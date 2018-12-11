NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का चुनावी रुझानों पर आया बयान, बोले- 'जीतने वाली पार्टियों को बधाई, लेकिन...'

पांच राज्यों में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव मतगणना 2018 (Assembly Election Results 2018) के नतीजों के रुझान आने पर बीजेपी (BJP) नेता व गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (Rajnath Singh) ने बयान दिया है.

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का चुनावी रुझानों पर आया बयान, बोले- 'जीतने वाली पार्टियों को बधाई, लेकिन...'

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (Rajnath Singh)

खास बातें

  1. गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का आया बयान
  2. बीजेपी के पिछड़ने पर साधी चुप्पी
  3. तेलंगाना के गठबंधन को बताया असफल
नई दिल्ली: पांच राज्यों में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव मतगणना 2018 (Assembly Election Results 2018) के नतीजों के रुझान आने पर बीजेपी (BJP) नेता व गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (Rajnath Singh) ने बयान दिया है. छत्तीसगढ़ (Chattisgarh) व राजस्थान (Rajasthan) में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के पिछड़ने पर कोई भी बात नहीं कही, लेकिन तेलंगाना में महागठबंधन को असफल बताया है. तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति (टीआरएस) ने रुझानों में बहुमत हासिल कर लिया है. यदि तेलंगाना में टीआरएस पार्टी सरकार बनाती है तो दूसरे नंबर की पार्टी कांग्रेस विपक्ष दल होगी. गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा, ''ट्रेंड के हिसाब से अभी कुछ भी स्पष्ट नहीं है. जीतने वाले एमएलए उम्मीदवार और राजनीतिक पार्टियों को बधाई, लेकिन तेलंगाना में महागठबंधन बुरी तरह असफल रहा.''

राजस्थान में नतीजों से पहले अशोक गहलोत का हमला- कांग्रेस मुक्त भारत की बात करने वाले खुद मुक्त हो जाएंगे

तेलंगाना के वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री व टीआरएस प्रमुख के. चंद्रशेखर राव अपने क्षेत्र गजवेल में आगे चल रहे हैं. मतगणना की शुरुआत में पिछड़ने पर राजनाथ सिंह ने मीडिया से मुखातिब होते हुए कहा था कि ''यह केवल शुरुआती रुझान हैं. हमें उम्मीद है कि भाजपा का प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहेगा.'' फिलहाल छत्तीसगढ़ में बीजेपी चुनावी रुझानों में बुरी तरह पिछड़ रही है और हार लगभग तय माना जा रहा है. यहां पर पिछली बार हुए चुनाव में बीजेपी की सरकार आई थी, जहां बीजेपी ने रमन सिंह को प्रदेश का मुख्यमंत्री चुना था.

 
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव में इस बार कुल 1,821 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं. राज्य की 119 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए सात दिसंबर को चुनाव हुए थे और इनमें 73.20 प्रतिशत लोगों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया था. 

तेलंगाना: रुझानों में TRS बहुमत से आगे, KCR ने किया सूपड़ा साफ, बेटी बोलीं- जीत को लेकर कभी संदेह नहीं था

टिप्पणियां
तेलंगाना के अलावा मध्य प्रदेश में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बीच कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिल रही है. दोनों ही पार्टियां बहुमत के इर्द-गिर्द हैं, लेकिन किसी को भी बहुमत हासिल नहीं हो पाई है. फिलहाल विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद ही तय होगा कि शिवराज की सरकार बनी रहेगी या फिर 15 साल बाद एमपी में कांग्रेस वापसी करेगी.

देखें Video-



