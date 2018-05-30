पेट्रोल-डीजल 1 पैसे सस्ता हुआ, ट्विटर पर उड़ा जमकर मजाक

Indians calculating what to do with the money they’ll save after the heavy cut of 1 paisa in Petrol and Diesel prices pic.twitter.com/sI3joyBzXZ— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 30, 2018
I honestly believed the concept of Paisa was dead until I saw the fuel price cut.— KnottyKev (@knottykev) May 30, 2018
1 Paisa reduction = Joke#FuelPriceHike
1. When you realise petrol prices have dropped— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) May 30, 2018
2. By 1 PAISA pic.twitter.com/iIs6KORRcO
Ek Paisa Petrol Kee Keemat Tum Kya Jaano Ramesh Babu ! pic.twitter.com/mwkbcpWHLe— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 30, 2018
After 16 days of hikes, Petrol and Diesel price cut by 1 paisa.#HumFitTohIndiaFit is already showing results— Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) May 30, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement