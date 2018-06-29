Sanju Twitter Review: 'संजू' देखकर इप्रेंस हुए दर्शक तो कुछ ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी

खास बातें रिलीज हुई संजय दत्त की बायोपिक ट्विटर पर फिल्म को मिले अलग-अलग रिएक्शन 100 करोड़ है फिल्म का बजट

If award winning acting is an art then Ranbir Kapoor is Picasso of it ! #Sanju#SanjuReview — Bhupesh Dave (@Bhupesh_live) June 29, 2018

Forget IIFA or Filmfare , Ranbir Kapoor deserve an Oscar and National award for his acting in #Sanju ! #SanjuReview — Bhupesh Dave (@Bhupesh_live) June 29, 2018

Breaking my Twitter detox wid #SanjuReview coz #SanjayDutt 's stry is worth it. No whitewashing, jst pure stry tellng. @RajkumarHirani tactfully EXPOSES media. No '?' der. #RanbirKapoor is Back! *Roarr* @SirPareshRawal@vickykaushal09 : Keep your tissues handy.

4.5*l — Soumyata Chauhan (@SoumyataChauhan) June 29, 2018

It's not about whether you are a fan of Ranbir or Sanjay Dutt. It's all about the efforts taken to make this film. Ranbir and the team were excellent. Easily one of the best movies in recent times. A must watch!

#SanjuReview — FAN (@ArjunVM2K) June 29, 2018

@RajkumarHirani sir you r a master. Seems no 1 knows @duttsanjay better den U. It clearly shows how close U have been 2 him

I ws waiting 2 c that Rockstar #RanbirKapoor again. He is brilliant. No 1 could hav done this role better den him. #Sanju#SanjuReview — Geetikanthaa Daas (@ItsGK007) June 29, 2018

#RanbirKapoor has done an exhilarating job

He does justice to The otrayal of @duttsanjay

& about the fim In this film, u see him suffer. u see what drugs can do to u or what keeping unlicensed guns can result in. u see the price he had to pay 4 being irresponsible #SanjuReviewpic.twitter.com/ST4dpZoH2U — Abhishek Shival (@AbhishekShival) June 29, 2018

#SanjuReview everyone here is praising #RanbirKapoor. No doubt he has done his best,

but the real real real surprise is #VickyKaushal.

What an award winning performance from this actor. — Lenin Davis (@mrdavistony) June 29, 2018

#SanjuThemovie Super duper amazing best biography till date AMAZING AMAZING ...screw bhag milkha n other biographies this here perfect story u'll smile ,cry n laugh ..... @duttsanjay what story waaaaaat a story dude .........big love .... #SanjuReview — Heer (@Aphrodite_o1) June 29, 2018

One thing Ranbir Kapoor has that Salman Khan doesn't have is " Acting" skill. #Sanju proves that Ranbir Kapoor will be one of the greatest actors India can be proud of #SanjuReview — Vijyendra Shukla (@vijyendrashukla) June 29, 2018

#SanjuReview#Sanju All Salman Khan twitter idiots fans have decided to troll Sanju they know Race 3 was an average movie. Sanju is a Blockbuster ! It is a movie which we all need to watch at cinema halls. Dont regret it that in your lifetime you didnt see it in cinemas near you. — Himanshu Sethi (@he_mansethi) June 29, 2018

A man who slept with 380 women who is declared terrorist by court why anyone is interested in his biopic I can't understand Bollywood always glorify dons gangsters #SanjuReview — shubhrika (@shubhrika17) June 29, 2018

#SanjuReview bakwaas hain firstly Sanjay Dutt doesn't deserve a biopic many great ppl better than him deserve it like Kapil Dev then bekaar acting by ranbir I wonder hirani movies give social msg this one only for business though PK was bad as well... — Nitin Kalra (@kalranitin3105) June 29, 2018

It's Interval



And What A Biggest Wahiad Film.

1st Half Is All About Dutt's Drug Addiction!



Basically Raju Hirani Made a 3 Hours of "Statuary Warning" Ad.



Bhai Yahi Banana Tha To "Guthka Wale Mukesh" Ki Biopic Bana Dete Wo To Ranbir Kapoor Se Jyada Famous Hai#SanjuReview

1/2 — Hrithik Devotee (@Pranaywaaa) June 29, 2018

#SanjuReview

Even Rajkumar hirani couldn't Able To Save ranbir's career

One Word -

E-P-I-C D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R (@Being_Altaf786) June 29, 2018

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता संजय दत्त की जिंदगी पर बनी बायोपिक फिल्म 'संजू (Sanju)' रिलीज हो चुकी है. रणबीर कपूर स्टारर इस फिल्म को बेहतरीन ओपनिंग मिली है. राजकुमार हिरानी ने रणबीर कपूर को परदे पर संजय दत्त बनाया है, और उन्होंने संजू के किरदार को बखूबी निभाया भी है. फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स ने सहारा है, जबकि ट्विटर पर इसे अलग-अलग तरह की प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही हैं. कुछ लोग इसे रणबीर कपूर की अब तक की सबसे बेहतरीन फिल्म बता रहे हैं, तो कुछ इसकी जमकर निंदा कर रहे हैं.कुछ यूजर्स का मानना हैं कि रणबीर कपूर हू-ब-हू संजय दत्त की तरह लग रहे हैं. रणबीर ने इस किरदार को इतनी शिद्दत से निभाया है कि उनमें और दत्त में कोई अंतर नहीं लग रहा.दर्शक विक्की कौशल की एक्टिंग की तारीफ करने से पीछे नहीं हट रहे..एक यूजर्स का मानना है कि यह अब तक की सबसे बेहतरीन बायोपिक है.कुछ यूजर्स ने 'संजू' की तुलना 'रेस-3' से कर डाली है. उनका मानना है कि रणबीर कपूर ने सलमान खान के मुकाबले बेहतरीन एक्टिंग की है.हालांकि, कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स को यह फिल्म बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं आई और वे लोग इसकी आलोचना कर रहे हैं.बता दें, ‘संजू’ की कहानी संजय दत्त की जिंदगी को पेश करती है. संजू को अपनी कहानी लिखवानी है और वह इस काम का जिम्मा एक जर्नलिस्ट को सौंपता है, और फिर अपनी जिंदगी के बारे में परत दर परत बातें बताता जाता है. ड्रग्स से जंग, मां का जिंदगी से जाना, आर्म्स एक्ट, जेल, मुंबई बम विस्फोट और पिता के साथ रिश्ता. ये सारी बातें फिल्म में आती जाती हैं. ‘संजू’ में रणबीर कपूर ने बेहतरीन एक्टिंग की है. रणबीर कपूर ने दिखा दिया है कि वे एक स्टार होने के बावजूद डायरेक्टर्स एक्टर हैं. ‘संजू’ का बजट लगभग 100 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है, ऐसे में इसे बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कड़ी मेहनत करनी होगी, वैसे फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों में अच्छा क्रेज है. अच्छा सिनेमा देखने के शौकीनों के लिए परफेक्ट फिल्म है ‘संजू’.