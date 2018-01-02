NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | दुनिया से |

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की लताड़ के बाद पाकिस्तान के बचाव में आगे आया 'दोस्त' चीन 

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने आतंकवादियों को 'सुरक्षित पनाहगार' देने के लिए पाकिस्तान को लताड़ लगाई थी.

,
419 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की लताड़ के बाद पाकिस्तान के बचाव में आगे आया 'दोस्त' चीन 

चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी चिनफिंग. (फइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. ट्रंप की लताड़ के बाद पाक के समर्थन में आगे आया चीन
  2. ट्रंप ने कहा था, 'पाकिस्तान ने हमें सिर्फ धोखा दिया है'
  3. 'आतंकवादियों को अपने यहां पनाह देता है पाकिस्तान'
बीजिंग: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की लताड़ के बाद पाकिस्तान को उसके 'सबसे अजीज दोस्त' चीन का साथ मिला है. चीन ने यह कहते हुए पाकिस्तान का बचाव किया कि विश्व समुदाय को आतंकवाद के खिलाफ उसके अभियान में 'शानदार योगदान' को पहचानना चाहिए. एक दिन पहले डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने आतंकवादियों को 'सुरक्षित पनाहगार' देने के लिए इस्लामाबाद को लताड़ लगाई थी.

यह भी पढ़ें : ट्रंप प्रशासन हुआ सख्‍त, अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को दी जा रही 255 मिलियन डॉलर की मदद रोकी

पाकिस्तान पर जोरदार प्रहार करते हुए ट्रंप ने उस पर 'झूठ बोलने और धोखा देने' के आरोप लगाए थे. ट्रंप ने कहा था कि पाकिस्तान आतंकवादियों को पनाह देकर अमेरिकी नेताओं को मूर्ख बनाता रहा है.
  ट्रंप ने ट्वीट किया था, 'अमेरिका ने पिछले 15 वर्षों में पाकिस्तान को सहायता के तौर पर मूर्खतापूर्ण तरीके से 33 अरब डॉलर से ज्यादा दिए और उन्होंने हमें झूठ और धोखा के सिवा कुछ नहीं दिया है. हमारे नेताओं को वे मूर्ख समझते रहे हैं.' पाकिस्तान की आलोचना करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, 'उन्होंने उन आतंकवादियों को पनाह दी, जिन्हें हम अफगानिस्तान में ढूंढ़ते रहे. अब और नहीं.'

यह भी पढ़ें : ट्रंप के ट्वीट पर पाक का पलटवार, कहा- अमेरिका की मदद करने के बदले में मिली गालियां और अविश्वास

इसके बाद चीन ने आतंकवाद निरोधक रिकॉर्ड के लिए पाकिस्तान की प्रशंसा की. चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता गेंग शुआंग ने कहा, 'पाकिस्तान ने काफी प्रयास किया है और आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में कुर्बानी दी है. आतंकवाद निरोधक वैश्विक प्रयास में उसकी भूमिका शानदार रही है. अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय को इसकी जानकारी होनी चाहिए.' उन्होंने कहा कि चीन यह देखकर खुश है कि पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद निरोधक सहित अंतरराष्ट्रीय सहयोग में संलग्न है ताकि क्षेत्रीय शांति और स्थिरता में योगदान कर सके.

VIDEO : चीन के चलते जटिल होती कश्मीर की समस्या?


गेंग ने कहा, 'चीन और पाकिस्तान सदाबहार साझेदार हैं. हम अपने सहयोग को और मजबूत करना चाहते हैं ताकि दोनों पक्ष फायदे में रहें.'  

(इनपुट : भाषा)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

419 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... सीएम नीतीश से ज्यादा अमीर हैं उनके बेटे निशांत, जानें किसके पास है कितनी संपत्ति
Donald TrumpPakistan

Advertisement

 
 
 