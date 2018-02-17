NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
इन 4 मामलों में विराट कोहली के तेवर भारी पड़ रहे सर विव रिचर्ड्स की आक्रामकता पर

महानम बल्लेबाज विव रिचर्ड्स ने सेंचुरियन के शतक के बाद विराट कोहली को खुद से बेहतर बल्लेबाज बताया है

विराट कोहली के साथ सर विव रिचर्ड्स

खास बातें

  1. रिचर्ड्स ने हाल ही में विराट को खुद से बेहतर बताया
  2. यह तुलना नहीं आसां..!
  3. ..फिर भी ऊपर रहेंगे सर विव रिचर्ड्स
नई दिल्ली: कुछ चीजें आंकड़ों से ऊपर होती हैं! इन चीजों को नंबर में सीमित नहीं किया जा सकता! क्रिकेट इतिहास के सर्वकालिक सर्वश्रेष्ठ मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाजों की जब बात होगी, तो विंडीज के पूर्व कप्तान सर विव रिचर्ड्स का नाम सबसे ऊपर आएगा. विव रिचर्ड्स ने छठे वनडे मुकाबले में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सेंचुरियन में जड़े शतक के बाद विराट कोहली को खुद से बेहतर बताया. यह विव रिचर्ड्स की विनम्रता है. लेकिन यह भी एक तथ्य है कि विराट कोहली के तेवर सर विव रिचर्ड्स की आक्रमकता पर भारी पड़ रहे हैं. चलिए जानिए ऐसा क्यों है.
समग्र आंकड़ों में विराट आगे (वनडे)

नाम                    मैच     रन     औसत     शतक    सर्वश्रेष्ठ
विव रिचर्ड्स        187    6721    47.00      11        189*
विराट कोहली      208    9588    58.10      35       183
 
विदेशी जमीं पर भी आगे
नाम                    मैच     रन     औसत     शतक    सर्वश्रेष्ठ
विव रिचर्ड्स        88     3931      56.82      09          189*
विराट कोहली       88    4017      57.38     17        160*
 
  बतौर कप्तान कोहली का पलड़ा बहुत भारी
नाम                    मैच     रन     औसत     शतक    सर्वश्रेष्ठ
विव रिचर्ड्स          105    3105    38.81    03       181
विराट कोहली        49    2868     84.35     13       160*
 
लक्ष्य का पीछा करने में विराट मास्टरी!
नाम                    मैच     रन     औसत     शतक    सर्वश्रेष्ठ
विव रिचर्ड्स          185    3010    44.92    03        119
विराट कोहली        120    5772    67.90     21       183
 
VIDEO : सेंचुरियन में  शतक बनाने के बाद विराट कोहली.
इसमें दो राय नहीं कि विध्वंसक बल्लेबाजों में सर विव रिचर्ड्स कोहली से आगे ही खड़े होंगे, लेकिन आंकड़ों के खेल में विराट कोहली के नंबर भी बहुत कुछ कहते हैं, बहुत कुछ बताते हैं.


 


