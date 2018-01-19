शिखर धवन ने जानी सानिया मिर्जा के पति की हालत, पाकिस्तानी बोले- ''Thank U Paaji''

खास बातें शिखर धवन ने लिया पाक बल्लेबाज शोएब मलिका का हाल-चाल. न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ मैच में सिर पर लग गई थी बॉल. शोएब मलिक ने किया शुक्रियादा अदा.

Janab @realshoaibmalik, hope you're recovering well and will be fit soon to be back on the field! Take care — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 18, 2018

— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) January 18, 2018

wow..its a good to see u such a great sportsman spirit.

have a good life @SDhawan25..

respect from — Muhammad Usman (@usman_dona) January 18, 2018

Thank you for the prayers. — Yasir Mushtaq (@realyasir18) January 18, 2018

Wao thank you dhawan .. — Ahmad (@ahmadahmi11) January 18, 2018

Thanku dhawan sb for tweeting about my hero @realshoaibmalik . We all praying for him, he will be fit very soon and will be back in field in shaa allah. Thanku once again and best of luck — Ahmad Masood (@SyedAhmadMasood) January 18, 2018

Wahhh Great sportsman spirit Tusi great ho g Dhawan bhai @SDhawan25..

respect for you from — Kashif Gondal (@kashifgondal29) January 18, 2018

Alhumdulilah I’m feeling great, the ball that hit me is in critical condition tho



Thank u dosto for all the wishes, messages, and tweets. Please remember me in your Duas — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) January 17, 2018

टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने गुरुवार को पाकिस्तानी ऑलराउंडर और टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा के पति शोएब मलिक को ट्वीट किया. उस ट्वीट को देखकर हर पाकिस्तानी खुश नजर आया. उन्होंने लिखा- ''जनाब शोएब मलिक, उम्मीद करता हूं कि आप जल्द ठीक हो जाएं और जल्द मैदान पर उतरें. ख्याल रखें.'' इस ट्वीट के बाद पाकिस्तानी फैन्स ने उनका शुक्रियादा अदा किया. बता दें, पाकिस्तान और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच हुए चौथे वनडे में शोएब मलिक घायल हो गए थे. पड़ोसी देश से जब शिखर धवन ने उनका हाल-चाल लिया तो फैन्स ने उनको धन्यवाद दिया. शोएब मलिक ने भी उनका रिप्लाई देते हुए धन्यवाद किया.उनके ट्वीट करते ही क्रिकेट प्रेमियों ने फिर कुछ इस तरह ट्वीट कर उनको धन्यवाद दिया....शोएब मलिक मैच के 32वें ओवर में एक सिंगल चुरा रहे थे. तभी फील्डर कॉलिन मुन्रो ने बॉल फेंकी जो सीधे उनके पीछे सिर पर लगी. स्पिनर बॉलिंग पर थे तो शोएब ने हेलमेट नहीं लगाया था. जिसके लिए उनको खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ा. जिसके बाद उन्हें तुरंत मेडिकल अटेंशन दिया गया और फिर उन्होंने बल्लेबाजी करना शुरू कर दिया. अगले ही ओवर में मिशेल सैंटनर ने उनको आउट कर दिया.बॉल लगने के बाद फैन्स काफी चिंतित हो गए थे और उनके ठीक होने की दुआ मांग रहे थे. ट्विटर पर उन्होंने लिखा- ''मैं अच्छा महसूस कर रहा हूं, आपको ट्वीट्स और मैसेजिस के लिए शुक्रिया दोस्तों. दुआ में मुझे याद रखना.''