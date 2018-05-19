NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
कर्नाटक फ्लोर टेस्ट LIVE : कांग्रेस ने वीडियो जारी कर लगाया येदियुरप्पा पर विधायक को लालच देने का आरोप

12 मई 2018 को कर्नाटक में विधानसभा का चुनाव कराए गए थे और 15 मई 2018 को मतगणना हुई थी. चुनाव परिणाम जो आए थे उसमें किसी भी दल को स्‍पष्‍ट बहुमत नहीं मिला था. बीजेपी 104 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज करके राज्‍य की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनी थी

,
कर्नाटक विधानसभा में आज है शक्ति परीक्षण

खास बातें

  1. विधानसभा में मौजूद हैं इस समय 220 विधायक
  2. कांग्रेस के 2 विधायक लापता
  3. कांग्रेस का बीजेपी पर आरोप
बेंगलुरु: केजी बोपैया  कर्नाटक विधानसभा में प्रोटेम स्पीकर बने रहेंगे. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यह आदेश दिया है. इसके साथ ही आज विधानसभा में बहुमत परीक्षण का लाइव टेलीकॉस्ट भी किया जाएगा. कांग्रेस के वरिष्‍ठ नेता कपिल सिब्‍बल ने कहा है कि प्रोटेम स्पीकर के खिलाफ दी गई याचिका कोर्ट में कांग्रेस आगे नहीं बढ़ाएगी. उनका कहना था कि आज होने वाली प्रक्रिया पारदर्शी तरीके से हो यह काफी महत्‍वपूर्ण है और कोर्ट ने इसकी व्‍यवस्‍था दी है. कांग्रेस की ओर पेश वकील कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर खुश हैं. हमारी मांग भी यही थी कि जिन्‍हें प्रोटेम स्‍पीकर बनाया गया है उसपर भरोसा नहीं है ऐसे में कोई और इंतजाम किया जाए. कोर्ट ने हमारी दलील मान ली और सारी प्रक्रिया पारदर्शी तरीके से हो इसके लिए इसे लाइव टेलीकास्‍ट करने का आदेश दिया. कपिल सिब्‍बल ने कहा कि इसके आगे जो जीतेगा वही सिकंदर. 15 मई 2018 को मतगणना के बाद कर्नाटक विधानसभा में किसी को भी पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला. बीजेपी 104 सीट पर जीत दर्ज की जबकि कांग्रेस 78 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की. जेडीएस के खाते में 38 सीट गई जीत दर्ज करने में सफल रहे. कोर्ट के आदेश के अनुसार 19 मई की शाम 4 बजे कर्नाटक विधानसभा में बीजेपी नेता बीएस येदियुरप्‍पा को अपना बहुमत साबित करना होगा. बीएस येदियुरप्‍पा17 मई की सुबह 9:30 बजे कर्नाटक के 25वें मुख्‍यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लिए थें. शाम 4 बजे यह तय हो जाएगा कि उनकी बीएस येदियुरप्‍पा की सरकार कर्नाटक में रहेगी या नहीं.


कर्नाटक विधानसभा फ्लोर टेस्ट LIVE UPDATES

1:57PM- कांग्रेस के 2 लापता विधायकों में से एक प्रताप गौड़ा विधानसभा पहुंच गये हैं. आनंद सिंह का अभी तक कोई पता नहीं है. 

1:38PM-  कांग्रेस ने वीडियो जारी कर रेड्डी बंधुओं पर लगाया विधायक को लालच देने का आरोप 1:31PM- कांग्रेस ने वीडियो जारी कर बीएस येदियुरप्पा पर लगाया है विधायक को रिश्वत देने का आरोप
1:22PM- कांग्रेस ने एक ऑडियो टेप जारी किया है जिसमें बीएस येदियुरप्पा एक विधायक को प्रलोभन दे रहे हैं. हालांकि एनडीटीवी इसकी पुष्टि नहीं करता है.

1:06PM-सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर : कांग्रेस के दो लापता विधायकों आनंद सिंह और प्रताप गौड़ा के साथ बीजेपी विधायक जी. सोमशेखर मौजूद हैं.

1:44PM- बीजेपी पूरी दुनिया में बेनकाब होगी. उनको पता है कि उनके पास सिर्फ 104 विधायक हैं. लेकिन फिर भी वह सारी कोशिश रहे हैं. वीरप्पा मोइली

11: 29AM- मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा और सिद्धारमैया ने विधानसभा की सदस्यता की शपथ ली
  वहीं बीजेपी की ओर से पेश वकील मुकुल रोहतगी का कहना था कि कांग्रेस की याचिका खारिज कर दी गई है. उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि कांग्रेस डरी हुई है और वह फ्लोर टेस्ट में नहीं जाना चाहती है.
 
कर्नाटक LIVE : कांग्रेस के दो विधायक आनंद सिंह और प्रताप गौड़ा पाटिल अभी तक नहीं पहुंचे विधानसभा

वीडियो : हम सुप्रीम कोर्ट के शुक्रगुजार हैं


ज्ञात हो कि 12 मई 2018 को कर्नाटक में विधानसभा का चुनाव कराए गए थे और 15 मई 2018 को मतगणना हुई थी. चुनाव परिणाम जो आए थे उसमें किसी भी दल को स्‍पष्‍ट बहुमत नहीं मिला था. बीजेपी 104 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज करके राज्‍य की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनी थी जबकि 78 सीटों पर जीत के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर और 38 सीटों पर जीत के साथ जेडीएस तीसरे नंबर की पार्टी बनी. दो अन्‍य उम्‍मीदवारों ने जीत दर्ज की.    


