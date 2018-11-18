तेरे हाथ में, मेरा हाथ हो....मुंबई में कुछ इस अंदाज में दिखे दीपिका-रणवीर, देखें Video

WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Ranveer Singh's residence in Mumbai. They got married earlier this week in Italy's Lombardy pic.twitter.com/kgaiq87WTO— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018
Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018
Congratulations, my favourite couple @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial. Wish you a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness pic.twitter.com/gORXeA5lq1— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 15, 2018
Jashn E Ishqa https://t.co/5FTTMdwwiO— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2018
Congratulations to both of you! May you always find joy together @RanveerOfficialhttps://t.co/mg1B2bUPgp— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) November 15, 2018
Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club @RanveerOfficial@deepikapadukone— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018
Lots of love and congratulations my RV and Dips!!! @RanveerOfficial@deepikapadukonepic.twitter.com/Qm8DSQYWea— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 15, 2018
Love a great love story So happy to see this beautiful couple ... together forever Congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficialhttps://t.co/78G37Xh8gq— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) November 15, 2018
Beautiful Couple!!!!Congratulations @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial May your journey of togetherness be blessed with divine grace, respect, love, happiness & a solid friendship!! Dugga Dugga!! Cheers!!!! pic.twitter.com/pu8ReTTyon— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 15, 2018
