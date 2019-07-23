Chandrayaan-2: इसरो की तारीफ में NASA ने कहा कुछ ऐसा, लोग बोले- "जलन की बू आ रही है"

खास बातें इसरो ने चंद्रयान 2 का सफल प्रक्षेण कर लिया है इस उपलब्‍धि पर इसरो की दुनिया भर में जमकर तारीफ हो रही है नासा ने भी एक ट्वीट किया जिसे लेकर काफी आलोचना हो रही है

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन यानी कि इसरो (ISRO) ने सोमवार को श्रीहरिकोटा से सफलतापूर्वक चंद्रयान 2 (Chandrayaan-2) का प्रक्षेपण कर दुनिया को दिखा दिया कि भारत स्‍पेस रिसर्च में किसी भी बड़े देश से पीछे नहीं है. चंद्रयान-2 को भारत के सबसे ताकतवर जीएसएलवी मार्क-III रॉकेट से लॉन्च किया गया. इस रॉकेट में तीन मॉड्यूल ऑर्बिटर, लैंडर (विक्रम) और रोवर (प्रज्ञान) हैं. इस मिशन के तहत इसरो चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर लैंडर को उतारने की योजना है. इस बार चंद्रयान-2 का वजन 3,877 किलो है. यह चंद्रयान-1 मिशन (1380 किलो) से करीब तीन गुना ज्यादा है. लैंडर के अंदर मौजूद रोवर की रफ्तार 1 सेमी प्रति सेकंड है.

VIDEO: श्रीहरिकोटा से कुछ इस तरह हुआ चंद्रयान 2 का प्रक्षेपण



चंद्रयान 2 के प्रक्षेपण के साथ अमेरिका, रूस और चीन के बाद भारत चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग करने वाला चौथा देश बनने जा रहा है. इसरो की इस उपलब्‍धि पर दुनिया भर के लोग शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं. इसी कड़ी में अमेरिका की स्‍पेस एजेंसी नासा (NASA) ने भी इसरो को बधाई दी.

नासा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "चांद की स्‍टडी करने वाले मिशन चंद्रयान 2 के प्रक्षेपण के लिए इसरो को बधाई. हमें हमारे डीप स्‍पेस नेटवर्क के जरिए आपके मिशन को सहयोग करने पर गर्व है. आप चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव के बारे में जो भी अध्‍ययन करेंगे उसे लेकर हम आशान्वित हैं, जहां हम अपने अर्टेमिस मिशन के जरिए अगले कुछ सालों में अपने अंतरिक्ष यात्री भेजने वाले हैं."

Congrats to @ISRO on the launch of Chandrayaan 2, a mission to study the Moon. We're proud to support your mission comms using our Deep Space Network and look forward to what you learn about the lunar South pole where we will send astronauts on our #Artemis mission in a few years pic.twitter.com/dOcWBX3kOE — NASA (@NASA) July 22, 2019

हालांकि ट्विटर यूजर्स को नासा का इस तरह कॉम्‍पिलमेंट देने का अंदाज जरा भी नहीं भाया. लोगों का कहना है कि नासा का ये ट्वीट अहंकार से भरा हुआ है, जिसमें वह इसरो की सराहना कम और अपनी क्षमताओं और काबिलियत का बखान ज्‍यादा कर रहा है.

I am sure your #Artemis will seek help from our mission....you are welcome — ashish kumar (@AksharmaEr) July 22, 2019

NASA: When we are successful, we talk about our success.

NASA: When others are successful, we boast our capabilities. — Sreejan Alapati (@SreejanAlapati) July 22, 2019

I can smell arrogance in @NASA tweet here.U guys keep ur arrogance. We ll @isro break it everytime. N don't forget most of ur scientists are Indians or of Indian origin. You guys have money..we got brains ...don't forget that. Soon we will catch u guys ..India has just started! — Munmun Das (@munmun0506) July 22, 2019

They did it at 10% of what it would cost you.. — The_Moving_Finger (@finger_moving) July 22, 2019

Is NASA flexing on ISRO or genuinely congratulating.

Anyways, thanks and best wishes for your upcoming manned moon mission. pic.twitter.com/nSJCaOGmTd — Ketan Ramteke (@theketan2) July 22, 2019

I don't like the tone of this tweet. NASA being cocky and condescending. Just appreciate the achievement the success of @isro . Don't have to beat your drums in the same tweet. — PRABAL HAZARIKA (@PrabalH25) July 22, 2019

You guys are still using Russian made SOYUZ rockets to launch your Satellites. But Russians never gave any disrespectful statements like this.



Stop Embarrassing yourself !!#Chandryaan2pic.twitter.com/Kzn9kLrxm5 — Mishu (@learning_from_u) July 23, 2019

Are you all praising us or putting up your agenda.???... This is a very Patronizing piece of Propoganda... Didnt know you would have to ride Piggyback on Indian achievements.. Shows your vulnerablity... Remember you started decades early... But we are nearly there... — Nandan (@questionsaglore) July 22, 2019

Lol .....



Sounds like an ex who is congratulating the wife who just became very famous. — pappu ji (@side_ho_jaa) July 22, 2019

is something burning ? — MirrorMan↗️ (@_MirrorMan) July 23, 2019

Am I only one who feels that,

There is a smell of arrogance in this tweet...?? — Sushant Prakash (@sushant71041356) July 23, 2019

Thanks ! A gift from India pic.twitter.com/qRoWriMrG5 — Rightist Ram (@YttriumBarium) July 22, 2019

खैर, ये तो वही बात हो गई कि खाने को नहीं मिले तो अंगूर खट्टे हैं.