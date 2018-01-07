VIDEO: बिरयानी से लेकर गाजर के हलवे तक, Bipasha Basu ने ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया 39वां Birthday

Thank you @monishajaising for this cute January sweatshirt #monkeyprincessbirthday
So this is what happens on my birthday... it’s a Rice Festival
बिपाशा बसु कुछ ऐसे कर रही हैं अपने हसबैंड करण सिंह ग्रोवर को Miss
मालूम हो कि बिपाशा का जन्म 7 जनवरी, 1979 को नई दिल्ली में एक बंगाली परिवार में हुआ था. उनकी परवरिश कोलकाता में हुई है. उनके पिता हीरक एक सिविल इंजीनियर जबकि मां ममता बसु एक हाउस वाइफ हैं. उनकी बड़ी बहन का नाम बिदिशा और छोटी बहन विजेयता बसु है.
Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You’re truly the best kinda girl there is! #monkeyprincessbirthday #monkeylove
पति को खुलेआम KISS करती दिखीं बिपाशा, शेयर की लवी-डवी मोमेंट्स की PHOTOS
फिल्म में अपनी बोल्डनेस के लिए मशहूर हुईं बिपाशा का नाम डिनो मोरिया, जॉन अब्राहिम और हरमन बावेजा के साथ जोड़ा. साल 2014 में बिपाशा की जोड़ी करण सिंह ग्रोवर के साथ फिल्म 'अलोन' में जमी. इस फिल्म के बाद बिपाशा-करण का प्यार परवान चढ़ा और दोनों ने अप्रैल 2016 को शादी कर ली. 2014 से अब तक बिपाशा की कोई भी फिल्म नहीं आई.
