इन 4 मामलों में विराट कोहली के तेवर भारी पड़ रहे सर विव रिचर्ड्स की आक्रामकता पर

खास बातें रिचर्ड्स ने हाल ही में विराट को खुद से बेहतर बताया यह तुलना नहीं आसां..! ..फिर भी ऊपर रहेंगे सर विव रिचर्ड्स

India captain @imVkohli is the Player of the Series - the first player ever to score over 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series! #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/UCIoL6gF39 — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2018

#OnThisDay 1984, @ivivianrichards smashed a 245 ball 208 in Melbourne, the first double hundred by a West Indian in Australia pic.twitter.com/azxLZK3tOJ — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) December 23, 2017

So proud of the whole unit. What a series win. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/C2lgzmak7k — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2018

कुछ चीजें आंकड़ों से ऊपर होती हैं! इन चीजों को नंबर में सीमित नहीं किया जा सकता! क्रिकेट इतिहास के सर्वकालिक सर्वश्रेष्ठ मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाजों की जब बात होगी, तो विंडीज के पूर्व कप्तान सर विव रिचर्ड्स का नाम सबसे ऊपर आएगा. विव रिचर्ड्स ने छठे वनडे मुकाबले में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सेंचुरियन में जड़े शतक के बाद विराट कोहली को खुद से बेहतर बताया. यह विव रिचर्ड्स की विनम्रता है. लेकिन यह भी एक तथ्य है कि विराट कोहली के तेवर सर विव रिचर्ड्स की आक्रमकता पर भारी पड़ रहे हैं. चलिए जानिए ऐसा क्यों है.विव रिचर्ड्स 187 6721 47.00 11 189*विराट कोहली 208 9588 58.10 35 183विव रिचर्ड्स 88 3931 56.82 09 189*विराट कोहली 88 4017 57.38 17 160*विव रिचर्ड्स 105 3105 38.81 03 181विराट कोहली 49 2868 84.35 13 160*विव रिचर्ड्स 185 3010 44.92 03 119विराट कोहली 120 5772 67.90 21 183इसमें दो राय नहीं कि विध्वंसक बल्लेबाजों में सर विव रिचर्ड्स कोहली से आगे ही खड़े होंगे, लेकिन आंकड़ों के खेल में विराट कोहली के नंबर भी बहुत कुछ कहते हैं, बहुत कुछ बताते हैं.