वरुण धवन ने शेयर किया 'Mr Lele' का पोस्टर तो एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- मेरे पापा का कच्छा चुरा लिया....

MR लेले Maaza Lele @karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021! @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 12, 2020 at 9:43pm PST