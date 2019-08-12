Shweta Bachchan Wedding Album: श्वेता नंदा की शादी की तस्वीरों ने मचाया धमाल, इंटरनेट पर हो रही हैं वायरल

1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts"Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!"- Abu & Sandeep The duo channeled their devotion to detail into every aspect of the fabulous arrangements. Both the couture and the decor reflected the magic of their maximalist philosophy. For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble. And for the mother of the bride, Jaya Bachchan, an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery. @shwetabachchan @nikhil_nanda @amitabhbachchan @bachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #traditional #bridal #red #velvet #ghaghra #maroon #blouse #resham #badla #crystals #frenchnet #bandhanighaghra #floral #zardozi #embroidery #jayabachchan #amitabhbachchan #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on Aug 11, 2019 at 9:02am PDT