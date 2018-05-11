सिंगर मीका ने भी माना, आसान नहीं था सलमान और शाहरुख को एक साथ नचाना

Just your average karaoke night.... NOT Defo not your average late night singing sesh when SRK Bhai Anil Kapoor and Mika are jammin’ it and how.... more cray scenes from Sonam Ki Shaaaaaadiii FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #mikasingh #sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactress #mumbaidiaries #mumbaiscenes #mumbai #bhaikishaadi #bhaibhai #srkians #mastiboys #boysnight #nightoutwiththeboys #bhaihai #delhidiaries #delhiscenes #desiboiz #desiboys #dabangg #desigirl #indianactress #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodstylefile

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on May 10, 2018 at 5:48am PDT