Leaders who came from all over country wanted to give a message to the nation that we are one & in 2019 there will be a major change in political situation, they were not here to protect this govt, this govt will be protected by local Congress leaders & our leaders: Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/imERreU2Qs— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
This coalition government (Congress-JD(S)) will run better than any one party govt and we will concentrate on working for the public. We have decided to work together for the betterment of the state.: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. pic.twitter.com/ZVKaDtUwQ0— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
Bengaluru: Opposition leaders, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, NCP's Sharad Pawar, & newly sworn in Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha. pic.twitter.com/nCTbqqkGqZ— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
