सिंगर मीका ने भी माना, आसान नहीं था सलमान और शाहरुख को एक साथ नचाना

सोनम कपूर और आनंद अहूजा की शादी के रिसेप्शन में सबको नचाने वाले गायक मीका सिंह का कहना है कि सलमान और शाहरुख जैसे दो सुपरस्टार को एक साथ मंच पर नचाना मुश्किल है.

सिंगर मीका ने भी माना, आसान नहीं था सलमान और शाहरुख को एक साथ नचाना

महफिल में जमकर थिरके सलमान और शाहरुख.

नई दिल्ली: सोनम कपूर और आनंद अहूजा की शादी के रिसेप्शन में अपनी आवाज से सबको नचाने वाले गायक मीका सिंह का कहना है कि सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान जैसे दो सुपरस्टार को एक साथ मंच पर नचाना मुश्किल है. मीका सिंह ने मुंबई में बुधवार को 'समा- द समर लव' में गीत लांच के दौरान मॉडल आरती खेत्रपाल और गायिका मधु वल्ली के साथ संवाददाताओं से बातचीत के दौरान यह बात कही. 

सलमान और शाहरुख ने किया 'टन टना टन' पर डांस, सोनम कपूर के रिसेप्शन पर ऐसे लगाई आग
 

मीका ने अपना अनुभव साझा करते हुए कहा, "मैं अपनी पूरी जिंदगी में यह पार्टी नहीं भूलूंगा क्योंकि यह मेरे जीवन के बड़े दिनों में से एक है." उन्होंने बताया कि जब वह गाना गा रहे थे तो शाहरुख और सलमान मंच पर आए और पूरे माहौल को एक दूसरे ही लेवल पर ले गए.

मीका ने कहा, "दो सुपरस्टार्स का एक मंच पर साथ डांस करना बहुत मुश्किल है. दोनों लगभग एक घंटे तक मंच पर थिरके. इसके बाद वरुण धवन, रणवीर सिंह और अर्जुन कपूर ने मंच पर बहुत मजे किए."

महफिल में जमकर थिरके फिर तन्हाई में कुछ यूं गमगीन दिखे रणवीर सिंह, किसे कर रहे थे मिस?

यह पूछे जाने पर कि सलमान शादी कब करेंगे? इस पर मीका ने कहा, "मुझे लगता है कि सलमान एक खास इंसान हैं. वह सुंदर और जमीन से जुड़े हैं और जब वे गाते हैं, तो बहुत प्यारे लगते हैं. मुझे लगता है कि वह असली राजा हैं. इससे पहले राजाओं की कई प्रेमिकाएं होती थीं. मुझे नहीं लगता कि उन्हें किसी की जरूरत है."

(इनपुटः IANS)


