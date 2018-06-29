Sanju Twitter Review: 'संजू' देखकर इप्रेंस हुए दर्शक तो कुछ ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी

NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sanju Twitter Review: फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स ने सहारा है, जबकि ट्विटर पर इसे अलग-अलग तरह की प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है.

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता संजय दत्त की जिंदगी पर बनी बायोपिक फिल्म 'संजू (Sanju)' रिलीज हो चुकी है. रणबीर कपूर स्टारर इस फिल्म को बेहतरीन ओपनिंग मिली है. राजकुमार हिरानी ने रणबीर कपूर को परदे पर संजय दत्त बनाया है, और उन्होंने संजू के किरदार को बखूबी निभाया भी है. फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स ने सहारा है, जबकि ट्विटर पर इसे अलग-अलग तरह की प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही हैं. कुछ लोग इसे रणबीर कपूर की अब तक की सबसे बेहतरीन फिल्म बता रहे हैं, तो कुछ इसकी जमकर निंदा कर रहे हैं. 

कुछ यूजर्स का मानना हैं कि रणबीर कपूर हू-ब-हू संजय दत्त की तरह लग रहे हैं. रणबीर ने इस किरदार को इतनी शिद्दत से निभाया है कि उनमें और दत्त में कोई अंतर नहीं लग रहा. दर्शक विक्की कौशल की एक्टिंग की तारीफ करने से पीछे नहीं हट रहे.. एक यूजर्स का मानना है कि यह अब तक की सबसे बेहतरीन बायोपिक है. कुछ यूजर्स ने 'संजू' की तुलना 'रेस-3' से कर डाली है. उनका मानना है कि रणबीर कपूर ने सलमान खान के मुकाबले बेहतरीन एक्टिंग की है. हालांकि, कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स को यह फिल्म बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं आई और वे लोग इसकी आलोचना कर रहे हैं. बता दें, ‘संजू’ की कहानी संजय दत्त की जिंदगी को पेश करती है. संजू को अपनी कहानी लिखवानी है और वह इस काम का जिम्मा एक जर्नलिस्ट को सौंपता है, और फिर अपनी जिंदगी के बारे में परत दर परत बातें बताता जाता है. ड्रग्स से जंग, मां का जिंदगी से जाना, आर्म्स एक्ट, जेल, मुंबई बम विस्फोट और पिता के साथ रिश्ता. ये सारी बातें फिल्म में आती जाती हैं. 

‘संजू’ में रणबीर कपूर ने बेहतरीन एक्टिंग की है. रणबीर कपूर ने दिखा दिया है कि वे एक स्टार होने के बावजूद डायरेक्टर्स एक्टर हैं. ‘संजू’ का बजट लगभग 100 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है, ऐसे में इसे बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कड़ी मेहनत करनी होगी, वैसे फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों में अच्छा क्रेज है. अच्छा सिनेमा देखने के शौकीनों के लिए परफेक्ट फिल्म है ‘संजू’.

