NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

VIDEO: बिरयानी से लेकर गाजर के हलवे तक, Bipasha Basu ने ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया 39वां Birthday

बिपाशा ने इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए अपने फैन्स को जानकारी दी कि जन्मदिन के मौके पर उनकी बहन ने बिरयानी बनाई और उनकी मां ने गाजर का हलवा बनाकर भेजा है.

,
79 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
VIDEO: बिरयानी से लेकर गाजर के हलवे तक, Bipasha Basu ने ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया 39वां Birthday

39 साल की हुईं बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बिपाशा बसु.

खास बातें

  1. फैमिली एंड फेंड्स के साथ बिपाशा ने मनाया 39वां जन्मदिन
  2. बिपाशा की मां और बहन ने उनके जन्मदिन को बनाया खास
  3. शादी के बाद फिल्मों से दूर हुईं बिपाशा
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बिपाशा बसु रविवार को अपना 39वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं. बिपाशा ने अपना बर्थडे पति करण सिंह ग्रोवर, करीबी दोस्तों और फैमिली मेंबर्स के साथ शनिवार रात सेलिब्रेट किया. इस पार्टी की कई तस्वीरें और वीडियो सामने आए हैं, जिसमें बिपाशा अपनी बर्थडे पार्टी को खुलकर एन्जॉय करती दिखाई दे रही हैं. इस खास दिन उन्होंने ब्लैक कलर की स्वेटशर्ट पहनी है, जिसमें उनका बर्थडे मंथ यानी जनवरी लिखा हुआ है. बिपाशा ने इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए अपने फैन्स को जानकारी दी कि जन्मदिन के मौके पर उनकी बहन ने बिरयानी बनाई और उनकी मां ने गाजर का हलवा बनाकर भेजा है.

क्‍या.. कभी सड़क पर गाना गा रहे हैं तो कभी पोंछा लगा रहे हैं बिपाशा बसु के पति?
 
 

So this is what happens on my birthday... it’s a Rice Festival

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

बिपाशा बसु कुछ ऐसे कर रही हैं अपने हसबैंड करण सिंह ग्रोवर को Miss

करण सिंह ग्रोवर ने सेलिब्रेशन का वीडियो साझा कर, पत्नी को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है.
 
मालूम हो कि बिपाशा का जन्म 7  जनवरी, 1979 को नई दिल्ली में एक बंगाली परिवार में हुआ था. उनकी परवरिश कोलकाता में हुई है. उनके पिता हीरक एक सिविल इंजीनियर जबकि मां ममता बसु एक हाउस वाइफ हैं. उनकी बड़ी बहन का नाम बिदिशा और छोटी बहन विजेयता बसु है. 
 
पति को खुलेआम KISS करती दिखीं बिपाशा, शेयर की लवी-डवी मोमेंट्स की PHOTOS

साल 1996 में एक होटल में मॉडल मेहर जेसिया (अर्जुन रामपाल की पत्नी) की नजर बिपाशा पर पड़ी और उन्होंने बिपाशा को मॉडलिंग करने की सलाह दी. मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में खासी पहचान बनने के बाद उन्होंने साल 2001 में अक्षय कुमार के साथ फिल्म 'अजनबी' के जरिए बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा. इस फिल्म के लिए उन्हें फिल्मफेयर का बेस्ट फीमेल डेब्यू का अवॉर्ड दिया गया था.
फिल्म में अपनी बोल्डनेस के लिए मशहूर हुईं बिपाशा का नाम डिनो मोरिया, जॉन अब्राहिम और हरमन बावेजा के साथ जोड़ा. साल 2014 में बिपाशा की जोड़ी करण सिंह ग्रोवर के साथ फिल्‍म 'अलोन' में जमी. इस फिल्‍म के बाद बिपाशा-करण का प्यार परवान चढ़ा और दोनों ने अप्रैल 2016 को शादी कर ली. 2014 से अब तक बिपाशा की कोई भी फिल्म नहीं आई. 

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

79 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... बर्फबारी के बीच इस कुत्ते ने किया कुछ ऐसा जिसे देखकर लोटपोट हो जाएंगे आप
Bipasha Basu

Advertisement

 
 
 