गांव में नेटवर्क नहीं आने के कारण ये लड़का पढ़ाई के लिए हर रोज चढ़ता है पहाड़, विरेंद्र सहवाग ने कही ये बात

विरेंद्र सहाग ने जब से इस लड़के की फोटो ट्वीट किया है तब से यह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. इस फोटो को अब तक 7 हजार से ज्यादा रिट्वीट और 75 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स मिल चुके हैं. इस फोटो पर लोग तरह- तरह के कमेंट करते हुए भी नजर आ रहे हैं.

Ayoung boy called Harish from Barmer in Rajasthan climbs a mountain every day in order to get internet access so that he can attend online classes. He climbs at 8 am and returns home at 2pm after the class ends. Admire his dedication and would want to help him. pic.twitter.com/iZ8WlBBgSP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 24, 2020

इस फोटो को देखकर एक बात तो साफ होती है कि अगर आपके हौसले बुलंद है तो कोई भी मुसीबत छोटी लगती है. ठीक उसी तरह इस लड़के के हौसले की तारीफ करनी पड़ेगी कि अपने पढ़ाई के लिए यह हर रोज पहाड़ चढ़ता है ताकि अपने भविष्य को सवार सके.

