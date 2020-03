शहनाज गिल को इस कंटेस्टेंट ने कहा, 'कौन- सी हूर की परी हैं वो...' देखें वीडियो

Contestants ke saare secrets hue reveal, when @parasvchhabrra and @shehnaazgill got to see what they had to say behind their back. Now how will they react? ???? Dekhiye aaj #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 10:30 baje, only on #Colors. #ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @voot

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Mar 1, 2020 at 11:30pm PST