एचडी कुमारस्वामी का शपथग्रहण समारोह Live: कर्नाटक में विपक्षी एकता की झलक, जुटने लगे दिग्गज

कर्नाटक में बीजेपी की सरकार गिरने के बाद कांग्रेस और जेडीएस गठबंधन की बुधवार की शाम सरकार बनने जा रही है.

एचडी कुमारस्वामी का शपथग्रहण समारोह Live: कर्नाटक में विपक्षी एकता की झलक, जुटने लगे दिग्गज

कर्नाटक में एचडी कुमारस्वामी का शपथग्रहण समारोह

बेंगलुरु: कर्नाटक में एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी के नेतृत्‍व में कांग्रेस-जेडीएस की गठबंधन सरकार शाम 4:30 बजे शपथ लेगी. मुख्‍यमंत्री के रूप में जेडीएस से एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी शपथ लेंगे जबकि उपमुख्‍यमंत्री के तौर पर कांग्रेस नेता जी परमेश्‍वर शपथ लेंगे. 19 मई को फ्लोर टेस्‍ट से पहले ही बीजेपी नेता बीएस येदियुरप्‍पा ने मुख्‍यमंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा दे दिया था जिसके बाद राज्‍यपाल ने कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन को सरकार बनाने के लिए आमंत्रित किया था. पहले 21 मई को शपथ ग्रहण का प्रस्‍ताव था लेकिन राजीव गांधी की पुण्‍यतिथि के कारण उसे बदलकर 23 मई की शाम 4:30 बजे किया गया. शपथ ग्रहण की तारीख तय होने के बाद जेडीएस नेता एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी ने कैबिनेट पर चर्चा के लिए दिल्‍ली आकर राहुल गांधी और सोनिया गांधी से मुलाकात की. पहले कांग्रेस ने दो उपमुख्‍यमंत्री बनाये जाने की मांग की थी लेकिन एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी इसके लिए तैयार नहीं हुए. विधानसभा अध्‍यक्ष की घोषणा 25 मई को किए जाने की बात हुई. गठबंधन सरकार के बनाए जाने को लेकर राज्‍य में बीजेपी 'जनादेश विरोध दिवस' मना रही है. उधर बताया जा रहा है कि इस शपथ ग्रणह समारोह में विपक्ष के कई नेता शामिल होंगे. इसी बहाने विपक्षी पार्टियों को एकमंच पर आने का मौका मिलेगा. यह समारोह इसलिए भी खास है क्योंकि लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी के खिलाफ विपक्षी एकता की झलक कर्नाटक के इस मंच पर देखने को मिलेगी. समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए सीताराम येचुरी, शरद पवार, ममता बनर्जी, अखिलेश यादव, चंद्रबाबू नायडु पहुंच चुके हैं.

एचडी कुमारस्वामी का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह LIVE Updates:


- कांग्रेस के डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा कि कोई नाखुश नहीं है, हम सभी साथ हैं. हम सभी सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि हमारी सरकार सत्ता में आ रही है. मैंने कभी नहीं कहा कि मैं कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री पद का दावेदार हूं. सब अच्छा है.  - शपथग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए सीताराम येचुरी, शरद पवार और अखिलेश यादव बेंगलुरु पहुंच चुके हैं, जहां वह कांग्रेस-जेडीएस सरकार के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का हिस्सा बनेंगे. - एचडी कुमारस्वामी के शपथग्रहण समारोह में आंध्र प्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू और बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी बेंगलुरु पहुंच चुकी हैं. इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि हम यहां कुमारस्वामी के शपथग्रहण समारोह का गवाह बनने आए हैं और उनके प्रति हम एकजुटता दिखा रहे हैं.

कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन की सरकार 3 महीने से ज्यादा नहीं चलेगी- बीएस येदियुरप्पा

- उन्होंने कहा कि  हम भविष्य में राष्ट्रहित को प्रमोट करने और उसकी रक्षा करने के लिए साथ में काम करेंगे. हम यहां सभी क्षेत्रिय पार्टियों को मजबूत करने आए हैं. - शपथग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने से पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल, चंद्रबाबू नायडू, सीताराम येचुरी ने की मुलाकात.

वेणुगोपाल ने बताया कि पूर्व मंत्री एवं कांग्रेस के रमेश कुमार अगले विधानसभा अध्यक्ष (स्पीकर) होंगे, जबकि डिप्टी स्पीकर का पद जद (एस) के खाते में जाएगा. उन्होंने बताया कि कांग्रेस के 22 और जद (एस) से 12 मंत्री होंगे. बृहस्पतिवार को विधानसभा में होने वाले शक्ति परीक्षण के बाद वे शपथ लेंगे. कुमारस्वामी एक हफ्ते के अंदर कर्नाटक में शपथ लेने वाले दूसरे मुख्यमंत्री होंगे. दरअसल, भाजपा के प्रदेश प्रमुख बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने 19 मई को शक्ति परीक्षण का सामना किए बगैर इस्तीफा दे दिया था. 

कुमारस्वामी को पिता एचडी देवेगौड़ा की महत्वाकांक्षाएं ले आईं राजनीति में

कर्नाटक में कुल 34 मंत्रियों में से 22 मंत्री कांग्रेस पार्टी से होंगे. वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री समेत 12 मंत्री जेडीएस के होंगे. वेणुगोपाल ने कहा कि 'कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने गठबंधन सरकार में उप मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर परमेश्वर के नाम पर मुहर लगा दी है.' इसके अलावा वेणुगोपाल ने कहा, 'विधानसभा का स्पीकर कांग्रेस से होगा और डिप्टी स्पीकर जेडीएस से होगा."

VIDEO: न्यूज टाइम इंडिया : बुधवार को कुमारास्वामी लेंगे सीएम पद की शपथ


