Richa Chadda की वजह से ये एक्टर बन गया 'शराबी', नाम पड़ गया Dasdev

साल 2018 के वेलेंटाइन सप्ताह में सुधीर मिश्रा की रोमांटिक फिल्म 'दासदेव' रिलीज हो रही है. यह मूल फिल्म 'देवदास' का सीक्वल है.

नई दिल्ली: साल 2018 के वेलेंटाइन सप्ताह में सुधीर मिश्रा की रोमांटिक फिल्म 'दासदेव' रिलीज हो रही है. यह मूल फिल्म 'देवदास' का सीक्वल है. बयान के मुताबिक, रोमांटिक थ्रिलर 'दासदेव' 16 फरवरी, 2018 को रिलीज होगी. इसमें ऋचा चड्ढा लोकप्रिय किरदार पारो की भूमिका में दिखेंगी जबकि अदिति राव हैदरी चंद्रमुखी और राहुल भट्ट देव के रूप में दिखाई देंगे. यह फिल्म सरत चंद्र चट्टोपाध्याय के क्लासिक उपन्यास 'देवदास' का एक आधुनिक फ्लिप है. यह फिल्म स्टोर्म पिक्चर्स द्वारा प्रस्तुत और सप्तर्षि सिनीविजन प्रोडक्शन द्वारा निर्मित है.

भोली पंजाबन के बाद 'पारो' का रोल करती हुईं नजर आएंगी ऋचा चड्ढा, ये होगा फिल्म का नाममिश्रा ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि किसी भी काम का प्रयोग करना मेरा अधिकार है. यह सब कुछ मेरी विरासत है, इसलिए जब तक मैं इसे स्वीकार करता, तब तक इसे बना नहीं सकता. मैं 'देवदास' को स्वीकार करता हूं. मैंने देव पारो और चंद्रमुखी तीन किरदारों को लिया.

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)

