ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और विवेक ओबेरॉय दिखे साथ, इजरायली PM बने इसकी वजह, Photo हुई Viral

खास बातें इजराइल PM के लिए बॉलीवुड ने दिया ट्रिब्यूट नेतन्याहू ने ट्विटर पर शेयर की फोटो प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर दी बधाई

A complete honor and privilege to meet with the honourable Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu ....such a wonderful evening with friends of the fratenity.... pic.twitter.com/Ig2tmm9NAc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2018

It was great attending presentation on history, culture and geodiversity of #Isarel along with film fraternity and had a pleasure interacting with Hon. PM of #Israel@netanyahu and the first lady. #ShalomBollywood#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/0aRwQQRD3M — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 18, 2018

What an incredible pleasure it was meeting you sir! You are an amazing ambassador for Israel, you won our hearts today! Looking fwd to visiting your beautiful country and experiencing the rich Israeli culture very soon! @netanyahu@IsraeliPM#NetanyahuInIndiapic.twitter.com/7Rff4JLpaK — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) January 18, 2018

इजरायल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने गुरुवार रात बॉलीवुड हस्तियों से मुलाकात की. इन हस्तियों ने इजरायली प्रधानमंत्री के साथ मुलाकात को अपने लिए सम्मान और सौभाग्य की बात बताया. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इसे अद्भुत करार दिया. नेतन्याहू ने गुरुवार को 'शलोम बॉलीवुड' समारोह में बॉलीवुड की जानी-मानी हस्तियों से मुलाकात की. इस समारोह में अमिताभ बच्चन, करण जौहर, विवेक ओबेरॉय, अभिषेक बच्चन, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन, सुभाष घई, इम्तियाज अली, प्रसून जोशी, रणधीर कपूर, रोनी स्क्रूवाला, राज नायक और सारा अली खान जैसी फिल्मी हस्तियां शामिल हुईं. दिलचस्प यह है कि इजरायली पीएम के साथ ली गई तस्वीर में विवेक ओबेरॉय और ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन एक ही फ्रेम में नजर आ रहे हैं. ऐश्वर्या और विवेक दोस्त रह चुके हैं.करण ने नेतन्याहू के साथ अपनी कई तस्वीरें पोस्ट करते हुए ट्वीट किया, इजरायल के माननीय प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू से मिलना मेरे लिए सौभाग्य और सम्मान की बात रही..फिल्म बिरादरी के दोस्तों के साथ एक शानदार शाम." वहीं भंडारकर ने कहा, फिल्म बिरादरी के साथ और इजरायल के माननीय प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू और प्रथम महिला के साथ इजरायल की संस्कृति, भौगोलिक विविधता और इतिहास का हिस्सा बनना शानदार रहा.विवेक ने ट्वीट कर कहा, आप इजरायल के अद्भुत राजदूत हैं, आपने हमारे दिलों को जीत लिया. जल्द ही आपके देश का दौरा करने और समृद्ध इजरायली संस्कृति को जानने के लिए उत्सुक हूं. घई वह दृश्य देखकर बेहद खुश हो गए, जब नेतन्याहू ने बॉलीवुड हस्तियों को सेल्फी के लिए बुलाया और अमिताभ ने सेल्फी लेने में उनकी मदद की.नेतन्याहू ने अपने ट्विटर पेज पर तस्वीर साझा करते हुए लिखा, क्या मेरी बॉलीवुड सेल्फी ऑस्कर में हॉलीवुड सेल्फी को मात देगी? इस पर मोदी ने लिखा, अद्भुत जुड़ाव, प्रधानमंत्री.