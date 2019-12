तैमूर की बहन इनाया खेमू की क्यूटनेस फिर बनी सुर्खियां, अपने हाथ से जानवर को खाना खिलाती आईं नजर

Inooo feeding a ‘roo!!! Now ain't that exactly what you're supposed to do when you're Down Under FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES ???? @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #inaayanaumikemmu #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on Dec 30, 2019 at 4:39am PST