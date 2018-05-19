कर्नाटक फ्लोर टेस्ट LIVE : कांग्रेस ने वीडियो जारी कर लगाया येदियुरप्पा पर विधायक को लालच देने का आरोप

1:31PM- कांग्रेस ने वीडियो जारी कर बीएस येदियुरप्पा पर लगाया है विधायक को रिश्वत देने का आरोप
"I'll arrange a meeting with the National President. You'll become a minister. You'll make 100 times the wealth you made so far"— Congress (@INCIndia) May 18, 2018
BJP's Janardhana Reddy's offer to Congress MLA exposes the depths to which the BJP can sink for power. "Na khaunga, na khane dunga", @narendramodi?! pic.twitter.com/Ev3O8SBOEE
Audio of Yeddyurappa trying to bribe Congress MLA BC Patil released. Shameless Yeddyurappa doing horse trading openly. pic.twitter.com/HyPAzzpN7t— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) May 19, 2018
वहीं बीजेपी की ओर से पेश वकील मुकुल रोहतगी का कहना था कि कांग्रेस की याचिका खारिज कर दी गई है. उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि कांग्रेस डरी हुई है और वह फ्लोर टेस्ट में नहीं जाना चाहती है.
CM BS Yeddyurappa & Siddaramaiah take oath as MLAs at Vidhana Soudha. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/WpqdEuT5OW— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018
