एचडी कुमारस्वामी का शपथग्रहण समारोह Live: कर्नाटक में विपक्षी एकता की झलक, जुटने लगे दिग्गज

- शपथग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए सीताराम येचुरी, शरद पवार और अखिलेश यादव बेंगलुरु पहुंच चुके हैं, जहां वह कांग्रेस-जेडीएस सरकार के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का हिस्सा बनेंगे.
No one is unhappy, we all are together. We are celebrating that our government is coming in power. I never said that I'm an aspirant of #Karnataka Chief Minister post. All is well: DK Shivakumar, Congress #Bengalurupic.twitter.com/p307QtOZr6— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
- एचडी कुमारस्वामी के शपथग्रहण समारोह में आंध्र प्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू और बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी बेंगलुरु पहुंच चुकी हैं. इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि हम यहां कुमारस्वामी के शपथग्रहण समारोह का गवाह बनने आए हैं और उनके प्रति हम एकजुटता दिखा रहे हैं.
Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh Yadav arrive in Bengaluru to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister of #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/xsWa8f2QJB— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
- शपथग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने से पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल, चंद्रबाबू नायडू, सीताराम येचुरी ने की मुलाकात.
We've come here to witness swearing in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy & express our solidarity to him. In future we'll work together to protect & promote national interest. We're here to strengthen all regional parties: Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu&WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/bRy7Qp1wWb— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
