निक जोनास ने अपने सूट पर लिखवाया 'मेरी जान', तो प्रियंका ने वेडिंग गाउन पर जड़वाया 'ओम नम: शिवाय'

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding: निक जोनास और प्रियंका चोपड़ा शाही शादी जोधपुर में हुई. प्रियंका के सिंपल और एलिगेंट लुक्स के साथ-साथ सोशल मीडिया पर निक और प्रियंका के कई इमोशनल वीडियोज़ भी वायरल हुए.

निक जोनास ने अपने सूट पर लिखवाया 'मेरी जान', तो प्रियंका ने वेडिंग गाउन पर जड़वाया 'ओम नम: शिवाय'

निक जोनास ने अपने सूट पर लिखवाया 'मेरी जान', प्रियंका ने भी जड़वाया 'ओम नम: शिवाय'

नई दिल्ली: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding: निक जोनास और प्रियंका चोपड़ा शाही शादी जोधपुर में हुई. प्रियंका के सिंपल और एलिगेंट लुक्स के साथ-साथ सोशल मीडिया पर निक और प्रियंका के कई इमोशनल वीडियोज़ भी वायरल हुए. प्रियंका चोपड़ा का क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग गाउन के 75 लंबा वेल (घूंघट) भी चर्चा में रहा. लेकिन एक बात जिसने शायद ही अभी ध्यान दिया हो वो है प्रियंका के गाउन में लिखे गए शब्द. जी हां, राल्फ लॉरेन के इस कस्टम मेड गाउन में प्रियंका चोपड़ा के मां और पापा का नाम 'मधु और अशोक' ( Madhu & Ashok), हिंदी मंत्र 'ओम नम: शिवाय' (Om Namah Shivay) के साथ-साथ फैमिली (Family), होप (Hope), कम्पैशन (compassion) और लव (Love) जैसे शब्द भी गाउन पर जड़े गए. 

Ralph Lauren is honored to announce that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married wearing custom Ralph Lauren. . The bride's strapless column dress embellished with pearlescent sequins was overlaid with a hand-embroidered, high-neck coat with scalloped sleeves and satin-covered buttons. The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including "Family," "Hope," and "Compassion." . The groom wore a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” (meaning “My Life”) at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. . The bridesmaids, groomsmen, parents, flower girls, and ring bearer were all dressed in Ralph Lauren for the wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on December 1, 2018. . Courtesy of @People, on newsstands tomorrow. . (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. . Photograph: Jose Villa/Getty Images . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra @NickJonas #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on


इतना ही नहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा के गाउन में निक जोनास का पूरा नाम 'Nicholas Jerry Jonas' और शादी की तारिख (1st December 2018) भी लिखवाई. सिर्फ प्रियंका ही नहीं राल्फ लॉरेन के बनाए हुए निक जोनास के पर्पल टक्सिडो में प्रियंका के ड्रेस की लेस का इस्तेमाल हुआ, जिससे ऊर्दू भाषा में 'मेरी जान' लिखा गया. 

A post shared by B O L L Y W O O D (@filmy_balak) on


आपको बता दें, ऐसा पहली बार नही है जब किसी ऐक्ट्रेस की वेडिंग ड्रेस पर कुछ खास लिखा गया हो. हाल ही में हुई दीपिका की सिंधी शादी के दुपट्टे पर 'सदा सौभाग्यवती भव:' लिखा हुआ था. दीपिका पादुकोण के सिंधी शादी में खूबसूरत लाल लहंगा पहना था, जिसमें सबसे खास रही उनकी ओढ़नी रही, जिसे देखते ही सबकी नज़रें वहीं टिक गई थी. लाल जोड़े में सजी दीपिका की लाल चुनरी पर लिखा हुआ था - सदा सौभाग्यवती भव: !!
 
रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण सिंधी रिति-रिवाज से शादी करते हुए

प्रियंका की इस वेडिंग ड्रेस की एक और खास बात थी कि राल्फ लॉरेन ने अपने 50 साल के डिज़ाइनर करियर में अभी तक सिर्फ 3 बार ही वेडिंग गाउन बनाया, वो भी अपनी फैमिली (बेटी, बहू और भतीजी) के लिए. ये पहला मौका था जब परिवार से हटके राल्फ ने किसी और के लिए वेडिंग ड्रेस बनाई.


priyanka nick weddingjonas brothersralph laurenpriyankanickpriyanka chopranick jonasMeri JaanNicholas Jerry JonasOm Namah Shivay

