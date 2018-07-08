NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
अक्षय कुमार ने डांस फ्लोर पर लगाई आग, मौनी राय के साथ जमकर किया डांस... देखें Video

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की अगली फिल्म 'गोल्ड' का गाना 'नैनो ने बांधी' गाना रिलीज हो चुका है. इस गाने को मुंबई के एक इवेंट के दौरान रिलीज किया गया.

गोल्ड के गाने की रिलीजिंग पर अक्षय कुमार और मौनी रॉय ने किया डांस

खास बातें

  1. फ़िल्म 'गोल्ड' का गाना हुआ रिलीज़
  2. सच्ची कहानी से प्रेरित फ़िल्म 'गोल्ड'
  3. कोच तपन दास की भूमिका में अक्षय
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की अगली फिल्म 'गोल्ड' का गाना 'नैनो ने बांधी' गाना रिलीज हो चुका है. इस गाने को मुंबई के एक इवेंट के दौरान रिलीज किया गया. अक्षय कुमार इस इवेंट पर जमकर डांस किया. गाने के रिलीज के दौरान अक्षय कुमार की को-एक्ट्रेस मौनी राय भी साथ दिखीं. अक्षय कुमार और मौनी राय ने मस्ती भरे अंदाज में डांस फ्लोर पर आग गला दी. अक्षय कुमार ने अपने डांस से खूब सुर्खियां बटोरीं. उन्होंने मीडिया से बात करते हुये कहा, ''क्रिकेट के अलावा दूसरे स्पोर्ट्स भी अब ऊपर आ रहे हैं इसलिए क्रिकेट से अलग दूसरे खेलों पर भी फिल्में बननी चाहिए.

फ़िल्म 'गोल्ड' की कहानी आधारित है आज़ादी के बाद देश में आये हॉकी में पहले गोल्ड मेडल की, जिसमें अक्षय कुमार कोच तपन दास की मुख्य भूमिका निभा रहे हैं. अक्षय खुद भी बचपन से स्पोर्ट्स से जुड़े हैं इसलिए उन्होंने गोल्ड मेडल की अहमियत बताई.

इवेंट में पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार का कहना है, ''भारत का राष्ट्रीय खेल हॉकी है मगर हॉकी पिछड़ गया.. क्रिकेट घर-घर में पहुंच गया.. अब हॉकी की कहानियां परदे पर आ रही हैं.'' यूट्यूब पर इस गाने को अभी तक 15 मिलियन से ज्यादा लोग देख चुके हैं. इतना ही नहीं, यह गाना यूट्यूब टॉप 10 में ट्रेंड कर रहा है.
 
टिप्पणियां
इस साल हॉकी पर दिलजीत दोसांझ की फ़िल्म 'सूरमा' और अक्षय कुमार की फ़िल्म 'गोल्ड' रिलीज़ होने जा रही है. अक्षय का मानना है कि क्रिकेट से अलग और खेलों पर फिल्में बननी चाहिए. फ़िल्म गोल्ड 15 अगस्त के दिन रिलीज़ होगी. देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि इस स्पोर्ट्स ड्रामा को दर्शक कितना पसंद करते हैं.

