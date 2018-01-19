शिखर धवन ने जानी सानिया मिर्जा के पति की हालत, पाकिस्तानी बोले- ''Thank U Paaji''

Janab @realshoaibmalik, hope you're recovering well and will be fit soon to be back on the field! Take care— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 18, 2018
— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) January 18, 2018
wow..its a good to see u such a great sportsman spirit.— Muhammad Usman (@usman_dona) January 18, 2018
have a good life @SDhawan25..
respect from
Thank you for the prayers.— Yasir Mushtaq (@realyasir18) January 18, 2018
Wao thank you dhawan ..— Ahmad (@ahmadahmi11) January 18, 2018
Thanku dhawan sb for tweeting about my hero @realshoaibmalik . We all praying for him, he will be fit very soon and will be back in field in shaa allah. Thanku once again and best of luck— Ahmad Masood (@SyedAhmadMasood) January 18, 2018
Wahhh Great sportsman spirit Tusi great ho g Dhawan bhai @SDhawan25..— Kashif Gondal (@kashifgondal29) January 18, 2018
respect for you from
Alhumdulilah I’m feeling great, the ball that hit me is in critical condition tho— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) January 17, 2018
Thank u dosto for all the wishes, messages, and tweets. Please remember me in your Duas
Advertisement
Advertisement