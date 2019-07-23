NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
Chandrayaan-2: इसरो की तारीफ में NASA ने कहा कुछ ऐसा, लोग बोले- "जलन की बू आ रही है"

चंद्रयान 2 (Chandrayaan 2) के सफल प्रक्षेपण के बाद नासा (NASA) ने जिस अंदाज में इसरो (ISRO) की तारीफ की है वो लोगों को जरा भी पसंद नहीं आई.

इसरो ने श्रीहरिकोटा से चंद्रयान 2 का सफल प्रक्षेपण किया

खास बातें

  1. इसरो ने चंद्रयान 2 का सफल प्रक्षेण कर लिया है
  2. इस उपलब्‍धि पर इसरो की दुनिया भर में जमकर तारीफ हो रही है
  3. नासा ने भी एक ट्वीट किया जिसे लेकर काफी आलोचना हो रही है
नई दिल्‍ली:

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन यानी कि इसरो (ISRO) ने सोमवार को श्रीहरिकोटा से सफलतापूर्वक चंद्रयान 2 (Chandrayaan-2) का प्रक्षेपण कर दुनिया को दिखा दिया कि भारत स्‍पेस रिसर्च में किसी भी बड़े देश से पीछे नहीं है. चंद्रयान-2 को भारत के सबसे ताकतवर जीएसएलवी मार्क-III रॉकेट से लॉन्च किया गया. इस रॉकेट में तीन मॉड्यूल ऑर्बिटर, लैंडर (विक्रम) और रोवर (प्रज्ञान) हैं. इस मिशन के तहत इसरो चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर लैंडर को उतारने की योजना है. इस बार चंद्रयान-2 का वजन 3,877 किलो है. यह चंद्रयान-1 मिशन (1380 किलो) से करीब तीन गुना ज्यादा है. लैंडर के अंदर मौजूद रोवर की रफ्तार 1 सेमी प्रति सेकंड है.

VIDEO: श्रीहरिकोटा से कुछ इस तरह हुआ चंद्रयान 2 का प्रक्षेपण 
 


चंद्रयान 2 के प्रक्षेपण के साथ अमेरिका, रूस और चीन के बाद भारत चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग करने वाला चौथा देश बनने जा रहा है. इसरो की इस उपलब्‍धि पर दुनिया भर के लोग शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं. इसी कड़ी में अमेरिका की स्‍पेस एजेंसी नासा (NASA) ने भी इसरो को बधाई दी.

नासा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "चांद की स्‍टडी करने वाले मिशन चंद्रयान 2 के प्रक्षेपण के लिए इसरो को बधाई. हमें हमारे डीप स्‍पेस नेटवर्क के जरिए आपके मिशन को सहयोग करने पर गर्व है. आप चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव के बारे में जो भी अध्‍ययन करेंगे उसे लेकर हम आशान्वित हैं, जहां हम अपने अर्टेमिस मिशन के जरिए अगले कुछ सालों में अपने अंतरिक्ष यात्री भेजने वाले हैं."

यह भी पढ़ें: दो 'रॉकेट वुमन' के बिना अधूरा रहता चंद्रयान-2 का सफर
 

हालांकि ट्विटर यूजर्स को नासा का इस तरह कॉम्‍पिलमेंट देने का अंदाज जरा भी नहीं भाया. लोगों का कहना है कि नासा का ये ट्वीट अहंकार से भरा हुआ है, जिसमें वह इसरो की सराहना कम और अपनी क्षमताओं और काबिलियत का बखान ज्‍यादा कर रहा है.

खैर, ये तो वही बात हो गई कि खाने को नहीं मिले तो अंगूर खट्टे हैं.



