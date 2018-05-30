पेट्रोल-डीजल 1 पैसे सस्ता हुआ, ट्विटर पर उड़ा जमकर मजाक

भारत में सुबह जब लोग उठे तो उनको एक खबर सामने आई. बताया गया कि पेट्रोल के रेट 1 पैसा कम कर दिए हैं. 16 दिन बाद पहली बार पेट्रोल-डीज़ल की क़ीमतों में कुछ गिरावट आई है. पेट्रोल के दाम में मात्र 1 पैसे प्रति लीटर जबकि डीज़ल की क़ीमत में भी मात्र 1 पैसे प्रति लीटर की कटौती की गई है. आपको बता दें कि मंगलवार को लखनऊ में केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि डॉलर और अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कच्चे तेल के दाम बढ़ने से पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम चढ़े हैं लेकिन केन्द्र सरकार पेट्रोलियम उत्पाद की कीमतों को कम करने में लगी हुई है.

Indians calculating what to do with the money they’ll save after the heavy cut of 1 paisa in Petrol and Diesel prices pic.twitter.com/sI3joyBzXZ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 30, 2018

I honestly believed the concept of Paisa was dead until I saw the fuel price cut.

1 Paisa reduction = Joke#FuelPriceHike — KnottyKev (@knottykev) May 30, 2018

1. When you realise petrol prices have dropped

2. By 1 PAISA pic.twitter.com/iIs6KORRcO — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) May 30, 2018

Ek Paisa Petrol Kee Keemat Tum Kya Jaano Ramesh Babu ! pic.twitter.com/mwkbcpWHLe — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 30, 2018

After 16 days of hikes, Petrol and Diesel price cut by 1 paisa.#HumFitTohIndiaFit is already showing results — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) May 30, 2018

पेट्रोल-डीजल पर एक पैसा कम होने पर लोग काफी मजाक उड़ा रहे हैं. 1 पैसा कम होने की खबर पर लोग काफी जोक बना रहे हैं. लोगो तरह-तरह के ट्वीट कर काफी मजाक उड़ा रहे हैं. पढ़ें ऐसे ही ट्वीट...इससे पहले पेट्रोल-डीज़ल पिछले 15 दिनों से लगातार महंगा होता जा रहा था लेकिन सरकार पेट्रोल-डीज़ल पर टैक्स घटाने को तैयार नहीं है. पेट्रोल डीज़ल पर सब्सिडी ख़त्म करने की सिफ़ारिश 8 साल पहले मशहूर अर्थशास्त्री किरीट पारीख़ ने की थी. पारीख़ के सुझाव का ही असर था कि धीरे-धीरे ये सब्सिडी ख़त्म हुई. अब 2018 में तेल संकट पर किरीट पारीख़ नया फॉर्मूला लेकर आए हैं.