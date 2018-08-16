NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन पर रजनीकांत सहित इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

बॉलीवुड और साउथ इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के तमाम बड़ी हस्तियों ने अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) के निधन पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए ट्विटर पर शोक प्रगट किया.

,
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन पर रजनीकांत सहित इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन पर नमन
  2. बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
  3. रजनीकांत ने किया ट्वीट
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड और साउथ इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के तमाम बड़ी हस्तियों ने अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) के निधन पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए ट्विटर पर शोक प्रगट किया. साउथ सुपरस्टार एक्टर रजनीकांत, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा और धनुष समेत कई स्टार्स ने ट्वीट करके अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को नमन किया है. 93 साल की उम्र में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के निधन के बाद किसी ने उन्हें महान वक्ता बताया तो किसी ने दुख देश के महान नेता कहा. रजनीकांत ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा, 'मैं एक महान राजनेता अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन को सुनकर दुखी हूं. उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले.'

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी वाणी ही नहीं कलम के भी हैं जादूगर, जब जोश में बोले- मस्तक नहीं झुकेगा...

 
वहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने दुखी मन से ट्वीट करके लिखा, 'भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के दूरदर्शी विचार और योगदान वास्तव में उल्लेखनीय थे. देश हमेशा उन्हे याद रखेगा. उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. परिवार के लिए मेरे विचार और संवेदना.'
 
बाहुबली फिल्म के मशहूर निर्माता राजामौली समेत राणा दुग्गाबती, धनुष, फरहान अख्तर, संजय दत्त, अर्जुन कपूर ने अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को ट्विटर पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की.

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का निधन, जब लता मंगेशकर की इस बात पर खूब हंसे थे पूर्व PM 
बता दें, भारतीय राजनीति के अजातशत्रु कहे जाने वाले बीजेपी नेता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में गुरुवार को निधन हो गया. वह बीते 11 जून से एम्स में भर्ती थे. वाजपेयी ने गुरुवार शाम 5:05 बजे अंतिम सांस ली. बुधवार को उनकी हालत गंभीर हो गई और उन्हें जीवन रक्षक प्रणाली पर रखा गया था.

टिप्पणियां
वाजपेयी को गुर्दा (किडनी) की नली में संक्रमण, छाती में जकड़न, मूत्रनली में संक्रमण आदि के बाद 11 जून को एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था. मधुमेह पीड़ित 93 वर्षीय भाजपा नेता का एक ही गुर्दा काम करता था.

