड का वार' एपिसोड में रिजल्ट अनाउंस करेंगे. सबसे कम वोट पाने वाला कंटेस्टेंट फिनाले वीक से बाहर हो जाएंगे और आखिरी हफ्ते में टॉप-5 कंटेंस्टेंट बचेंगे.