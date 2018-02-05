एक्शन से भरपूर द रॉक की फिल्म Skyscraper का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज, क्या आपने देखा?

#SKYSCRAPER world premiere. An original concept about an FBI Negotiator severely wounded in the field. Framed in Hong Kong for murder, while his family is kidnapped & trapped in the world's tallest building set ablaze. Honored by this role. #VertigoWarning#SKYSCRAPER JULY 2018 pic.twitter.com/8Jz73N2pCk— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2018
We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018
Here’s the first look at our original concept film, #SKYSCRAPER.
THIS SUNDAY during the #SuperBowl you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children. #SKYSCRAPER SUMMER 2018 pic.twitter.com/IvFGptLb67
Wow! THANK U for the amazing response to our #SuperBowl teaser for #SKYSCRAPER. Tune in tonight on @FallonTonight where I’ll debut the full trailer LIVE. To quote my good buddy and real life inspiration for my character @jeffGlas, “Amputees kick ass!” pic.twitter.com/Ymh5pceIkD— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2018
Ready for #SKYSCRAPER during the game? And it’s still extremely cold up here. #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/pUowTATin4— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2018
