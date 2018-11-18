NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
तेरे हाथ में, मेरा हाथ हो....मुंबई में कुछ इस अंदाज में दिखे दीपिका-रणवीर, देखें Video

शादी के बंधन में बंधे रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण को उनके दोस्तों और सह कलाकारों की ओर से ढेरों बधाइयां मिल रही हैं.

दीपिका-रणवीर मुंबई पहुंच गए हैं

मुंबई: रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण इटली में शादी करने के बाद मुंबई पहुंच गए हैं. माथे पर गहरे लाल रंग का सिंदूर लगाए खूबसूरत दिख रहीं दीपिका अपने पति रणवीर का हाथ पकड़कर अपने फैन्स के सामने आईं.  आपको बता दें कि अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह की पति-पत्नी के रूप में पहली तस्वीरें बृहस्पतिवार को सामने आ गई थीं. गौरतलब है कि दोनों ने दो अलग-अलग रीति रिवाजों से शादी की है.    हिन्दी फिल्म जगत की इस शादी पर सबकी नजर थी लेकिन इसे काफी निजी रखा गया था. यह शादी इटली में लेक कोमो पर बने विला डेल बालबियानेलो में हुई है. दोनों ने दक्षिणी भारतीय और उत्तर भारतीय दोनों तौर-तरीके से शादी की.  दीपिका और रणवीर दोनों ने अपने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर तस्वीरें साझा की हैं. दीपिका और रणवीर बेंगलुरु और मुंबई में क्रमश: 21 और 28 नवंबर को प्रीतिभोज का आयोजन करेंगे. 

दीपिका पादुकोण की मांग में सजा सिंदूर, 'बॉडीगार्ड' रणवीर सिंह ने हजारों की भीड़ से बचाया... देखें Video

शादी के बंधन में बंधे रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण को उनके दोस्तों और सह कलाकारों की ओर से ढेरों बधाइयां मिल रही हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर जोड़े की कोंकणी और आनंद कराज रिवाज से हुई शादियों की तस्वीरें रिलीज होने के बाद उन्हें चारों ओर से बधाइयां मिल रही हैं, जिनमें करण जौहर, आलिया भट्ट, परिणीति चोपड़ा, राजकुमार राव, अर्जुन और सोनम कपूर जैसी सेलिब्रिटीज भी हैं. 
 
रणवीर-दीपिका की आई और भी तस्वीरें, परिवार संग कुछ यूं दिखी 'बाजीराव मस्तानी' जोड़ी

करण जौहर : प्यार और खुशियां हमेशा बरकरार रहें. यह सचमुच प्यार से भरी तस्वीरें हैं.
 
राजकुमार राव : मेरी पसंदीदा जोड़ी दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह को बधाई। प्यार, खुशी और जीवनभर आपकी एकता की कामना करता हूं.
 
अर्जुन कपूर : जश्न-ए-इश्क
 
सोनम कपूर : आप दोनों को बधाई! रणवीर सिंह के साथ आप हमेशा खुश रहें.

 
अनुष्का शर्मा : आपको दुनियाभर की खुशियां मिले और साथ में आपका सफर शानदार रहे। आपके बीच का प्यार और सम्मान बरकरार रहे और आप दोनों इसी तरह आगे बढ़ते रहें। रणवीर और दीपिका इस क्लब (शादीशुदा) में आपका स्वागत है.
 
परिणीति चोपड़ा : आरवी और दिप्स को बहुत सारा प्यार और बधाई. रणवीर और दीपिका.

 
जेनेलिया डिसूजा : सर्वाधिक खूबसूरत जोड़ी दीपिका और रणवीर को बधाई। आपके जीवन के नए चरण में प्यार और खुशी की कामना करते हैं. 

विक्की कौशल : रणवीर, दीपिका को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं. 

सोनू सूद : मुबारक हो मेरे भाई. आप दोनों एक साथ बहुत प्यारे लग रहे हो. 

बिपाशा बसु : एक प्यारी प्रेम कहानी पसंद है. इस प्यारे जोड़े को देखकर खुश हूं. हमेशा एक साथ रहें. बधाई. 
 

सुष्मिता सेन : खूबसूरत जोड़ा. दीपिका और रणवीर का बधाई. 
 
बादशाह : आपका प्यार और जीवन हमेशा ऐसा ही बना रहे.

नील नितिन मुकेश : मेरी प्यारी दीपिका और रणवीर को बधाई. भगवान आपको हमेशा खुशियां दें.


