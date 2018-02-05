एक्शन से भरपूर द रॉक की फिल्म Skyscraper का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज, क्या आपने देखा?

खास बातें द रॉक ने रिलीज की अपने फिल्म का ट्रेलर 'स्काईक्रैपर' जुलाई में होगी रिलीज एक्शन से है भरपूर

#SKYSCRAPER world premiere. An original concept about an FBI Negotiator severely wounded in the field. Framed in Hong Kong for murder, while his family is kidnapped & trapped in the world's tallest building set ablaze. Honored by this role. #VertigoWarning#SKYSCRAPER JULY 2018 pic.twitter.com/8Jz73N2pCk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2018

We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families.

Here’s the first look at our original concept film, #SKYSCRAPER.

THIS SUNDAY during the #SuperBowl you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children. #SKYSCRAPER SUMMER 2018 pic.twitter.com/IvFGptLb67 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

Wow! THANK U for the amazing response to our #SuperBowl teaser for #SKYSCRAPER. Tune in tonight on @FallonTonight where I’ll debut the full trailer LIVE. To quote my good buddy and real life inspiration for my character @jeffGlas, “Amputees kick ass!” pic.twitter.com/Ymh5pceIkD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2018

Ready for #SKYSCRAPER during the game? And it’s still extremely cold up here. #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/pUowTATin4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2018

द रॉक के नाम से दुनिया भर में पहचान बनने वाले ड्वेन जॉनसन की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'स्काईक्रैपर' का टीजर और ट्रेलर आ चुका है. इस फिल्म में ड्वेन जॉनसन अमेरिकन सुरक्षा एजेंसी एफबीआई में काम करते हैं और उनके एक पैर में लोहे की रॉड लगी हुई है जिसके बावजूद वह फौलाद बनकर दुश्मनों से सामना करते हैं. रोमांचित कर देने वाली ये फिल्म एक्शन से भरपूर है. ट्रेलर को देखा जाए तो फिल्म की कहानी भी काफी इंटरेस्टिंग दिखाई दे रही है. दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी बिल्डिंग में कुछ दुश्मन ड्वेन की फैमिली को किडनैप कर लेते हैं, जिसमें कई लोगों की जान जोखिम में होती है.ड्वेन जॉनसन ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर फिल्म 'स्काईक्रैपर' का ट्रेलर पोस्ट किया है. यह फिल्म इसी साल जुलाई में रिलीज होगी. हांग-कांग में ड्वेन पर मर्डर का आरोप लगता है. इन्हीं सब कहानियों में घिरी इस फिल्म में कई एक्शन सीन्स देखने को मिलेगा. यह फिल्म 3डी में होगी. बता दें कि ड्वेन जॉनसन ने सबसे पहले डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई के रिंग में फाइट किया करते थे, फिर उन्होंने हॉलीवुड फिल्मों की तरफ रुख किया. जिसके बाद उन्होंने कई एक्शन फिल्में की. हाल ही में उनकी कई फिल्में आई, जिसे लोगों से खूब सराहना भी मिली.उन्होंने 'जुमांजी 2', 'जुरासिक पार्क', 'बेवॉच', 'द फेट ऑफ द फ्यूरियस', 'सैन एंड्रियाज' जैसी कई एक्शन फिल्मों के बाद उन्होंने दुनियाभर में अपनी अलग पहचान बना ली है. 'स्काईक्रैपर' भी उनकी शानदार एक्शन फिल्मों में से एक है. यूएसए में यह फिल्म 13 जुलाई 2018 की रिलीज होगी. इस फिल्म के डायरेक्टर रॉसन मार्शल थर्बर हैं.