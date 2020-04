भारत की लड़की को इंस्टाग्राम पर हुआ कनाडा के लड़के से प्यार, टिकटॉक पर हुआ इज़हार... पढ़ें अनोखी लव स्टोरी

“Heads up! Our story is as millennial as it gets–we met on Instagram. When I saw Anirudh's profile, I loved his feed. So after I stalked the hell out of him, I messaged him–or slid into his DMs! He replied instantly & we began chatting. I'd never met him but within an hour of texting, it felt like we'd known each other...since forever? ⁣ Soon, we couldn't get through a day without talking to each other. He was studying in Canada & I was in India so the time difference was tough but we found a way to talk–sleep could wait. ⁣ Also, we're both content creators, so when he asked me to do a Tik Tok Duet with him, I was game. We had so much fun! But, we also realized how much we felt for each other. So he asked me out on a ‘virtual date' where we dressed up, ordered the same food & video called each other! It was so romantic–he managed to sweep me off my feet from thousands of miles away! That night, I told him I loved him, & he did too. ⁣ But we hadn't met so there was that fear of things going flat when we met in person.⁣ So, 3 months after our virtual romance, he came to Pune to see me & give this a real shot. For a month, I showed him around, took him to my favorite spots & spent time with him. But I knew he had my heart the second I saw him.⁣ So, we became ‘official' & told our family & friends, but he had to go back to Canada to finish his last month–I missed him so much as the long distance resumed. ⁣ It was also tough because Anirudh could stay there after graduation. But then he told me he was coming back–I was on cloud 9. He said his heart belongs with me in India.⁣ After, we both moved to Bombay & got 2 different flats in the same building. ⁣ Finally, from being a thousand miles away, we're now just a floor apart. Virtual dates have turned into breakfast in bed & Skype sessions are now fairy lit netflix nights at home. ⁣ But he still finds a way to sweep me off my feet. Recently, he gave up a huge work opportunity to stand by my side as I won an award for ‘Iconic Influencer of the Year'! We're only a year old, but somehow time isn't a measure; it feels like a love of a lifetime with him. I guess that's our story–a modern day love with an old school heart!"

