NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 |

शपथ लेने के बाद बोले कुमारस्वामी, 2019 चुनाव की राजनीतिक परिस्‍थ‍िति को बदलकर रख देंगे 

एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी ने कहा कि 2019 में होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव में एक बहुत बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा.

,
321 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
शपथ लेने के बाद बोले कुमारस्वामी, 2019 चुनाव की राजनीतिक परिस्‍थ‍िति को बदलकर रख देंगे 

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेते एचडी कुमारस्वामी.

खास बातें

  1. दूसरी बार कर्नाटक के सीएम बने कुमारस्वामी
  2. मंच पर दिखी विपक्षी दलों की एकजुटता
  3. सोनिया, राहुल समेत कई दिग्गज नेता हुए शामिल
नई दिल्ली: शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में देशभर से आए नेताओं ने राष्‍ट्र के लोगों को यह संदेश दिया है कि हम एक हैं. 2019 में होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव में बहुत बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा. यह बात कर्नाटक के मुख्‍यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के बाद एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी ने संवाददाताओं से एक बातचीत में कही. उन्‍होंने कहा कि देश भर से आए नेताओं ने यह जता दिया कि हमलोग एक हैं और 2019 में होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव में एक बहुत बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा. कुमारस्‍वामी ने कहा कि, ''वे (देशभर से आए नेता) हमारी सरकार को सुरक्षित करने के लिए नहीं आए थे, उसके लिए तो स्‍थानीय कांग्रेस नेता और हमारे नेता ही पर्याप्‍त हैं.''

एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने कर्नाटक के सीएम पद की शपथ ली, मंच पर दिखी विपक्षी एकजुटता की झलक
 
शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद संवाददाताओं से बातचीत में कुमारस्‍वामी ने कहा कि यह गठबंधन सरकार किसी भी एक पार्टी की सरकार से बेहतर काम करेगी. उन्‍होंने कहा कि हमलोग जनता के लिए किए जाने वाले कामों पर ध्‍यान देंगे. कुमारस्‍वामी ने कहा कि हमलोग राज्‍य की बेहतरी के लिए मिलकर काम करेंगे.

टिप्पणियां
कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन की सरकार 3 महीने से ज्यादा नहीं चलेगी- बीएस येदियुरप्पा
    
इससे पहले एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी ने कर्नाटक के मुख्‍यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली. इस शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में तमाम विपक्षी पार्टी के नेता शामिल हुए. मंच पर सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी के साथ, समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता अखिलेश यादव, आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडु, पश्‍च‍िम बंगाल के मुख्‍यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, आरजेडी नेता तेजस्‍वी यादव, सीपीआईएम नेता सीताराम येचुरी, एनसीपी नेता शरद पवार, दिल्‍ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल समेत कई देशभर से आए कई दिग्‍गज नेता मौजूद थें. 
 
ज्ञात हो कि कर्नाटक में 12 मई, 2018 को विधानसभा के लिए वोट डाले गए थे. 15 मई को चुनाव परिणाम आए जिसमें किसी भी दल को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला था. विधानसभा की 104 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज करके राज्‍य में बीजेपी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनी थी. 78 सीटों पर कब्‍जे के साथ कांग्रेस दूसरी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी और जेडीएस 38 सीटों पर जीत के साथ राज्‍य में तीसरी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनी थी. दो निर्दलीय भी चुनाव जीते थें. राज्‍यपाल वजूभाई वाला ने राज्‍य की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बीजेपी के नेता बीएस येदियुरप्‍पा को सरकार बनाने के लिए आमंत्रित किया.

VIDEO :  कुमारस्वामी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में विपक्ष का शक्ति प्रदर्शन
 
येदियुरप्‍पा ने 17 मई को राज्‍य के मुख्‍यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ लिया, लेकिन 19 मई को फ्लोर टेस्‍ट से पहले ही इस्‍तीफा दे दिया. इसके बाद राज्‍यपाल ने कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन के नेता एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी को राज्‍य में सरकार बनाने के लिए आमंत्रित किया. 23 मई को एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी ने कर्नाटक राज्‍य के मुख्‍यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली. कुमारस्‍वामी के साथ कांग्रेस के जी परमेश्‍वर ने उपमुख्‍यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली. 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

321 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... IPL 2018, KKR vs RR, Eliminator: दिनेश कार्तिक के 'इस कारनामे' को शाहरुख खान हमेशा याद रखेंगे! नजर अब सौरव गांगुली व गौतम गंभीर पर
HD Kumaraswamy

Advertisement

 
 
 