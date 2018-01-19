NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

शिखर धवन ने जानी सानिया मिर्जा के पति की हालत, पाकिस्तानी बोले- ''Thank U Paaji''

टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने गुरुवार को पाकिस्तानी ऑलराउंडर शोएब मलिक को ट्वीट किया. उस ट्वीट को देखकर हर पाकिस्तानी खुश नजर आया. उन्होंने लिखा- ''जनाब शोएब मलिक, उम्मीद करता हूं कि आप जल्द ठीक हो जाएं और जल्द मैदान पर उतरें. ख्याल रखें.''

,
230 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
शिखर धवन ने जानी सानिया मिर्जा के पति की हालत, पाकिस्तानी बोले- ''Thank U Paaji''

शिखर धवन ने गुरुवार को पाकिस्तानी ऑलराउंडर शोएब मलिक को ट्वीट किया.

खास बातें

  1. शिखर धवन ने लिया पाक बल्लेबाज शोएब मलिका का हाल-चाल.
  2. न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ मैच में सिर पर लग गई थी बॉल.
  3. शोएब मलिक ने किया शुक्रियादा अदा.
नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने गुरुवार को पाकिस्तानी ऑलराउंडर और टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा के पति शोएब मलिक को ट्वीट किया. उस ट्वीट को देखकर हर पाकिस्तानी खुश नजर आया. उन्होंने लिखा- ''जनाब शोएब मलिक, उम्मीद करता हूं कि आप जल्द ठीक हो जाएं और जल्द मैदान पर उतरें. ख्याल रखें.'' इस ट्वीट के बाद पाकिस्तानी फैन्स ने उनका शुक्रियादा अदा किया. बता दें, पाकिस्तान और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच हुए चौथे वनडे में शोएब मलिक घायल हो गए थे. पड़ोसी देश से जब शिखर धवन ने उनका हाल-चाल लिया तो फैन्स ने उनको धन्यवाद दिया. शोएब मलिक ने भी उनका रिप्लाई देते हुए धन्यवाद किया. 

मिसाइल हमले की खबर निकली फर्जी तो लाखों लोग टूट पड़े पॉर्न साइट पर
 
उनके ट्वीट करते ही क्रिकेट प्रेमियों ने फिर कुछ इस तरह ट्वीट कर उनको धन्यवाद दिया....
 
शोएब मलिक मैच के 32वें ओवर में एक सिंगल चुरा रहे थे. तभी फील्डर कॉलिन मुन्रो ने बॉल फेंकी जो सीधे उनके पीछे सिर पर लगी. स्पिनर बॉलिंग पर थे तो शोएब ने हेलमेट नहीं लगाया था. जिसके लिए उनको खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ा. जिसके बाद उन्हें तुरंत मेडिकल अटेंशन दिया गया और फिर उन्होंने बल्लेबाजी करना शुरू कर दिया. अगले ही ओवर में मिशेल सैंटनर ने उनको आउट कर दिया. 

ड्राइविंग सीट पर जा बैठा भूखा भालू, ड्राइवर ने देखा तो उड़ गए होश, देखें वीडियो
बॉल लगने के बाद फैन्स काफी चिंतित हो गए थे और उनके ठीक होने की दुआ मांग रहे थे. ट्विटर पर उन्होंने लिखा- ''मैं अच्छा महसूस कर रहा हूं, आपको ट्वीट्स और मैसेजिस के लिए शुक्रिया दोस्तों. दुआ में मुझे याद रखना.''


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

230 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH : चुनाव आयोग ने 20 आप विधायकों को लाभ के पद के चलते अयोग्य करार दिया
IndiaPakistanShoaib MalikShikhar Dhawan

Advertisement

 
 
 