अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन पर रजनीकांत सहित इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

खास बातें अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन पर नमन बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि रजनीकांत ने किया ट्वीट

I’m saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri.Vajpayee ji. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 16, 2018

Former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee's visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember... #RIP

My thoughts and condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 16, 2018

One of the few statesman who brought dignity and esteem to politics. His dream and steadfast application of Road connectivity changed and continues to change millions of lives in our country. Bowing with respect to our beloved leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 16, 2018

Today we lost a great statesman, poet and orator. A man who dreamed of a glorious nation and strived to take us on the path to prosperity. Rest in Peace #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. pic.twitter.com/nOqeCg7FJW — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones of the great man. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 16, 2018

RIP #AtalBihariVaajpayeeJi .. you will be remembered as one of India’s greatest leaders, as an exemplary statesman, as a tour de force for peace and unity and most of all as a genuine, warm, approachable human being. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 16, 2018

Indeed a big loss for our country as we pay our last tribute to #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. He was a close family friend and his legacy will forever be remembered. Thank you for your selfless service, sir! My heartfelt condolence to everyone. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 16, 2018

बॉलीवुड और साउथ इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के तमाम बड़ी हस्तियों ने अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) के निधन पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए ट्विटर पर शोक प्रगट किया. साउथ सुपरस्टार एक्टर रजनीकांत, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा और धनुष समेत कई स्टार्स ने ट्वीट करके अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को नमन किया है. 93 साल की उम्र में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के निधन के बाद किसी ने उन्हें महान वक्ता बताया तो किसी ने दुख देश के महान नेता कहा. रजनीकांत ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा, 'मैं एक महान राजनेता अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन को सुनकर दुखी हूं. उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले.'वहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने दुखी मन से ट्वीट करके लिखा, 'भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के दूरदर्शी विचार और योगदान वास्तव में उल्लेखनीय थे. देश हमेशा उन्हे याद रखेगा. उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. परिवार के लिए मेरे विचार और संवेदना.'बाहुबली फिल्म के मशहूर निर्माता राजामौली समेत राणा दुग्गाबती, धनुष, फरहान अख्तर, संजय दत्त, अर्जुन कपूर ने अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को ट्विटर पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की.

Advertisement

Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the demise of Shri #AtalBihariVajpayeeji .A great leader, poet and visionary .A huge loss to our country..Heartfelt condolences to the family...May his soul rest in peace . — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 16, 2018

My growing up years were spent under the country leadership of #AtalBihariVajpayee. And so for me, all memories of any prime minister are always compared to him !! He's going to live forever in our hearts. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 16, 2018

Heartfelt condolences to #AtalBihariVajpayee ji's family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 16, 2018

बता दें, भारतीय राजनीति के अजातशत्रु कहे जाने वाले बीजेपी नेता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में गुरुवार को निधन हो गया. वह बीते 11 जून से एम्स में भर्ती थे. वाजपेयी ने गुरुवार शाम 5:05 बजे अंतिम सांस ली. बुधवार को उनकी हालत गंभीर हो गई और उन्हें जीवन रक्षक प्रणाली पर रखा गया था. वाजपेयी को गुर्दा (किडनी) की नली में संक्रमण, छाती में जकड़न, मूत्रनली में संक्रमण आदि के बाद 11 जून को एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था. मधुमेह पीड़ित 93 वर्षीय भाजपा नेता का एक ही गुर्दा काम करता था.