सलमान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, मौसम का लुत्फ उठाती आईं नजर- जीती हैं ऐसी लाइफ

There I go .......... to lose myself in the hills, the forest, where you hear the the birds singing and the woods whispering, the lake dancing as the cool breeze swishes, the stunning rainbow, the rainfall, the colourful play of clouds, the magnetic energy of the sunrising and the ambience created by the romantic moonlight amongst the cluster of stars .......in solitude and away from the city, away from everything and everyone. Over a period of time I have realised that taking time completely to yourself clears and recharges your energy. We all know that fasting from food is beneficial to our physical health. But fasting from people is equally beneficial to your mental, emotional and spiritual health. Fasting from certain people can also help you realise who is draining or depleting your energy. Being in solitude helps you to strengthen your energy field and intuition and you develop a strong personal relationship with yourself. Focus on clearing and healing your own energies by meditating or taking a hike by yourself in the forest or whatever it is that you like doing alone. I meditate daily and love isolating myself in nature which is even more beneficial because of the healing energy the Earth provides for us. #insolitude #tolosemyself #innature #rechargetheenergies #fastingfrompeople #meditatedaily #healyourself #appreciate #soundofsilence ps.....#inmypyjamasallday #liveinthem #andlovethem #nomakeup #staynatural #cleanskin #allowyourskintobreathe #bijlistrikes #sangeetabijlani

