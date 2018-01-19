ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और विवेक ओबेरॉय दिखे साथ, इजरायली PM बने इसकी वजह, Photo हुई Viral

Will my Bollywood selfie beat @TheEllenShow Hollywood selfie at the Oscars? @SrBachchan@juniorbachchan@rajcheerfull@imbhandarkar@vivek_oberoi @ pic.twitter.com/v1r0GIhKLy— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 18, 2018
A complete honor and privilege to meet with the honourable Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu ....such a wonderful evening with friends of the fratenity.... pic.twitter.com/Ig2tmm9NAc— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2018
It was great attending presentation on history, culture and geodiversity of #Isarel along with film fraternity and had a pleasure interacting with Hon. PM of #Israel@netanyahu and the first lady. #ShalomBollywood#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/0aRwQQRD3M— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 18, 2018
What an incredible pleasure it was meeting you sir! You are an amazing ambassador for Israel, you won our hearts today! Looking fwd to visiting your beautiful country and experiencing the rich Israeli culture very soon! @netanyahu@IsraeliPM#NetanyahuInIndiapic.twitter.com/7Rff4JLpaK— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) January 18, 2018
विवेक ने ट्वीट कर कहा, आप इजरायल के अद्भुत राजदूत हैं, आपने हमारे दिलों को जीत लिया. जल्द ही आपके देश का दौरा करने और समृद्ध इजरायली संस्कृति को जानने के लिए उत्सुक हूं. घई वह दृश्य देखकर बेहद खुश हो गए, जब नेतन्याहू ने बॉलीवुड हस्तियों को सेल्फी के लिए बुलाया और अमिताभ ने सेल्फी लेने में उनकी मदद की.
Wonderful bonding, Prime Minister! https://t.co/byIO1EjLkH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2018
