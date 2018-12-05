निक जोनास ने अपने सूट पर लिखवाया 'मेरी जान', तो प्रियंका ने वेडिंग गाउन पर जड़वाया 'ओम नम: शिवाय'

Ralph Lauren is honored to announce that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married wearing custom Ralph Lauren. . The bride's strapless column dress embellished with pearlescent sequins was overlaid with a hand-embroidered, high-neck coat with scalloped sleeves and satin-covered buttons. The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including "Family," "Hope," and "Compassion." . The groom wore a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” (meaning “My Life”) at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. . The bridesmaids, groomsmen, parents, flower girls, and ring bearer were all dressed in Ralph Lauren for the wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on December 1, 2018. . Courtesy of @People, on newsstands tomorrow. . (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. . Photograph: Jose Villa/Getty Images . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra @NickJonas #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:03am PST