राइटर बनी इस एक्ट्रेस की न्यूजपेपर ने छाप डाली ऐसी तस्वीर, इंस्टाग्राम पर यूं लगाई फटकार

Does anyone else see the irony in using THIS image - instead of an author image provided by my publisher - for an article about my memoir @CloseToTheBone_ where I talk about struggling as a women with overcoming sexist stereotypes? Just landed in #Kolkata and I must say I'm disappointed With #TheTelegraph unless I'm missing the punchline? I've written in depth on this manner of casual sexism during the 90s in India in @closetothebone.book but it seems it still persists. We NEED to change the narrative. What say?

A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on May 30, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT