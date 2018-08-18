NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनास की 'रोका सेरेमनी' की तस्वीरें वायरल, देखें Pics

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा और अमेरिकन सिंगर निक जोनास की रोका सेरेमनी (Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Roka Ceremony) मुंबई स्थित चोपड़ा हाउस में की जा रही है.

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनास की रोका सेरेमनी की तस्वीरें

खास बातें

  1. प्रियंका और निक की रोका सेरेमनी
  2. तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर वायरल
  3. पूजा करते हुए दिखे प्रियंका और निक
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा और अमेरिकन सिंगर निक जोनास की रोका सेरेमनी (Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Roka Ceremony) मुंबई स्थित चोपड़ा हाउस में की जा रही है. मीडिया में आई खबरों के मुताबिक शनिवार को ही रोका के साथ सगाई पार्टी होने जा रही है. इस पार्टी में बॉलीवुड की कई बड़ी हस्तियां शामिल होंगे. फिलहाल प्रियंका चोपड़ा पीले रंग के शूट में तस्वीर काफी वायरल हो रही है. उनके साथ निक जोनास ने व्हाइट कलर के कुर्ता-पाजामा में दिखे हैं. एक और तस्वीर इंस्टाग्राम पर वायरल हो रही है, जिसमें प्रियंका और निक साथ पूजा में बैठे हुए हैं और दोनों एक दूसरे का हाथ थामकर फूल व पूजा सामाग्री लिये हुए हैं. 

सगाई करने जा रहे हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनास! घर पर हो रही हैं तैयारियां.. देखें Pics
 
 

प्रियंका की कजिन बहन व बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस परिणिति चोपड़ा भी घर में पहुंचते हुए देखी गईं. परिणीति ने पीले रंग का शूट पहना हुआ है. इतना ही नहीं, प्रियंका के घर के बार पंडित जी को भी देखा गया. रोका सेरेमनी में पहुंचने वाले पंडित जी की तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर काफी वायरल हो गई हैं.

 
 

बता दें, 25 साल के निक जोनास अपने पैरेंट्स डेनिस और केविन जोनास सीनियर के साथ गुरुवार की रात को ही मुंबई पहुंच चुके हैं. यह दूसरी बार होगा, जब निक ने मुंबई विजिट किया है. पिछली बार जून में प्रियंका की फैमिली से मिलने आए थे, जब दोनों ही स्टार्स गोवा में हॉलीडे पर गए थे.
 
 

टाइम्स नाउ के खबर के मुताबिक शनिवार को प्रियंका चोपड़ा के घर में सगाई को लेकर सुबह से ही हलचल देखी जा रही है. प्रियंका और निक को शुक्रवार की रात को मुंबई के जेडब्ल्यू मैरियट में डिनर करते हुए देखा गया था.

Viral Video: प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने मीडिया को देख उतारी सगाई की 'अंगूठी', जानें फिर क्या हुआ...

 
 

एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पिछले महीने अपने बर्थडे पर निक जोनास से सगाई कर ली थी. उस वक्त निक ने टिफनी से डायमंड रिंग उन्हें भेंट किया था. दोनों पिछले साल मेट गाला में एक साथ दिखाई दिये थे, लेकिन प्रियंका और निक की डेटिंग की खबरें पिछले कुछ महीनों से सुर्खियों में है. 

VIDEO: मुंबई में हाथ में हाथ थामे दिखे प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनास


