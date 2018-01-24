NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पोर्न स्टार मिया मल्कोवा देंगी दीपिका पादुकोण को टक्कर, रामगोपाल वर्मा का दावा- जो बेस्ट होगी वो जीतेगी

रामगोपाल वर्मा अमेरिकी पोर्न स्टार मिया मल्कोवा के साथ 'गॉड, सेक्स ऐंड ट्रुथ' फिल्म लेकर आ रहे हैं. ये फिल्म 26 जनवरी को ऑनलाइन रिलीज होगी.

पोर्न स्टार मिया मल्कोवा देंगी दीपिका पादुकोण को टक्कर, रामगोपाल वर्मा का दावा- जो बेस्ट होगी वो जीतेगी

पोर्न स्टार मिया मल्कोवा और दीपिका पादुकोण

खास बातें

  1. 25 जनवरी को रिलीज हो रही है पद्मावत
  2. 26 को रिलीज होगी मिया की फिल्म
  3. रामगोपाल वर्मा ने की है डायरेक्ट
नई दिल्ली: राम गोपाल वर्मा विवाद पैदा करने के लिए पहचाने जाते हैं, और अब उन्होंने पोर्न स्टार मिया मल्कोवा और दीपिका पादुकोण के बीच टक्कर का ऐलान कर दिया है. रामगोपाल वर्मा अमेरिकी पोर्न स्टार मिया मल्कोवा के साथ 'गॉड, सेक्स ऐंड ट्रुथ' फिल्म लेकर आ रहे हैं. ये फिल्म 26 जनवरी को ऑनलाइन रिलीज होगी. इस फिल्म में मिया सेक्स को लेकर अपने अनुभव साझा करेंगी. 25 जनवरी को 'पद्मावत' रिलीज हो रही है, उन्होंने दोनों फिल्मों के बीच मुकाबले की बात कही है और उन्होंने कहा है कि जो भी बेस्ट होगी जीत उसी की होगी.
 
Porn Star पर बनाई फिल्म का विरोध करने पहुंचे लोगों की राम गोपाल वर्मा ने तोड़ी हड्डियां! Video हुआ Viral

रामगोपाल वर्मा ने ट्वीट किया थाः "मिया माल्कोवा की 'गॉड, सेक्स ऐंड ट्रुथ' और दीपिका पादुकोण की 'पद्मावत' में सिर्फ इतना अंतर है कि एक सोशल कंट्रोवर्सी है और दूसरी हिस्टॉरिकल कंट्रोवर्सी है."
 
रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म का Trailer रिलीज, अपनी जिंदगी के इस अहम राज पर से पर्दा उठाएंगी पोर्न स्टार

यही नहीं उन्होंने इसके बाद एक बार फिर ट्वीट किया और दीपिका और मिया के बीच मुकाबले की बात कह दीः  "मेरी फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स ऐंड ट्रुथ' 26 जनवरी को सुबह नौ बजे रिलीज हुई थी, इस दिन पद्मावत भी रिलीज हो रही है....मिया माल्कोवा और दीपिका पादुकोण में से जो भी बेस्ट होगी, जीत उसी की होगी."

Video: रामगोपाल वर्मा से खास मुलाकात



Movie Review Film Padmaavat: जानें क्यों देखनी चाहिए संजय लीला भंसाली की 'पद्मावत'

'पद्मावत' को लेकर अभी विवाद चल ही रहा है, रामगोपाल वर्मा ने यह बात कहकर विवाद को हवा देने की कोशिश की है. पोर्न स्टार के साथ बनाई गई उनकी फिल्म पहले ही अपने बोल्ड तेवरों की वजहों से सुर्खियों में हैं, और चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं.


