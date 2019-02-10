VIDEO: न्यूजीलैंड में टीम इंडिया भले सीरीज हार गई, लेकिन धोनी ने रखा तिरंगे का मान, जीता सबका दिल

न्यूजीलैंड (New Zealand) की जमीन पर टी-20 सीरीज जीतने का भारत का सपना 2-1 की हार के साथ टूट गया, लेकिन महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने ऐसा काम किया, जिससे उन्होंने सबका दिल जीत लिया. टीम इंडिया ने तीसरा और आखिरी टी-20 मैच 4 रन से गंवा दिया. भारत को 213 रनों का लक्ष्य मिला था. जवाब में टीम इंडिया ने 208 रन बनाए. भारतीय प्रशंसक हार से निराश हैं, लेकिन महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने मैच के बीच जो किया, उससे हार के बीच प्रशसंकों को गर्व करने और मुस्कुराने का मौका दे दिया.
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि धोनी को शार्प माइंडेड और लीजेंड क्यों कहा जाता है. धोनी ने दिखा दिया कि उनके लिए तिरंगा कितना अनमोल है. दरअसल, मैच के दौरान उनका एक प्रशंसक सुरक्षा घेरे को तोड़ता हुआ मैदान पर पहुंच गया, जिसके हाथ में भारतीय तिरंगा था जो मैदान को छूने वाला था. लेकिन इस विकेटकीपर ने ऐसा नहीं होने दिया.
14th time, Fan breached security authorities and touched Dhoni's feet!! And that too in NZ!!@msdhoni#MSD#NZVINDpic.twitter.com/bx3oZMSNDy— Vidyadhar R (@Vidyadhar_R) February 10, 2019
such a patriotic gesture.. just observe.. first thing he bends down and takes the country's flag from a fan.. just salute his love towards the country's flag..— Sakshi (@sakshi_tweetz) February 10, 2019
When a fan tried to touch feet of Dhoni, he first took the flag from him so that it doesn't touch the floor.— Hemanth Kumar (@hemanth_Vit) February 10, 2019
This might look like funny , but this is very very deep#Thala#MSDhoni#MSD#Dhoni#INDvNZ#Dhoni300pic.twitter.com/CK2ShKMyJP
Meanwhile living in the Society where people burning National flag _/\_ Dhoni #NZvInd@msdhonipic.twitter.com/L8EuB55osc— Son Of Sumathi Selvakumar (@Iam_Jaimsd) February 10, 2019
Best moment of Today's game: A fan breakin the fences reached playground to touch #MSDhoni's feet, Tiranga (IndianFlag) was in his hand while he bent down to MSD's feet, @msdhoni presence of Mind & Patriotism, took the Flag away frm him, respected the Tiranga????????.Salute#NZvIND— Sameer™ (@isameer_singh) February 10, 2019
What a gesture by @msdhoni— #RenukaJain, FCA ???????? (@RenukaJain6) February 10, 2019
When a fan ran towards the ground holding national flag in his hand. He was trying to touch feet of Mahi with flag in same hand.
First thing MS did was hold flag up.
That's true respect to nation.
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे इस वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि एमएस धोनी का यह प्रशंसक उनके पैर को छूने के लिए झुका, लेकिन ऐसा करते हुए उसके हाथ से तिरंगा धरती से छूने वाला था. लेकिन धोनी जिस फुर्ती से स्टपिंग करते हैं, उन्होंने तुरंत ही इसे देखकर ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया की और प्रशंसक के हाथ से तिरंगा पकड़ लिया. यह घटना न्यूजीलैंड की पारी के दौरान हुई थी. यह धोनी का छोटे प्रारूप में 300वां मैच था, जिसमें 199 आईपीएल मैच शामिल है.
