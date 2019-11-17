सज-धज कर रैंप वॉक कर रही थीं रानू मंडल, सोशल मीडिया पर हो गई Memes की बरसात...देखें Video

रेलवे स्टेशन पर गाना गाकर गुजर-बसर करने वाली रानू मंडल (Ranu Mondal) एक वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद रातोंरात सुपरस्टार बन गईं. रानू मंडल का एक और गाना 'आशिकी में तेरी (Ashiqui Mai Teri)' रिलीज हुआ, इस सॉन्ग को फैन्स का काफी अच्छा रिस्पांस मिल रहा है. हाल ही में, रानू मंडल (Ranu Mondal Video) एक कार्यक्रम के लिए सज-धज कर पार्टी में पहुंचीं. इस दौरान उन्होंने रैंप वॉक भी किया. रानू मंडल का ये अंदाज देख वहां मौजदू हर कोई हैरान हो गया. लेकिन अब रानू मंडल को अपने मेकअप और स्टाइल के लिए ट्रोलर्स का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन को लेकर अब इंटरनेट पर मीम बन रहे हैं और लोग उनके मेकअप का जमकर मजाक भी उड़ा रहे हैं.
#ranumondal
A post shared by afzal Sheikh786 (@afzal_sheikh_786) on
#ranumondal
A post shared by Jotor Kwrwi (@jotorkwrwi) on
#ranumondalmemes #ranumondal
A post shared by The Fauxy (@the_fauxy) on
#ranumondal #ranumandal #ranumondalmeme
A post shared by Memes | Writeups | Bakchodi (@sensecari) on
हाल ही में, रानू मंडल (Ranu Mondal) एक फैन को सेल्फी ना देने और उससे बदसलूकी करने के लिए सुर्खियों में आ गईं थीं. उनका वीडियो भी खूब वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें रानू का ऐसा व्यवहार देख हर कोई हैरान रह गया. इसके बाद रानू मंडल (Ranu Mondal Video) को सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल किया गया था. अब एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन अपने मेकअप को लेकर ट्रोल हो रही हैं.
#ranumondal #ranumandalmemes
A post shared by SATYAANAAS (@satyaanaas) on
A post shared by Kabir Aibaa (@kabiraibaa) on
#ranumondal #ranumondalmemes #himeshreshammiya
A post shared by Angry_Master_ (@angry_master_) on
सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन रानू मंडल (Ranu Mondal) अपने एक वीडियो के जरिए ही सुपरस्टार बनी थीं. उनका यह वीडियो राणाघाट रेलवे स्टेशन का था, जिसमें वह लता मंगेशकर का 'एक प्यार का नगमा है' गाती दिखाई दे रही थीं. रानू मंडल की आवाज से इम्प्रेस होकर ही हिमेश रेशमिया (Himesh Reshammiya) ने उन्हें अपनी फिल्म में गाना गाने का ऑफर दिया था. खास बात यह है कि रानू मंडल ने हिमेश रेशमिया के साथ एक नहीं, बल्कि तीन-तीन गाने गाए हैं, जिसमें तेरी मेरी कहानी, आदत और आशिकी में तेरी शामिल है. हिमेश रेशमिया के अलावा रानू की प्रसिद्धि देखकर खुद लता मंगेशकर ने भी उनकी तारीफ की थी.
