होम | ज़रा हटके |

VIDEO: न्यूजीलैंड में टीम इंडिया भले सीरीज हार गई, लेकिन धोनी ने रखा तिरंगे का मान, जीता सबका दिल

न्यूजीलैंड (New Zealand) की जमीन पर टी-20 सीरीज जीतने का भारत का सपना 2-1 की हार के साथ टूट गया, लेकिन महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने ऐसा काम किया, जिससे उन्होंने सबका दिल जीत लिया.

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने आखिरी टी-20 मैच में सबका दिल जीत लिया.

  1. न्यूजीलैंड में भारत ने गंवाई सीरीज
  2. न्यूजीलैंड में भारत के सीरीज जीत का सपना टूटा
  3. धोनी ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि जीत लिया सबका दिल
नई दिल्ली:

न्यूजीलैंड (New Zealand) की जमीन पर टी-20 सीरीज जीतने का भारत का सपना 2-1 की हार के साथ टूट गया, लेकिन महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने ऐसा काम किया, जिससे उन्होंने सबका दिल जीत लिया. टीम इंडिया ने तीसरा और आखिरी टी-20 मैच 4 रन से गंवा दिया. भारत को 213 रनों का लक्ष्य मिला था. जवाब में टीम इंडिया ने 208 रन बनाए. भारतीय प्रशंसक हार से निराश हैं, लेकिन महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने मैच के बीच जो किया, उससे हार के बीच प्रशसंकों को गर्व करने और मुस्कुराने का मौका दे दिया.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि धोनी को शार्प माइंडेड और लीजेंड क्यों कहा जाता है. धोनी ने दिखा दिया कि उनके लिए तिरंगा कितना अनमोल है. दरअसल, मैच के दौरान उनका एक प्रशंसक सुरक्षा घेरे को तोड़ता हुआ मैदान पर पहुंच गया, जिसके हाथ में भारतीय तिरंगा था जो मैदान को छूने वाला था. लेकिन इस विकेटकीपर ने ऐसा नहीं होने दिया.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे इस वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि एमएस धोनी का यह प्रशंसक उनके पैर को छूने के लिए झुका, लेकिन ऐसा करते हुए उसके हाथ से तिरंगा धरती से छूने वाला था. लेकिन धोनी जिस फुर्ती से स्टपिंग करते हैं, उन्होंने तुरंत ही इसे देखकर ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया की और प्रशंसक के हाथ से तिरंगा पकड़ लिया. यह घटना न्यूजीलैंड की पारी के दौरान हुई थी. यह धोनी का छोटे प्रारूप में 300वां मैच था, जिसमें 199 आईपीएल मैच शामिल है.

