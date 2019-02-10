VIDEO: न्यूजीलैंड में टीम इंडिया भले सीरीज हार गई, लेकिन धोनी ने रखा तिरंगे का मान, जीता सबका दिल

खास बातें न्यूजीलैंड में भारत ने गंवाई सीरीज न्यूजीलैंड में भारत के सीरीज जीत का सपना टूटा धोनी ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि जीत लिया सबका दिल

न्यूजीलैंड (New Zealand) की जमीन पर टी-20 सीरीज जीतने का भारत का सपना 2-1 की हार के साथ टूट गया, लेकिन महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने ऐसा काम किया, जिससे उन्होंने सबका दिल जीत लिया. टीम इंडिया ने तीसरा और आखिरी टी-20 मैच 4 रन से गंवा दिया. भारत को 213 रनों का लक्ष्य मिला था. जवाब में टीम इंडिया ने 208 रन बनाए. भारतीय प्रशंसक हार से निराश हैं, लेकिन महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने मैच के बीच जो किया, उससे हार के बीच प्रशसंकों को गर्व करने और मुस्कुराने का मौका दे दिया.

यह भी पढ़ें: MS Dhoni की तरह चौके-छक्के लगाते नजर आया यह बॉलीवुड एक्टर, बार-बार देखा जा रहा है Video

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि धोनी को शार्प माइंडेड और लीजेंड क्यों कहा जाता है. धोनी ने दिखा दिया कि उनके लिए तिरंगा कितना अनमोल है. दरअसल, मैच के दौरान उनका एक प्रशंसक सुरक्षा घेरे को तोड़ता हुआ मैदान पर पहुंच गया, जिसके हाथ में भारतीय तिरंगा था जो मैदान को छूने वाला था. लेकिन इस विकेटकीपर ने ऐसा नहीं होने दिया.

such a patriotic gesture.. just observe.. first thing he bends down and takes the country's flag from a fan.. just salute his love towards the country's flag.. — Sakshi (@sakshi_tweetz) February 10, 2019

When a fan tried to touch feet of Dhoni, he first took the flag from him so that it doesn't touch the floor.



This might look like funny , but this is very very deep#Thala#MSDhoni#MSD#Dhoni#INDvNZ#Dhoni300pic.twitter.com/CK2ShKMyJP — Hemanth Kumar (@hemanth_Vit) February 10, 2019

Meanwhile living in the Society where people burning National flag _/\_ Dhoni #NZvInd@msdhonipic.twitter.com/L8EuB55osc — Son Of Sumathi Selvakumar (@Iam_Jaimsd) February 10, 2019

Best moment of Today's game: A fan breakin the fences reached playground to touch #MSDhoni's feet, Tiranga (IndianFlag) was in his hand while he bent down to MSD's feet, @msdhoni presence of Mind & Patriotism, took the Flag away frm him, respected the Tiranga????????.Salute#NZvIND — Sameer™ (@isameer_singh) February 10, 2019

What a gesture by @msdhoni



When a fan ran towards the ground holding national flag in his hand. He was trying to touch feet of Mahi with flag in same hand.



First thing MS did was hold flag up.



That's true respect to nation. — #RenukaJain, FCA ???????? (@RenukaJain6) February 10, 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे इस वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि एमएस धोनी का यह प्रशंसक उनके पैर को छूने के लिए झुका, लेकिन ऐसा करते हुए उसके हाथ से तिरंगा धरती से छूने वाला था. लेकिन धोनी जिस फुर्ती से स्टपिंग करते हैं, उन्होंने तुरंत ही इसे देखकर ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया की और प्रशंसक के हाथ से तिरंगा पकड़ लिया. यह घटना न्यूजीलैंड की पारी के दौरान हुई थी. यह धोनी का छोटे प्रारूप में 300वां मैच था, जिसमें 199 आईपीएल मैच शामिल है.

VIDEO: रोमांचक टी20 मुकाबल में भारत की हार