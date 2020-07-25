गांव में नेटवर्क नहीं आने के कारण ये लड़का पढ़ाई के लिए हर रोज चढ़ता है पहाड़, विरेंद्र सहवाग ने कही ये बात

राजस्थान (Rajasthan) के एक लड़के (Boy) की फोटो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर काफी तेजी से वायरल (Viral Photo) हो रहा है. भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर विरेंद्र सहवाग (Virendra sehwag) ने एक लड़के की फोटो को ट्वीट (Tweet) किया है.

राजस्थान (Rajasthan) के एक लड़के (Boy) की फोटो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर काफी तेजी से वायरल (Viral Photo) हो रहा है. दरअसल बात यह है कि हाल ही में भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर विरेंद्र सहवाग (Virendra sehwag) ने एक लड़के की फोटो को ट्वीट (Tweet) करते हुए लिखा, राजस्थान (Rajastan) के बाड़मेर (Barmer) का रहने वाला हरीश नाम का यह लड़का गांव में सही नेटवर्क न आने के कारण हर दिन पहाड़ पर चढ़ता है ताकि इंटरनेट का उपयोग करके वह ऑनलाइन क्लास कर सके.  आपको बता दें कि हरीश हर सुबह 8 बजे पहाड़ चढ़ता है और क्लास खत्म होने के बाद दोपहर 2 बजे घर लौटता है. इस बच्चे की कठिन परिश्रम को देखते हुए आप भी इसकी मदद करना चाहते हैं तो कृप्या इसकी मदद करें.

विरेंद्र सहाग ने जब से इस लड़के की फोटो ट्वीट किया है तब से यह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल  हो रहा है. इस फोटो को अब तक 7 हजार से ज्यादा रिट्वीट और 75 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स मिल चुके हैं. इस फोटो पर लोग तरह- तरह के कमेंट करते हुए भी नजर आ रहे हैं. 

इस फोटो को देखकर एक बात तो साफ होती है कि अगर आपके हौसले बुलंद है तो कोई भी मुसीबत छोटी लगती है. ठीक उसी तरह इस लड़के के हौसले की तारीफ करनी पड़ेगी कि अपने पढ़ाई के लिए यह हर रोज पहाड़ चढ़ता है ताकि अपने भविष्य को सवार सके.

Virendra SehwagVirendra Sehwag TweetViral Tweet
