राखी सावंत कहने पर हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ पर खूब भड़की थीं शहनाज गिल, अब चल पड़ीं उनकी ही राह पर

Humari Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, @shehnaazgill ki hone waali hai shaadi, par kisse? Tune in to #Colors from 17th Feb, Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM to witness the wedding of the season #MujhseShaadiKaroge

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Feb 13, 2020 at 8:06am PST