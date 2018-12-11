गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का चुनावी रुझानों पर आया बयान, बोले- 'जीतने वाली पार्टियों को बधाई, लेकिन...'

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on #AssemblyElections2018: Nothing is yet clear from the trends. Congratulations to the MLA candidates and the political parties that are winning. But Mahagathbandhan has failed terribly in Telangana pic.twitter.com/ttONAvgGeq— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
