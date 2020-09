बॉलीवुड एक्टर और बीजेपी नेता परेश रावल बने 'नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा' के नए अध्यक्ष

शाहरुख खान ने मांगा अपनी टीम के लिए समर्थन, बोले- KKR है तैयार...

We are glad to inform " Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india."NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights.@prahladspatel@MinOfCultureGoI