रिया चक्रवर्ती की जमानत पर तापसी पन्नू ने किया ट्वीट, लिखा-'आशा करती हूं कि जेल में...'

रिया चक्रवर्ती को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने दी जमानत तो फरहान अख्तर बोले- क्या वो लोग माफी मांगेंगे जो...

Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.Praying she doesn't become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her.

Life is Unfair but Atleast it's not over as yet. https://t.co/TGnbRZSL83